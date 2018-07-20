Watch Boardwalk Empire Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

With OZ and The Sopranos long gone, HBO has steadily continued packing its lineup with edgy, violent dramas that showcase shady antiheroes viewers want to root for. Enter Boardwalk Empire, debuting in September of 2010, and its leading man, Enoch “Nucky” Thompson. The period drama is loosely based on the real-life Enoch L. Johnson, a political figure in Atlantic City, N.J. whose power rose during Prohibition in the ’20s and ’30s. Nucky (played by the incomparable Steve Buscemi) wheels and deals with other characters of questionable morale—politicians, government agents, mobsters and townies who idolize him—while circumventing the Feds who are swarming the beachside area to question Nucky’s lavish lifestyle and the liquor bootlegging they (correctly) suspect is going down.

Buscemi played the sly, charming Nucky for five seasons and a total of 56 episodes. The show proved to be perfect for HBO’s audience, who had grown accustomed to mobster-fueled violence, sharp writing and stellar performances. Boardwalk Empire more than delivered on all those fronts.

Here’s your guide to watch Boardwalk Empire online and enjoy the entire series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

How to Watch Boardwalk Empire Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seasons of Boardwalk Empire are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of Boardwalk Empire on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

When signing up for Hulu, there are two different options. With either one, you’ll need to include the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Boardwalk Empire.

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

When signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Boardwalk Empire. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Boardwalk Empire Seasons Are There?

Though its five-season run veered on the shorter side, the series packed in plenty of schemes, guns and liquor to keep its audience enthralled. It even had help from the legendary Martin Scorsese who directed the pilot and established the show’s tone.

Boardwalk Empire Season 1

12 Episodes | September 2010 – December 2010

The first season begins in January 1920 and ends with the presidential election. Prohibition has begun, but cunning opportunist Nucky Thompson hatches a plan to get rich by bootlegging liquor, cutting Arnold Rothstein and Charlie “Lucky” Luciano in on the deal. While Nucky attempts to pull off his plan, Agent Nelson Van Alden buzzes around Atlantic City following a hunch that Nucky pinned a crime on a fall guy. Political corruption and crime come to a head as Nucky struggles to keep power in the Republican party while resolving the growing gang wars that threaten his territory.

Boardwalk Empire Season 2

12 Episodes | September 2011 – December 2011

Alliances shift as the season begins. Jimmy and Eli manipulate the KKK into attacking the African American-owned warehouse, while Nucky is arrested for election fraud. Knowing Jimmy and the Commodore are responsible for the warehouse ambush, Nucky confronts them and declares war. Eli, Lucky, Lansky and Capone push Jimmy to murder Nucky, though the attempt is unsuccessful. Nucky proposes to mistress Margaret, and despite accepting Jimmy’s offer to silence a key witness in his case, Nucky puts two bullets in his head by season’s end.

Boardwalk Empire Season 3

12 Episodes | September 2012 – December 2012

Marrying Margaret makes Nucky an involuntary philanthropist, though as he’s about to accept an award from the Roman Catholic Church, he’s haunted by disturbing dreams surrounding Jimmy’s cold-blooded murder. Nucky and Owen make a move against New York adversaries, going after Sicilian mob boss Masseria first. Margaret starts an affair with Owen and later reveals she’s pregnant with his baby. Before they can run away together, he’s offed by the New York family. As Gyp and the New Yorkers begin their move into Atlantic City, Eli returns from Chicago with Capone who turns out to be a major ally in Nucky’s attempt to maintain his empire. Bodies drop as the war for the boardwalk rages on.

Boardwalk Empire Season 4

12 Episodes | September 2013 – November 2013

It’s 1924 and Nucky strikes up a peace agreement with both Masseria and Rothstein. Nucky gives a frustrated Eddie a promotion to appease him. Torrio hands over his mob empire to Capone, completing the mobster’s rise to power once and for all. Nucky shows us what a grand manipulator he is by continuing to pull strings behind the scenes. After Eli tries to turn him into the FBI, Nucky almost shoots his own brother, but spares his life at the request of Willie, Eli’s son. After Eli balks on his promise to serve up Nucky, Agent Tolliver loses it and the two men engage in one of television’s most epic fight scenes. The bloody battle ends with Eli choking the agent out, pounding his face, and smashing his skull. Eli tries to flee but is later tracked down by Van Alden.

Boardwalk Empire Season 5

8 Episodes | September 2014 – October 2014

The final season kicks off seven years after the events of Season 4, during the Great Depression. The story flashes back to 1884 and 1897 providing extra detail about Nucky’s childhood. Eli has hit rock bottom as an alcoholic working as a debt collector in Chicago. Willie Thompson pursues a career as a prosecutor, but he may have an ulterior motive. Nucky and Margaret meet to discuss threats from Rothstein’s widow. Nucky’s war with Luciano can’t-stop-won’t-stop. After Will is kidnapped, Nucky offers up everything he has to get him back, and after Siegel suggests killing them all and taking their assets anyways, Nucky offers to take care of Maranzano in exchange for their lives. Nucky’s actions against Jimmy Darmody finally catch up with him.

What Are the Best Boardwalk Empire Episodes?

Deals are made to be broken in 1920’s Atlantic City. With all the alliance-forming and -breaking, this show has many must-see episodes bolstered by its amazing cast of characters. Here’s a list of the best Boardwalk Empire episodes:

Season 1, Episode 1: “Pilot”

Who better to kick the series off than Martin Scorsese taking the directorial reigns? Boardwalk‘s sharp first season was an intriguing mix of politics and criminality, and its “Pilot” episode helped lay out the show’s tone and setting in what turned out to be one of the most expensive pilot episodes ever shot for television. It also laid down the framework for what would carry the show for seasons to come: the beginning of Prohibition.

Season 2, Episode 5: “Gimcrack & Bunkum”

While the show’s plot can crawl sometimes (mostly in the first two seasons), it took its time to build an enriched foundation, with lush settings, period details, and most importantly, deep character work. In this episode, Eli questions his allegiances and starts digging himself into a hole, while Jimmy learns a painful lesson. All of this pales in comparison to Richard Harrow, whose trip into the woods brings him to contemplate his happiness and purpose. Juxtaposing Richard’s suicidal lows with Nucky’s booming success is both heartbreaking and profound.

Season 3, Episode 7: “Sunday Best”

Eli looks to get back into Nucky’s good graces, but Nucky makes sure to reiterate that he knows Eli wanted him dead at one point. The entire episode explores the notion of family and how far we’ll go to keep those familial bonds intact. Meanwhile, Gillian makes a sacrifice to improve her future.

Season 3, Episode 12: “Margate Sands”

Nucky hands over control of one of his assets to Rothstein in an attempt to weaken Gyp’s alliance with Masseria. Harrow heads back to Gillian’s brothel to settle some unfinished business. Nucky’s war to regain control of Atlantic City heats up. Blood is spilled and Nucky wins out, but as the season ends, he walks alone thinking about his next steps.

Season 5, Episode 7: “Friendless Child”

Nucky desperately clings to his assets in Atlantic City despite his waging war with Luciano. Willie and Eli get wrapped up in Nucky’s conflicts with varying results. Nucky finally reads Gillian’s letter. A flashback shows Nucky doing a low-key favor for the Commodore. “Friendless Child” is the penultimate episode of the series, and shows a contemplative Nucky looking for redemption and trying to right some of his relationships and mistakes.

Who Are the Actors in the Boardwalk Empire Cast?

Boardwalk Empire is filled with stellar performances from a sizable ensemble cast. Here are the some of the series’ key actors.

Nucky’s ascent to crime boss status started when he was just a Treasurer of Atlantic City. Soon, he was rising in the ranks selling alcohol in the days of Prohibition, and later, controlling every business in the city. Buscemi’s filmography is massive. He’s starred in multiple Quentin Tarantino films, The Wedding Singer, Fargo and more. He’s no stranger to the small screen either having had stints on 30 Rock, The Sopranos, Portlandia and Horance & Pete, among others.

Margaret is a poor Irish immigrant and the widow of an abusive husband. She eventually partners up with Nucky, who she later marries, but the circumstances and consequences surrounding his actions are almost too much for her to bear. Macdonald is best known for starring in the Trainspotting films as well as No Country for Old Men, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, and Gosford Park.

Eli is the forner Atlantic County Sheriff and younger brother to Nucky Thompson. The two are a formidable duo in the Jersey crime scene, but unspoken tension bubbles just below the surface. Whigham can also be seen in movies like Take Shelter, American Hustle and Sicario 2: Soldado.

Van Alden is an agent for the Bureau of Prohibition. While trying to bring down Nucky, Van Alden himself got swept up in the county’s corruption. Shannon is a two time Oscar nominee for his performances in 2009’s Revolutionary Road and 2017’s Nocturnal Animals.

Based on the historical figure of the same name, Lucky is an ambitious up-and-comer to the gangster scene. He’s smart and opportunistic, yet when he’s not working with Nucky, he’s strongly against him. Piazza is known for playing Tony on FX’s Rescue Me.

This cast is a biggie and has so many more actors worth mentioning. Gretchen Mol plays local prostitute and madame, Gillian Darmody. The Wire‘s Michael Kenneth Williams plays Chalky White, the racketeer and unofficial face of the African-American contingent in Atlantic City. Al Capone is portrayed by British actor Stephen Graham, and Arnold Rothstein is played by Michael Stuhlbarg.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Boardwalk Empire?

Terence Winter: Boardwalk Empire Creator and Writer

Winter has produced both film and television, having served as a writer and executive producer on The Sopranos and an executive producer on the shortly lived Vinyl. In 2013, he wrote the screenplay to Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street for which he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Martin Scorsese: Boardwalk Empire Executive Producer and Director

The living icon may have only directed a single episode, but his work won him a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing in addition to an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series.

Where Boardwalk Empire Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Boardwalk Empire‘s interconnected story threw the lives of politicians, mobsters and celebrities into a blender and turned it on High. Watching Atlantic City prosper amid rising corruption was a thrilling watch for viewers, who gravitated toward the strong performances by Buscemi and MacDonald, both of whom went on to receive acting nods from the Emmys and Golden Globes. The mix of historical accuracy with well-written fictionalized accent marks raised the stakes for the stylish period piece which, thanks to Scorsese, meshed well with the show’s gratuitous violence and set design eye candy.

While it never reached The Sopranos– or The Wire-level status, Boardwalk certainly made its own splash. TV Guide‘s Matt Roush praised it saying it, “… brilliantly marries Martin Scorsese’s virtuosic cinematic eye to Terence Winter’s panoramic mastery of rich character and eventful story,” adding that, “It’s the most purely—and impurely—enjoyable storytelling HBO has delivered in ages.” Variety claimed that, “There’s so much to savor about Boardwalk Empire it’s hard to know where to begin.” Brian Lowry continued, “This is, quite simply, television at its finest, occupying a sweet spot that—for all the able competition—still remains unique to HBO: An expensive, explicit, character-driven program, tackling material no broadcast network or movie studio would dare touch.”