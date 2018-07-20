Watch Bored to Death Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Bored to Death was created by author and television writer Jonathan Ames as a half-hour comedy-detective series. The show starred comic heavyweights Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis and centered on Jonathan, a struggling and recently dumped writer who begins solving crimes as a way to pass the time. It is set and primarily filmed in and around New York and Queens areas. The series debuted September 20, 2009, and ran for three seasons and 24 episodes, with the final episode airing November 28, 2011. Now you can watch Bored to Death online. A movie has been rumored to be in the works, but no air dates or production details for the film have been released. The series aired on the HBO network, giving the writers and actors more room for material than traditional network television.

Here’s your guide to watch Bored to Death streaming online.

How to Watch Bored to Death Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seasons of Bored to Death are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of Bored to Death on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

When signing up for Hulu, there are two different options. With either one, you’ll need to include the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Bored to Death.

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

When signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Bored to Death. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Bored to Death Seasons Are There?

Bored to Death aired for three seasons on the HBO network. The 24 episodes followed struggling author Jonathan who decides to become a private investigator using the deductive techniques from some of his favorite books. Here are the seasons for Bored to Death:

Bored to Death Season 1

8 episodes | September 20, 2009 – November 8, 2009

Recently dumped Jonathan finds he has too much time on his life, and with his writing career not going well, decides to solve crimes to pass the time. He tries to rekindle is affair with Suzanne, but when that doesn’t work he eventually begins dating Stella. Jonathan’s friend Ray and editor George accompany him as he tries to solve crimes, but wind up in a feud with a rival “gang” and blow their big fight scene.

Bored to Death Season 2

8 episodes | September 26, 2010 – November 14, 2010

Jonathan’s second book is rejected, leaving him more time to play detective. He begins teaching a writing course and begins spying on George’s girlfriend, Priscilla, whose husband believes she is cheating on him. Jonathan finally sells his book and a man begins stalking Ray. Stella decides she wants an open relationship with Jonathan.

Bored to Death Season 3

8 episodes | October 10, 2011 – November 28, 2011

Ray begins seeing a cougar when Leah rejects him, Jonathan tries to track down the records of a fertility clinic to find his biological father, and George opens a restaurant.

What Are the Best Bored to Death Episodes?

Quirky characters, great acting, and a hint of suspense keep viewers watching Bored to Death, which is set and primarily filmed in New York City. Here is a list of the best Bored to Death episodes:

Season 3, Episode 7 “Forget the Herring”

In “Forget the Herring” Rose tries to help Jonathan with a few leads, and George and Ray try to make amends. In 2011 this episode was nominated for an American Society of Cinematographers Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography for a half-hour episodic series.

Season 2, Episode 7 “Escape from the Castle”

In this episode the guys celebrate Ray’s birthday at a spa where Jonathan must deliver a love letter. The episode was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Individual Episode and included Zoe Kazan as a guest star.

Season 1, Episode 5 “The Case of the Lonely White Dove”

In “The Case of the Lonely White Dove”, Jonathan agrees to look for a Russian parolee’s former flame, which takes him to a place Suzanne always wanted to visit. Ray and Leah have marriage problems. The episode was nominated for a Motion Picture Sound Editors award for Best Sound Editing – Short Form Music in Television.

Season 1, Episode 1 “Stockholm Syndrome”

In this episode Jonathan is dumped and with too much time on his hands, decides to solve crimes despite not being a true investigator. This was the pilot episode.

Season 3, Episode 8 “Nothing I Can’t Handle by Running Away”

Jonathan finds his biological father, but in trying to rescue the man from his creditors, gets kidnapped, leaving Ray to rescue them both. This episode served as the series finale.

Who Are the Actors in the Bored to Death Cast?

Bored to Death showcased the comedic abilities of Jason Schwartzman, Zach Galifianakis and Ted Danson. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Bored to Death:

George is Jonathan’s editor and friend. He is a ladies man, but is bored and uses Jonathan to relive his own youth. Ted Danson is best known as bartender Sam from the sit-com Cheers, but since has starred in a string of film and television roles including Three Men & A Baby, The Good Place, and Becker. Danson is an award-winning actor and producer, having won three Golden Globes and two Emmy’s among many other awards.

Jonathan is a struggling author whose second novel has been rejected. He is quiet, likes wine and marijuana, and desperate enough for cash that he decides to become a private investigator. Jason Schwartzman is an award-winning actor who is best known for Bored to Death. He was nominated for a Chicago Film Critics Association award for his role in Rushmore and was an Online Film & Television Association nominee for Best Music, Adapted Song for Saving Mr. Banks.

Ray is a cartoonist and Jonathan’s best friend and biggest supporter. He’s cranky, and although he always points out Jonathan’s mistakes he is also the first to come to Jonathan’s rescue when things go badly. Zach Galifianakis is a two-time Emmy winner who is best known for the Hangover franchise of films. He also starred in Due Date, Baskets, and Bob’s Burgers.

Heather Burns as Leah

Heather Burns plays Leah, Ray’s sometimes-estranged girlfriend, on the show. Burns is an actress and writer who is best known for her roles in the Miss Congeniality films and You’ve Got Mail.

Olivia Thirlby as Suzanne

Jonathan’s ex, whom he wants to reunite with. Olivia Thirlby is best known as the best friend in Juno; she has also appeared in Dredd and The Darkest Hour.

John Hodgman as Louis Greene

Louis is Jonathan’s rival and a successful author. John Hodgman is an author and actor; he is best known as “PC” in the Apple commercials. He has also appeared in the films Baby Mama and Arthur.

Halley Feiffer as Emily

Emily is George’s daughter; she ruffles feathers when she becomes engaged to a much older man. Halley Feiffer is an actress and playwright. Several of her plays have been produced in off-Broadway theatres; she is best known for her roles in Margot at the Wedding and Flight of the Conchords.

Zoe Kazan as Nina

Nina is Jonathan’s student and sometimes-girlfriend. Zoe Kazan is best known for her role on Bored to Death. She is a playwright and actress who has also appeared in Revolutionary Road, Ruby Sparks, and The Big Sick.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Bored to Death?

Veteran actors Patton Oswalt, Oliver Platt, and Kristen Wiig made appearances in Bored to Death. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Bored to Death:

David Rasche as Bernard

David Rasche played Bernard on the series. Rasche is best known as Sledge Hammer!, the lead character in the 1980s satire.

Stacy Keatch as Harrison Bergeron

Stacy Keatch played Jonathan’s sperm-donor-dad on the show. Keatch is a veteran character actor best known for his role in the TV series Mike Hammer.

Olympia Dukakis as Belinda

Olympia Dukakis appeared as Belinda in the series; Dukakis is an award-winning actress who is best known for her roles in Moonstruck, Steel Magnolias, and Joan of Arc.

F. Murray Abraham as Professor Richard Hawkes

F. Murray Abraham played Jonathan’s professor in the series; he is best known for his roles in Amadeus, Mighty Aphrodite, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Parker Posey as Michelle Whiting

Parker Posey is a character actress who played Michelle in the series. She is best known for her roles in the Scream franchise of films and Boston Legal.

Mary Kay Place as Kathryn Joiner

Mary Kay Place is a veteran actress best known for her roles in Being John Malkovich and The Big Chill.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Bored to Death?

Bored to Death was created by author Jonathan Ames, whose novels include Wake Up Sir!, The Alcoholic and You Were Never Really Here, which was adapted into a movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Bored to Death:

Jonathan Ames: Bored to Death, Creator, Writer

Jonathan Ames is an actor, producer and writer best known for creating the series Bored to Death and Blunt Talk; he also wrote or co-wrote the episodes for both series.

Stephanie Davis: Bored to Death, Executive Producer

Stephanie Davis is an Emmy-nominated producer who is best known for working on the series Bored to Death, The Starter Wife, and Formula 51.

Martin Gero: Bored to Death, Consulting Producer

Martin Gero is an award-winning producer and writer; he is best known for his contributions to the series The Blindspot, for which he also wrote eight episodes, and Stargate: Atlantis, for which he wrote 26 episodes.

Brad Carpenter: Bored to Death, Co-Producer

Brad Carpenter is an experienced Hollywood producer best known for productin the series Boardwalk Empire and The Sinner.

Where Bored to Death Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Bored to Death was a comedic detective series running on the HBO network between 2009 and 2011. For 24 episodes, viewers watched author Jonathan chase down criminals using the techniques he learned in his favorite crime novels. The series was nominated for seven awards and won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Main Title Design in 2010, and throughout the series run was highly praised by critics. Although no new episodes have released since 2011, the series creator Jonathan Ames is working on a television movie based on the series; soon after its cancellation, fans of the series began circulating petitions through social media to bring the series back to television. Critics have praised the series, citing the strong writing and performances of both Galifianakis and Danson as higlights of the series. Bored to Death made it onto Amazon’s 50 Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video list and IndieWire listed the series on its 25 Underseen TV Shows in 2015.