How to Watch the Bruce Willis Roast Online

The Roast of Bruce Willis airs on several networks, with encore presentations, but not everyone has access to a television. The first airing of the roast is set for 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, July 29, 2018. Encore presentations will occur back-to-back, as well as on Tuesday night, July 31, 2018, August 3rd and August 4th, all on Comedy Central.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch the roast live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Comedy Central is included in Philo’s main bundle, as is MTV, BET and VH1. Philo is actually the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV

Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. When it comes to MTV, it is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. VH1 and the BET network are included in both the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The Roast of Bruce Willis is also available on Amazon here for Amazon Prime Video subscribers. Users can view the behind-the-scenes of the roast before it even officially airs.

The roast includes background on members of the dais, aka the cast of roasters, in addition to a roasting of Willis. Roastmaster General Jeff Ross is front and center for the event and Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the host. Some of the roasters included in the event are Demi Moore, Cybill Shepherd, Edward Norton, Nikki Glaser, Dennis Rodman, Martha Stewart, Dom Irrera, Kevin Pollak and Lil Rel Howery. According to USA Today, Rodman bombed at the roast, while Ed Norton did a brilliant job. And, the crowd went wild for Moore’s remarks about her ex-husband.

But, who could forget the king of insults, Jeff Ross, who showed up to the roast dressed as Kim Jong Un. In his speech about Willis, Ross said, “You look like Stone Cold Steve Alopecia. You look like Sir Patrick Stewart if he operated a Ferris wheel. You look like a snake that gave up and stopped growing back his skin.”

Tune in to see Bruce Willis get roasted and then see him also get revenge on his dais in his final speech, having the last word.