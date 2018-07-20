Watch Californication Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Californication was a comedy-drama series that aired on the Showtime network for seven seasons from August 13, 2007 through June 29, 2014. There are 84 episodes, and you can stream Californication online. The series, which was critically acclaimed, starred David Duchovny, Natascha McElhone, Evan Handler, and Pamela Adlon, and was created by Tom Kapinos. Kapinos began his Hollywood career as a screenwriter, writing for series including Dawson’s Creek; after creating the Californication series, he would serve the show as both executive producer and head writer. The series features struggling writer Hank Moody who moves to California where he suffers writers block and a string of bad decisions which derail his life. Though popular with critics, the series was maligned by conservatives, both in the United States and abroad, for its themes of sex, drugs, and rock-and-roll.

This is your guide to watch Californication streaming online:

How to Watch Californication Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seasons of Californication are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of Californication on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

When signing up for Hulu, there are a couple of different options, both of which will get you access to every episode of Californication.

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either option, you can watch Californication episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Californication Seasons Are There?

There are seven seasons of Californication, all with 12 episodes, for a total of 84 episodes. The series features struggling writer Hank, and his struggles to build a life after moving from New York to California. Here is a season breakdown for Californication:

Season 1

12 episodes | August 13, 2007 – October 29, 2007

Hank’s latest book has been made into a movie, but he wallows in self-pity because it’s a very watered down version of his vision. He begins picking up women to cope. After his father dies, Hank goes on a binge and hooks up with Karen, his ex. Mia takes credit for Hanks novella. Karen prepared to marry Bill but at the last minute jumps into Hank’s car.

Season 2

12 episodes | September 28, 2008 – December 14, 2008

Hank and Karen are making their relationship work, which makes daughter Becca happy. Hank is picked up by police for fighting and meets a notorious record producer who hires Hank to write his biography. Charlie loses his job after getting caught masturbating at work. Hank moves in with the record producer to work on the book; the producer begins dating Mia. Becca’s boyfriend cheats on her. Sonja, one of Hank’s hookups, has a bi-racial baby proving Hank isn’t the father. Karen moves to New York for work but Hank and Becca stay in LA.

Season 3

12 episodes | September 27, 2009 – December 13, 2009

Still struggling to write, Hank begins teaching creative writing. Hank struggles to connect with teenage Becca, and continues randomly hooking up with women depite his on-again relationship with Karen. Hank confesses his hookup with Mia to Karen after Mia’s manager/boyfriend tries to blackmail Hank into supporting her claims to have written it. Karen freaks out and the two fight; when the cops arrive, Hank punches an officer and is arrested.

Season 4

12 episodes | January 9, 2011 – March 27, 2011

The secret about Mia’s book and Hank’s involvement have come out, including the fact that Hank slept with Mia when she was underage. His life is in shambles, with Karen and Becca both angry with him. Hank’s lawyers fight to have the charges against him dropped as a movie version of Mia’s book goes into production. Charlie learns his vasectomy may not have worked. Karen begins dating a new man.

Season 5

12 episodes | January 8, 2012 – April 1, 2012

Two years after the scandal with Mia, Hank nears the end of his probation and has returned to New York to live. He visits LA to see Becca, but winds up staying. Karen is now married to Professor Bates, and Charlie and Marcy are divorced. A rapper/actor asks Hank to write a screenplay for him and strapped for cash, Hank accepts.

Season 6

12 episodes | January 13, 2013 – April 7, 2013

Hank meets Faith in rehab and the two begin a relationship. Hank goes to rehab because he is depressed after the suicide of his ex, Carrie, who tried to kill him as well as herself. Faith becomes Hank’s muse and Hank is hired to write about a Rockstar who is on tour. Still hung up on Karen, Hank leaves Faith even though she is good for him.

Season 7

12 episodes | April 13, 2014 – June 29, 2014

Charlie takes on a new client, a writer more neurotic than Hank, who is now working for a television producer. Hank gets into trouble when Amy, a TV star, asks for his help. Hank’s life is thrown into more turmoil when an ex and his son from that relationship show up in LA.

What Are the Best Californication Episodes?

Californication was created by screenwriter and producer Tom Kapinos, and was nominated for 31 awards over the course of the series run. Here are some of the best Californication episodes:

Season 4, Episode 2 “Suicide Solution”

Hank tries to fix his relationship with Becca after learning he could face serious jail time for the Mia fiasco. This episode won the American Society of Cinematographers award for Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography in Half-Hour Episodic/Pilot Television.

Season 2, Episode 10 “In Utero”

Hank awaits the results of the paternity test, worried about how Karen might react. Daisy plans to move out of Charlie’s. This episode won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series.

Season 1, Episode 1 “Pilot”

In a dream sequence, Hank goes to church to get his life back on track but is distracted by a nun with whom he has sex. In reality, Hank’s womanizing ways continue after a cross-country move between New York and LA. This episode won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Half-Hour Series.

Season 7, Episode 2 “Like Father Like Son”

Hank struggles when he realizes his son, Levon, is more like him than he would like. This episode was nominated for Excellence in Production Design by the Art Directors Guild.

Season 5, Episode 12 “Hell Ain’t a Bad Place to Be”

Carrie, despondent over her relationship with Hank, decides to kill herself and him so that they can always be together. This episode was nominated by the Cinema Audio Society for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series – Half Hour.

Season 2, Episode 4 “The Raw & The Cooked”

Hank and Karen host a dinner party and goes wrong, Hank worries about the paternity test, and Daisy considers Charlie’s proposition. This episode was nominated for a Prism Award for Comedy Episode, and also for a Best Sound Editing award by the Motion Picture Sound Editors.

Season 6, Episode 1 “The Unforgiven”

Hank wakes from being drugged by Carrie and feels that she is haunting him. As his life spirals, Karen, Becca, and Charlie get him into rehab. This episode was nominated for Excellence in Production Design by the Art Director’s Guild.

Who Are the Actors in the Californication Cast?

Lead actor David Duchovny was nominated for several awards for the role of Hank in Californication; he won a Golden Globe for the role. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Californication:

David Duchovny as Hank Moody

Hank is a boozy, drug-addled, sex-addicted writer who is struggling to get his life together. David Duchovny is an award-winning actor, director, and producer who best known as Mulder from The X-Files franchise; Californication showed Duchovny in a different, more comedic, light. He won a Golden Globe for his role in the series.

Natascha McElhone as Karen

Karen is Hank’s on-again, off-again love. Natascha McElhone is a British actress who is best known for her roles in films including Solaris and The Truman Show. Since starring in Californication she has landed roles in the hit series Designated Survivor and The First.

Evan Handler as Charlie Runkle

Charlie is Hank’s screw-uped agent. Evan Handler is a veteran character actor who has appeared in many hit series including Sex and the City, American Crime Story, and Californication.

Madeleine Martin as Becca Moody

Becca is Hank’s moody, teenage daughter. She loves him but struggles with their relationship. Californication was Madeleine Martin’s first big Hollywood role. Since appearing in the series she has gone on to appear in Adventure Time, Ledendary, and Hemlock Grove.

Pamela Adlon as Marcy Runkle

Marcy is Charlie’s long-suffering wife. Pamela Adlon is a veteran actress, writer, and producer. She is best known as the voice of Bobby Hill in the hit animated series King of the Hill. She played Dolores in Grease and in addition to Californication her notable television roles include Milo Murphy’s Law and Better Things.

Madeline Zima as Mia

Mia has an under-age affair with Hank, and passes his manuscript off as her own. Madeline Zima is an actress and producer who is best known for her roles in Californication, Twin Peaks, and Betas.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Californication?

Several Hollywood stars made guest appearances on Californication including Kathleen Turner, Carla Gugino, and Jason Beghe. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Californication:

Zoe Kravitz as Pearl

Pearl is the leader of an all-girl rock band that influences Becca. Zoe Kravitz has become a Hollywood star since her stint in the series. She has starred in Big Little Lies, After Earth, and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Stephen Tobolowsky as Stu Biggs

Stephen Tobolowsky is a veteran character actor who appeared as Stu in the series. Tobolowsky is best known for his roles in the hit films Spaceballs, Single White Female, and Memento.

Rachel Miner as Dani

Rachel Miner is an award-winning actress who appeared as Dani in the series. She is best known for her roles in Bully, Guiding Light, and Black Dahlia.

Rob Lowe as Eddie Nero

Eddie is a rock star who hires Hank to write about him. Rob Lowe is a Hollywood star who is best known for his roles in the 1980s hits St. Elmo’s Fire and The Outsiders. His more recent hits including the television series The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, and Code Black.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Californication?

Californication was created by veteran Hollywood writer and producer Tom Kapinos for the Showtime network. The series included executive producers David Duchovny, who also starred in the show, and Michael Paolillo. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Californication:

Tom Kapinos: Californication, Creator, Writer, Executive Producer

Tom Kapinos began his career as a writer for series including Dawson’s Creek; he is best known as the creator and head writer for Californication and as the co-creator of the spin-off White Famous. Kapinos has been nominated for two awards, a BAFTA and a PGA Award, both for Californication.

Michael Paolillo: Californication, Producer

Michael Paolillo is a producer and production manager who has worked on films including American Yakuza and The Mod Squad; he is best known as a producer for Californication.

Tom Keefe: Californication, Producer

Tom Keefe is a well-known producer in Hollywood; he is best known for his contributions to Californication, Blind Justice, and Smith.

Where Californication Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The critically acclaimed series Californication was nominated for 31 awards over the course of its series run, and won six, including a Golden Globe for lead actor David Duchovny and two Emmy awards. The series was also nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Soon after the series premier, rock group The Red Hot Chili Peppers filed a lawsuit over the choice of show title; the series title is the same as The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ single and album which was released in 1999. The suit was reported to be settled out of court. Though the series finale aired in 2014, the series gained new life in 2017 with the launch of White Famous, a kind of spin-off of the series, which features characters who first appeared in Californication; that series is co-created by Californication’s creator Tom Kapinos. The 2013 season was ranked by Complex magazine as one of the 25 Most Anticipated TV Shows of the year.