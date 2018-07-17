How to Watch ‘Chopped’ New Season 40 Episodes Online

Ted Allen, host of Chopped, continues to deliver new episodes of the show, along with reruns that air throughout the week, every week, on the Food Network. The long-running show has been broadcasting for so long, it enters its 40th season on July 17, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Chopped episodes on the Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon also has episodes of Chopped available online via Amazon Video for purchase individually or collectively by season.

On Chopped, chefs take on mystery basket challenges, with what seem like random food items that must all be incorporated together into the contenders’ dishes. But, these items are strategically picked out, according to host Ted Allen. In an interview with Food Republic, Allen said that, “They plan the baskets for a whole season. So that’s three baskets a day, times four ingredients, times 39 episodes; and all the baskets have a riddle inside them. It’s hard work. And finding things we haven’t already used is harder and harder.” Each episode’s work day lasts approximately 12 hours.

Episode 1 of season 40 is called “Fire it Up!” and the plot description reads, “Firefighter cooks prove that they are cool under pressure and thrive when the heat is on; in the entree round, the firefighters must make a strange sweet treat work with beef, and the dessert basket reveals a flaming surprise for the two finalists.”