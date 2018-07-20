Watch Clarence Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Following the success of Adventure Time, Skylar Page, one of the show’s storyboard artists, left the Land of Ooo to create his own series for Cartoon Network. From 2014-2018, Clarence told the story of Clarence Wendle and his best friends including Jeff, an intellectual with a long list of phobias, and Sumo, a scrappy kid whose problem solving is messy and eccentric.

Clarence lives in Aberdale, Ariz. with his divorced mom Mary and her boyfriend Chad. Each episode covers the daily encounters of Clarence and his friends, telling tales of their every day lives and kid-like adventures. Students and faculty members at his school, Aberdale Elementary, weave throughout, while other episodes focus more on the lives of supporting characters, such as the citizens of the town or Clarence’s classmates. The show’s stories are “inspired by the triumphs and tragedies of childhood,” according to a Cartoon Network press release, though in most cases, they veer way left of center as Clarence’s playful life spirals way out of control as he and his friends get wrapped up in assorted shenanigans.

Although the series was recently cancelled, Clarence ran for three seasons and 130 episodes. Here’s how to watch Clarence streaming online.

How to Watch Clarence Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to all three seasons of Clarence. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Clarence on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How Many Clarence Seasons Are There?

There are three seasons of Clarence, all of which aired on Cartoon Network. Fourteen shorts were also produced between 2015 and its cancellation in 2018.

Clarence Season 1

51 Episodes | April 2014 – October 2015

Clarence and his pals live out their lives in Aberdale trying to have fun wherever and whenever they can. The boys hit the arcade with only $1.00 to spend and try to make the best of it. Later, Mary and Chad leave the boys alone for the night for the very first time and their fun quickly spirals out of control. Jeff celebrates his 10th birthday at the bowling alley. Clarence, Chelsea and Mavis go through the local high school’s haunted house.

Clarence Season 2

39 Episodes | January 2016 – February 2017

Mr. Reese enlists Clarence to help find out who smeared sauce all over his car. Clarence’s cactus comic becomes a hit in school. Clarence, Sumo and Jeff go to a Renaissance fair. Clarence meets an old woman named Cloris and he attempts to change her from a grump to a fun-loving lady. After feeling burned out one day, Clarence spends a day sitting around doing nothing (this is an actual episode!).

Clarence Season 3

40 Episodes | February 2017 – June 2018

Clarence learns that his BFF Sumo may transfer to another school and he works overtime to try to stop it. When the boys find an antique box in the river, they fear it may be cursed. Clarence accidentally knocks Belson’s videogame down a drain, so Belson must brave the sewer tunnels in order to reclaim it. A marathon of classic TV shows encourages Clarence to adopt an alter-ego named “Clarry” (who’s really just an overacting version of himself) while his friends and family try to put an end to the madness.

What Are the Best Clarence Episodes?

Clarence is a highly entertaining cartoon filled with quirky adventure-loving kids who spend their time just hanging out and being kids. Here’s a list of the best Clarence episodes.

Season 1, Episode 11: “Zoo”

Clarence and Belson are buddied up for a field trip to the zoo and the two have a fun adventure while trying to search for dolphins.

Season 1, Episode 24: “Pilot Expansion”

In the far distant future, Clarence, Jeff and Sumo are old geezers trying to remember the day they met.

Season 1, Episode 34: “Chimney”

The boys find a wild dog they name Chimney. After they get trapped in a well, Chimney comes to their rescue in pure Lassie form.

Season 2, Episode 10: “Attack the Block Party”

Clarence, Jeff and Sumo check out a high school party and for some reason, the boys think it’s an alien invasion.

Season 2, Episode 24: “Jeff’s Secret”

Clarence finds out that Jeff has an extra toe. He tries hard to keep the secret, but is tempted to tell the entire school.

Season 3, Episode 4: “Rock Show”

Chad’s band, Dogmon, reunites for a show. Clarence and Mary bond by rocking out.

Season 3, Episode 17: “Chad and the Marathon”

Chad feels his laziness might be rubbing off on Clarence, so he decides to enter the Aberdale Marathon.

Season 3, Episode 39: “Video Store”

Clarence, Jeff and Sumo visit the video store but the movie they want is rented out. Each of them have a different idea about what to rent but they have to have a tie-breaker in order to make a decision.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Clarence Cast?

Skylar Page as Clarence Wendle, Nathan, Santa, Blade, Mr. Reese, and more

Page provided voices for the show for 35 episodes until he exited following sexual assault allegations. Before creating Clarence, Page worked as a storyboard artist and revisionist for Adventure Time.

Spencer Rothbell as Clarence Wendle, Camden, Mavis, Joshua-Woh and more

Rothbell became head of story once Page left and also stepped in to provide voice acting for Clarence and other characters.

Sean Giambrone as Jeff Randall

Giambrone stars in ABC’s The Goldbergs. Next year he can be seen as Ron Stoppable in the live-action Kim Possible movie.

Tom Kenny as Ryan “Sumo” Sumozski, Narrator, Bradster and various animals

Kenny can also be head voicing SpongeBob, Spyro the Dragon, the Ice King in Adventure Time, and the Narrator and Mayor in The Powerpuff Girls. He won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for his work on SpongeBob SquarePants. He also provides various voices on the wildly popular Rick and Morty.

Katie Crown as Mary Wendle, Ms. Baker, Ms. Shoop and more

Clarence’s mother Mary supports him no matter what. She and Clarence live with her boyfriend, Chad. Crown has also lent her voice to show’s like Bob’s Burgers, Adventure Time and American Dad.

Eric Edelstein as Charles “Chad” Caswell, Judge Mallet and more

Chad is Mary’s boyfriend who works verious odd-jobs and acts like a father figure to Clarence. He plays guitar and was once in a band. Edelstein has appeared on Twin Peaks and Drunk History, and has provided voice acting for American Dad and We Bare Bears.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Clarence?

Amy Sedaris as Ms. Donna-Joe Judley

Donna-Joe has an orange wig, blue dress, white boots and has a face that looks similar to Clarence’s. Sedaris voices Judley in five episodes of Clarence. Sedaris is known for her insanely cringe-worthy comedy, Strangers with Candy, and has also appeared on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Sex and the City, 30 Rock, Broad City and Horace and Pete.

Maria Bamford as Dillis

Clarence’s grandmother Dillis had an overbearing personality which made her daughter, Mary, keep her at arm’s length. Though she’s mentioned in multiple episodes, her only major appearance is in the episode “Hurricane Dillis.” Bamford is no stranger to voice acting having lent her voice to Adventure Time, WordGirl and The Legend of Korra. She had her own show called Lady Dynamite that ran for two seasons on Netflix in addition to appearances in Arrested Development, Portlandia and Fresh Off the Boat.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Clarence?

Clarence’s showrunning duties were split between two different staples.

Skylar Page: Clarence Creator, Showrunner, Executive Producer, Storyboard Artist, Writer and Voice Actor

Page wore many hats on his show before he was fired from Cartoon Network.

Nelson Boles: Clarence Showrunner, Producer, Director and Writer

After Page’s exit, Boles took over showrunning duties for the remainder of the first season.

Spencer Rothbell: Clarence Showrunner, Writer and Voice Actor

Taking over for Boles, Rothbell ran the show until its cancellation at the end of its third season.

Where Clarence Ranks in the Television Pantheon

With its short and punchy 11-minute episodes, Clarence is light and easy watching for children and adults alike. Viewers are drawn to the series for its likable characters and bright animation, which also scored the show an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short-format Animated Program in 2013. Its premiere episode was watched by 2.3 million people outperforming other shows in the same demographic.

The show received tons of headlines and kudos when a Season 1 episode prominently featured a gay couple. In the episode entitled “Neighborhood Grill,” two males greet each other with a kiss on the cheek when they meet at a restaurant. Despite the network censoring the kiss (which was supposed to be on the lips), the show was still praised for its normal, every day portrayal of homosexuality.

Nevertheless, Clarence received positive reviews throughout its run. Variety called it, “so quirky and idiosyncratic as to feel fresh,” while Common Sense Media wrote, “The bizarre characters are oddly likable, and their various afflictions will appeal to kids’ fondness for the absurd. What’s more, it’s even possible to find some decent substance in Clarence’s unwavering optimism, which sees him through friendship troubles and contentious dealings with other peers.”

There’s no question that kids will gravitate toward Clarence, but parents may take a liking to it as well. For those adults who find Adventure Time to be a little too manic, Clarence‘s balance of crudeness and absurdity might be a little more low-key and accessible.