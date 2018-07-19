How to Watch Doctor Who ‘Shada’ Episode Online in USA

Shada, the Doctor Who episode that was started in 1979 and not completed until 38 years later, is set to make its television premiere in the United States.

Also titled “Doctor Who: The Lost Episode,” Shada will premiere Thursday, July 19, at 8 p.m. ET on BBC America. Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Shada live (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Written by Douglas Adams (The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy), Shada was originally supposed to serve as Season 17’s final serial in 1980, but a strike action at the BBC halted production during the filming of the episode.

Nearly four decades later, Shada was completed into its current form, which combines original footage with animation of the unfilmed scenes. Much of the original cast returned to voice-over the animations, including Tom Baker, who played the Fourth Doctor from 1974 to 1981.

“That’s why I can’t stay away from it, it was a lovely time of my life,” Baker said about returning to the role. “I loved doing Doctor Who, it was life to me. I used to dread the end of rehearsal because then real life would impinge on me. Doctor Who… when I was in full flight, then I was happy.”

This newest version of Shada was released in the UK in late 2017. It was supposed to hit DVD in the United States in January 2018, but that was pushed back, and the release date on Amazon is now listed as November 6, 2018.

But BBC America will bring Shada to viewers in the United States a little earlier than expected. It’s listed as “Doctor Who: The Lost Episode,” so there was some confusion for a while about what exactly it was, but the description makes it clear that is indeed Shada.

The runtime is two hours and 18 minutes, while the time slot is three hours.