Watch Firefly Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Firefly is a space opera/western, listed at number 5 of TV Guide’s list of 65 Shows That Were Cancelled Too Soon, but you can still watch Firefly online. Firefly takes place in 2517, and follows the lives of those who fought on either side of a Civil War as they try to survive on the outskirts of their society. The series ran from September 2002 through August of 2003 and included 14 episodes. It also spawned a full-length movie, as well as comic books.

Here’s how you can watch Firefly streaming online:

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Firefly Seasons Are There?

There is only one season of Firefly, which includes a two hour pilot episode. However, the show lives on through a feature film, Serenity, and comic books. Firefly first aired out of order, beginning on September 20, 2002, and its last episode was aired August 4, 2003. Fans were so dedicated to the show, they tried to start a postcard campaign in the hope that another network would pick up the series; they were unsuccessful. However, a movie was developed and released in 2005 that answered some of the questions left open by the series’ abrupt cancellation.

Firefly Season 1

14 episodes | September 2002 – August 2003

Season 1 was aired out of order, and included a two hour pilot, as well as hour long episodes. In the pilot, Mal and his crew salvage an Alliance ship, and are caught and unable to sell the salvaged goods. To make money, they pick up additional passengers. One of the passengers is River, who is being smuggled away from the Alliance by her brother, after being experimented upon by a government program for advanced humans. The crew come across assorted nefarious types, and try to get by smuggling and selling goods stolen or salvaged from the Alliance.

What Are the Best Firefly Episodes?

Firefly was nominated for 14 awards, winning 9, including an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and SyFy Genre Award for Best Series/Television. Here’s a list of the best Firefly episodes:

Season 1, Episode 1: “Serenity”

The crew of the Serenity helps a man smuggle his sister away from the Alliance. The episode was directed by the show’s creator, Joss Whedon, and was nominated for both Visual Effects Society and Hugo Awards.

Season 1, Episode 11: “Trash”

Trash was nominated for SyFy Genre Awards Best Episode/TV. Saffron convinces Mal to help her steal a valuable weapon from her husband, putting the crew in jeopardy.

Season 1, Episode 12: “Heart of Gold”

Nominated for a Hugo Award in the category Best Dramatic Presentation/Short Form; in the episode, the crew helps a brothel owner defend her business against the Alliance.

Who Are the Actors in the Firefly Cast?

Nathan Fillion is best known for playing Richard Castle on the TV series, Castle, as well as the role of Malcolm in Firefly.

A loyal first mate, Zoe fought with Mal in the Civil War. Gina Torres is an experienced character actor, having appeared in series including Suits and Hannibal.

Zoe’s husband, Wash, tries to keep everyone together, and doesn’t like to fight. Alan Tudyk has appeared in television series including Dollhouse and films including A Knight’s Tale, 28 Days, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Inara is another refugee on the Serenity. Morena Baccarin is best known for her role in Firefly.

Jayne is a salvager and sometime mercenary who helps the crew. In addition to Firefly and its follow-up film Serenity, Adam Baldwin is known for playing the role of Animal Mother in Full Metal Jacket.

A mechanical genius, Kaylee keeps the Serenity running. Jewel Staite has starred in several sci-fi series, including Stargate Atlantis.

The good doctor is one of the youngest doctors in Alliance history, but he gives up his career to save his sister from a government research program. Sean Maher is best known as Dr. Simon Tam in Firefly and Serenity.

A child genius, River was recruited into the government program but managed to smuggle out letters for help to her family. She is quite naive and may be a danger to the crew. Summer Glau is best known for playing Cameron in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; she played River Tam in both the series Firefly and the movie, Serenity.

Book is the pastor and spiritual leader for the crew of the Serenity. Ron Glass is an experienced character actor, best known for playing Detective Ron Harris in Barney Miller.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Firefly?

Each episode of Firefly introduced a handful of characters who would only be seen in that episode. Many times these characters got the Serenity crew intro trouble with the Alliance or its leaders, but would also help them flee the Alliance. Here’s a list of the most important Firefly guest stars.

Christina Hendricks is best known for her role on Mad Men, however, she earned a SyFy Genre Award for playing Saffron on Firefly. Her character is a con artist

Mark Sheppard is best known for his roles on Supernatural and Battlestar Galactica. In Firefly, Badger is an honest businessman who occasionally hires the crew to provide him with supplies.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Firefly?

Firefly was created by Joss Whedon, and many critics believe it is a continues the themes of morality, freedom, and the human condition that Whedon wrote about in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Whedon directed three episodes and produced and wrote all fourteen episodes.

Joss Whedon: Firefly Creator and Writer

Joss Whedon developed the film, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, but the movie was changed drastically from his vision, leading him to create a TV series of the same name. Although best known as the creator of the Buffy TV series, Firefly is considered to be another of his key works.

Tim Minear: Firefly Writer

Tim Minear is best known for his writing on the series The X Files, but he wrote four Firefly episodes, along with Joss Whedon. Minear also directed two episodes.

Where Firefly Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Although it had a dedicated fan base, Firefly was cancelled before season one finished airing, and was not picked up by any other networks. The series was formatted for viewing in wide screen, and is based on creator Joss Whedon’s concept that even in the future humans will continue struggling with the same political and moral situations that we see today. Firefly was nominated for 14 awards, winning 9, including an Emmy for Outstanding Special Visual Effects, and SyFy Genre Award for Best Series/Television. Firefly is listed at #11 of Entertainment Weekly’s 25 Best Cult TV Shows From the Past 25 Years, and at #25 on TV Guide’s Top Cult Shows Ever.