How to Watch ‘Floribama Shore’ Season 2 Premiere Online

Floribama Shore returns with its second season on July 9, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on MTV, and this season, the show incorporates an after-show with cast members. The Floribama Shore season 2 premiere is available to watch online, as are all of the episodes this season, via several live streaming options. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch MTV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV: MTV is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Sling TV: MTV is included in either the “Sling Orange” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue” plus “Comedy Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The premiere episode’s official Xfinity synopsis reads, “The roommates head to Panama City Beach for another summer at the shore; when Codi and Gus pull a prank on Kortni, a fight breaks out between all the roommates; everyone rallies for their first night out in PCB.” According to USA Today, the prank that stirs up all the drama is that Codi and Gus move Kortni’s luggage and then she basically threatens to beat up everyone. It doesn’t sound like something to get that upset over, but who knows?

When it comes to the first after-show of the season, it airs immediately following the premiere episode and it is being hosted by familiar MTV hosts Nessa and EJ Johnson. The premiere after-shows guests from the cast are Nilsa Prowant and Kortni Gilson. For those unfamiliar, these two women were the only cast members who knew each other before getting onto the show last season. But, on the premiere episode, Gilson absolutely comes for Prowant in the midst of Gus and Codi’s prank.

Floribama Shore’s premiere comes on the heels of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 1 wrapping up. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to return for season 2 in August 2018 and has already been given the green light for season 3.