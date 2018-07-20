Watch Fresh Off the Boat Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Fresh Off the Boat is an award winning sit-com featuring an Asian-American family living in Orlando, FL. Watch Fresh Off The Boat online to catch up before season five starts. The series was first a mid-season replacement show that was picked up by ABC soon after Eddie Huang’s 2013 memoir, Fresh Off the Boat, was published. The first season was narrated by Huang, but he left over differences in how Huang wanted the network to approach the series.

Here’s how to watch Fresh Off The Boat streaming online.

How to Watch Fresh off the Boat Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to the complete library of Fresh off the Boat episodes. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu. Either one will get you access to the show’s first four seasons, while the second will also allow you to watch new episodes when they air:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes the first four seasons of Fresh off the Boat you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If, in addition to the first four seasons, you also want to be able to watch new Fresh off the Boat episodes when they air, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch episodes of Fresh off the Boat on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Fresh Off The Boat Seasons Are There?

There have been four seasons and 79 episodes of Fresh Off The Boat. Although the first season centered heavily on Eddie, with Eddie Huang providing a narrator role. Fresh Off The Boat premiered February 4, 2015. The series has been renewed for a fifth season.

Fresh Off The Boat Season 1

13 episodes | February 2, 2015 – April 21, 2015

In Season 1, the Huang family moves to Orlando, FL to open a steakhouse restaurant. Jessica doesn’t understand her neighbors, Eddie and his father like all things American, while the younger siblings try to make their mother happy by holding on to their Taiwanese heritage.

Fresh Off The Boat Season 2

24 episodes | September 22, 2015 – May 24, 2016

The family accompanies Louis to a franchisee convention. Eddie’s class is excited when Nicole has to repeat the 8th grade, and the family struggles to integrate into American life.

Fresh Off The Boat Season 3

23 episodes | October 11, 2016 – May 16, 2017

The family returns to Taiwan to attend a family wedding. Jessica, who has been worried the children will forget their heritage, realizes how much she loves the American life. The restaurant becomes a polling place for an election and the location for an infomercial shoot. Eddie realizes colleges won’t care about his middle school grades, and Jessica won’t give up on private school for her younger sons. Jessice and Louis decide to move to give the kids a better life.

Fresh Off The Boat Season 4

19 episodes | October 3, 2017 – March 20, 2018

After moving, the family decides to return to their old home only to find it’s been rented and they must live with former neighbor, Honey. The family learns Grandma can speak English, and Eddie struggles with the lameness of his school friends. Louis considers buying out Kenny Rogers’ share of the business. Jessica writes a book.

What Are the Best Fresh Off The Boat Episodes?

There have been several notable episodes of Fresh Off The Boat; the series has been nominated for more than 30 awards during its run. Here’s a list of the best Fresh Off The Boat episodes:

Season 2, Episode 23: “The Manchurian Dinner Date”

Emery graduates elementary school, and Eddie worries about introducing his non-Taiwanese girlfriend to the family.

Season 2, Episode 19: “Jessica Place

At a loss after “Melrose Place” ends, Jessica plotting her revenge on neighbor, Deidre, while Louis and Emery deal with emotional baggage.

Season 3, Episode 23: “This Isn’t Us”

Michael Bolton guest stars as a prospective investor in Louis’ restaurant, and the family struggles with life – and restrictions – in their new house.

Season 3, Episode 9: “How To Be An American”

Jessica applies for US citizenship, Eddie goes joyriding with his brothers, and Louis learns Jessica only accepted his proposal after her work visa failed to pass.

Who Are the Actors in the Fresh Off The Boat Cast?

Several up and coming stars got their start on Fresh Off The Boat, and each of its youngest cast members have been nominated for Young Artist or Young Entertainer awards. Show leads Randall Park and Constance Wu have won Actor of the Year and Female Breakout Star of the Year at the Asian American Awards.

Hudson Yang is best known for the role of Eddie on Fresh Off The Boat. He has been nominated for two NAACP Image Awards, and has won three Young Artist, and Young Entertainer Awards.

Randall Park as Louis Huang

Randall Park is an actor, comedian, and writer, famous for playing Kim Jong-un in The Interview, as well as his roles in VEEP and Fresh Off The Boat.

Constance Wu as Jessica Chu Huang

Constance Wu is best known for the role of Jessica in Fresh Off The Boat; she also played Kathy in Eastsiders.

Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang

Forrest Wheeler is best known for his role in Fresh Off The Boat. He was nominated and won Young Artist and Young Entertainer Awards in 2016.

Ian Chen as Evan Huang

Ian Chen is best known for his role in Fresh Off The Boat. He also won Young Artist and Young Entertainer Awards in 2016 and 2017.

Lucille Soong as Grandma Jenny Huang

Lucille Soong is a character actor who has appeared in series including Desperate Housewives and Dharma & Greg, and films including Coronation Street and Freaky Friday.

Chelsey Crisp as Honey Ellis

In addition to Fresh Off The Boat, Chelsey Crisp has appeared on The Office, Rizzoli and Isles, and Mike and Molly.

Ray Wise as Marvin Ellis

Ray Wise is a character actor active in Hollywood since the 1980s. In addition to Fresh Off The Boat, he’s appeared in films like Swamp Thing and the TV series 24.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Fresh Off The Boat?

Several big names in Hollywood have made guest appearances on Fresh Off The Boat. Here’s a list of the most important Fresh Off The Boat guest stars:

Michael Bolton as himself

Michael Bolton appeared in season three, as a potential celebrity investor in Louis’ chain restaurant.

Ken Jeong as Gene Huang

Ken Jeong is best known for his role in the Hangover series of movies. In Fresh Off The Boat, Jeong plays the role of Gene, Louis’ younger brother.

Eddie Huang as himself

Through the first season, Eddie Huang provided the narrator/adult Eddie voice for the series. He left after the first season, and the narrator role was discontinued.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Fresh Off The Boat?

Fresh Off the Boat is loosely based on the life of American food personality Eddie Huang, and his memoir Fresh Off The Boat. Huang is credited with creating the series and also serves as a producer. He narrated the first season but left the series over developmental differences including ABC network attaching Iranian-American writer Nahnatchka Khan to the series.

Eddie Huang: Fresh Off The Boat Writer and Producer

Eddie Huang is an American chef and television personality best known for his memoir and TV series, Fresh Off The Boat, and the series Huang’s World.

Nahnatchka Khan: Fresh Off The Boat Writer, Producer, and Creator

Nahnatchka Khan is credited with the creation of Fresh Off The Boat. In addition, Khan acts as producer and writer for much of the series run. She is also known for writing American Dad, and Don’t Trust the ‘B’ in Apartment 23.

Sheng Wang: Fresh Off The Boat Writer

Writer and producer Sheng Wang is best known for his work on Fresh Off The Boat. In addition he has written for The Comedian and 2 Dope Queens.

David Smithyman: Fresh Off The Boat Writer

David Smithyman is a writer and producer known for his work on Fresh Off The Boat. In addition to the series, he has written for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and The Outs.

Where Fresh Off The Boat Ranks in the Television Pantheon

