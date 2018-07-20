‘In Search of’ Reboot Live Stream: How to Watch Zachary Quinto Show Online

Zachary Quinto once again reprises one of Leonard Nimoy’s former roles, this time as the host of the reboot of the classic 1970’s series In Search Of.

Preview

From 1977 through 1982, Leonard Nimoy hosted six season of In Search Of, a show devoted to exploring unexplained phenomena throughout the world, ranging from UFOs to Bigfoot to historical events such as the disappearance of Amelia Earhart or conspiracies surrounding the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

Now, more than four decades since the original premiered, Zachary Quinto, who has already reprised a famous Nimoy role as Spock in the new Star Trek movies, brings back the classic show as both host and executive producer.

“I am so excited to be reimagining In Search Of and exploring new questions and phenomena with all of the advancements in science and technology from which we have benefited in the past forty years since the original series first aired,” Quinto said. “In the spirit of my late dear friend Leonard Nimoy, we intend to honor and perpetuate his endless curiosity about the world—and universe—in which we live.”

The first season of the In Search Of reboot is scheduled for 10 hour-long episodes, which each explore a different theme. The series premiere will focus on aliens, while the second episode explores “superhumans” (a man who bent a metal frame of a car door with his bare hands, for example).

“I have a curious spirit,” Quinto said. “I’m drawn to those aspects of human experience that aren’t fully explained or understood. This show gives me an opportunity to dive into some of those questions and explore them on the ground.”