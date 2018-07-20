Watch Key & Peele Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Key & Peele is a critically-acclaimed and award-winning half-hour sketch comedy program that aired on Comedy Central for five seasons beginning in 2012. The series debuted January 31, 2012 with the finale airing September 9, 2015; there were 53 episodes in addition to a one-hour special. Now you can watch Key & Peele streaming. The series was created by and starred actors and comedians Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key who would perform various bits and impersonations during each half-hour episode. It won two Emmy and eight other awards including a Peabody in 2014. The series has also landed on several “best of” lists including Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time; star Keegan-Michael Key reprised his character “Luther, President Obama’s Anger Translator” for the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2015.

Here’s your guide to watch Key & Peele streaming online:

How to Watch Key & Peele Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Key & Peele. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Key & Peele on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How Many Key & Peele Seasons Are There?

There are five seasons and 53 episodes of Key & Peele plus a Super Bowl special. Each episode is a combination of short skits and sketches. Here’s your season breakdown for Key & Peele:

Key & Peele Season 1

8 episodes | January 31, 2012 – March 20. 2012

In a variety of sketches, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele performed sketches and skits about urban mannerisms, a street rapper battling President Barack Obama, a soul food restaurant ordering competition, and an all-black flash mob which is mistaken for the beginning of a race war.

Key & Peele Season 2

10 episodes | September 26, 2012 – November 28, 2012

Key and Peele’s sketches in season two include a bachelor party going bad, President Obama’s college years retrospective, the man who will replace Steve Jobs, and a drug deal that goes bad.

Key & Peele Season 3

13 episodes | September 18, 2013 – December 18, 2013

Jordan Peel is caught watching porn, the guys have a bad Skype session, two sex experts offering advice on oral sex, a gay man realizes he’s persecuted at work because he’s a jerk not because he’s gay, and a creepy ghost roomie.

Key & Peele Season 4

11 episodes | September 24, 2014 – December 10, 2014

A parole officer uses puppets to reach his charges, Steve Urkel makes an appearance, and a torture session is interrupted by an incompetent accomplice, and an aerobics instructor gets bad news in the middle of a class.

Key & Peele Season 5

11 episodes | July 8, 2015 – September 9, 2015

Luther the Anger Translator makes an appearance, a passenger won’t fasten the seatbelt on a plane, choir members bicker about pitch, and a mom makes a rap video for her son who is away at college.

What Are the Best Key & Peele Episodes?

Key & Peele ran for five seasons on Comedy Central, winning five awards through the season run including two Emmy awards and a Peabody Award. Here are few of the best episodes of Key & Peele:

Season 5, Episode 1 “Y’all Ready for This”

Two football players get pumped up for a big game and Luther the Anger Translator meets up with Hillary Clinton and President Obama. This episode won an Emmy for Outstanding Makeup and an Art Directors Guild award for Variety, Competition, Reality, or Game Show Series. It was also nominated for an Outstanding Hairstyling Emmy Award and for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing.

Season 4, Episode 6 “Scariest Movie Ever”

Key and Peele ponder a scary movie and an autopsy goes bad. This episode was nominated for two Emmys, one for Outstanding Picture Editing and another for Outstanding Makeup.

Season 3, Episode 1 “Le Mis”

In this episode a substitute teacher returns to an inner-city school and Peele’s girlfriend catches him watching porn. This episode was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Season 5, Episode 11 “The End”

Ray Parker, Jr. promotes his new album but not the song Ghostbusters and a man calls 911 when his dream girl faints. This episode won an Art Directors Guild Award for Variety, Competition, Reality, or Game Show Series. It was also nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series.

Who Are the Actors in the Key & Peele Cast?

Key & Peele was a sketch comedy series airing on Comedy Central between 2012 and 2015, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele created and starred in the series. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Key & Peele:

Keegan-Michael Key as Various Characters

Keegan-Michael Key is a comedian who is best known for playing various characters including Luther, President Obama’s Anger Translator, in the Key & Peele comedy series. He is veteran actor, writer, and producer who won an Emmy for the series. His other notable works include Let’s Be Cops and the Angry Birds movie.

Jordan Peele as Various Characters

Jordan Peele is an award-winning actor who is best known for his roles in Key & Peele, for which he won an Emmy, and Keanu. He won an Oscar for his screenplay Get Out.

Ron Artest as Himself

Actor, producer, and writer Ron Artest appeared several times as himself in the Key & Peele series. He is best known for his roles in Think Like a Man and The Millers.

Matt Wheeler as Cop

Matt Wheeler, an actor and producer, appeared in several episodes as a police officer. He is best known for his roles in Without a Trace and Grey’s Anatomy.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Key & Peele?

Several Hollywood stars made guest appearances on the series including former Hercules star Kevin Sorbo, Billy Dee Williams, Tatiana Ali, and Wayne Brady. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Key & Peele:

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Arthur Washington

Malcolm-Jamal Warner is a veteran actor and producer who is best known as Theo Huxtable from The Cosby Show, for which he won an TVLand Impact Award and several Young Artist Awards. His other notable roles include the sit-com Malcolm and Eddie and the films Fool’s Gold and Reed Between the Lines.

Rob Riggle as Boss

Rob Riggle is a veteran actor, producer, and writer who is best known for his roles in The Hangover and Dumb and Dumber To. He also plays himself in sketches for The Daily Show and Fox NFL Sunday.

Rebecca Romijn as Pirate Captian

Rebecca Romijn is an award-winning actress who is best known for her roles in the X-Men film franchise. She appeared as a pirate in the series. Her other notable roles include The Librarians, Love Locks, and King & Maxwell.

Keke Palmer as Malia’s Anger Translator

Actress and singer Keke Palmer played an anger translator for presidential daughter Malia Obama for the series. Palmer is best known for her roles in 90210, Winx, and Ice Age.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Key & Peele?

Key & Peele was created by writers and actors Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Key & Peele:

Keegan-Michael Key: Key & Peele Creator, Writer, Actor

Keegan-Michael Key is an award-winning actor, director, and producer who is best known for his work on Key & Peele; he both created and starred in the series. His other writing credits include MADtv

Jordan Peele: Key & Peele Creator, Actor, Writer

Jordan Peele is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer; he won an Oscar for the movie Get Out, he is the first African-American to win an Oscar for Best Screenplay. He has also written for The Last O.G. and Key & Peele, which he created along with partner Keegan-Michael Key.

Rebecca Drysdale: Key & Peele Writer

Rebecca Drysdale is a writer and producer who is best known for her contributions to Weird Loners and Enough Said. She wrote sketches in 54 episodes of Key & Peele.

Peter Atencio: Key & Peele Director

Peter Atencio is an Emmy award winning director who is best known for directing films including Keanu and Jean-Claude Van Johnson and the series Key & Peele.

Where Key & Peele Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Key & Peele is a critically-acclaimed sketch comedy show starring Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele. The series ran for five seasons and 53 episodes from January 2012 through September 2015; over the series run the show was nominated for 53 awards, including a People’s Choice Award, six NAACP Image Awards, and 19 Emmy Awards. It won two Emmys, one for Outstanding Sketch Series, an American Comedy Award, an Art Directors Guild, and a Peabody. The Peabody committee said about the series that they tackled “racially charged issues and ideas like no one else on television” and that the duo broke fresh ground for a comedy series. Key & Peele also landed on several “best of” lists including Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time and 50 Best TV Duos of All Time. Series star Keegan-Michael Key reprised his role of Luther, President Obama’s Anger Translator for the 2015 White House Correspondent’s Dinner.