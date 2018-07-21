Watch Last Man Standing Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Last Man Standing is an award-winning sit-com starring Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, and debuted on the ABC Network October 11, 2011. Last Man Standing ran for six seasons before it was cancelled by ABC. Fans of the series were outraged at its cancellation because it was a steady performer on ABC, but the network insisted that the cancellation was due to them discontinuing comedy on Friday nights when Last Man Standing aired. The FOX Network has picked it up and plans to release a seventh season in 2018. Until then, you can stream Last Man Standing online. The series follows the antics of a conservative sporting goods store employee, his family, co-workers, and friends. The series was created by Jack Burditt, who is an award-winning screenwriter and producer responsible for the series 30 Rock and Frasier.

Here’s your guide to watch Last Man Standing streaming online:

How to Watch Last Man Standing Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to the complete library of Last Man Standing episodes. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu. Either one will get you access to the show’s first six seasons, while the second will also allow you to watch new episodes when they air:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes the first six seasons of Last Man Standing you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If, in addition to the first six seasons, you also want to be able to watch new Last Man Standing episodes when they air, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch episodes of Last Man Standing on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Last Man Standing Seasons Are There?

There are six seasons and 130 episodes of Last Man Standing, which aired on the ABC network from 2011 through 2017. The series has been picked up by the Fox Network for a seventh season. Here are the seasons for Last Man Standing:

Last Man Standing Season 1

24 episodes | October 11, 2011 – May 8, 2012

Mike tries to set Mandy, his daughter, up with her crush but the crush winds up dating his other daughter, Kristin. Kristin wants to baby-proof the house, and Mike tries to get Mandy a job, Mike takes Boyd trick-or-treating against Kristin’s wishes. Mike votes for his work softball team to go co-ed, but his boss doesn’t like the idea, and when Mike sets up new “house rules” Kristin moves out.

Last Man Standing Season 2

18 episodes | November 2, 2012 – March 22, 2013

Mandy is excited to vote in her first election, but her ideology doesn’t like up with Mike’s, Ed, Mike’s boss, thinks he might be in love with his third ex-wife, and Mike and Vanessa make holiday plans for the girls so that they can spend the holiday alone. A new housekeeper makes the kids lazier than ever. Mike worries about Mandy’s relationship with Kyle, and Mandy is accepted into multiple colleges.

Last Man Standing Season 3

22 episodes | September 20, 2013 – April 25, 2014

Mike misses Boyd and tries to convince Kristin to let the boy co-reside with them, Vanessa wants Mandy to join a sorority, Ryan and his co-workers go on strike, a neighbor wants to put a campaign sign in Mike’s yard, and Eve’s snow shoveling business is in danger, and Mike and Kristin disagree over how Boyd should celebrate Christmas. Mike argues with a neighbor over the pregnancy of the family dog, and Eve wants to enroll at West Point.

Last Man Standing Season 4

22 episodes | October 2, 2014 – April 17, 2015

The football coach wants Eve to join the team after seeing her kick a field goal, Ed worries that Mike is getting too much credit for the store’s success, Mike advises Mandy about her business, and then presents a new business idea of his own – a wild game restaurant. Mike gives Kristin $20,000 for her wedding but they disagree on wedding plans, and Ed cons Mike into setting up his new TV. Mike’s restaurant opens.

Last Man Standing Season 5

22 episodes | September 25, 2015 – April 22, 2016

Mike returns home after a long road trip for the store, Vanessa worries that Mike and Mandy will lose their connection when she moves out, the previous owner of Mike’s birthday present – a 1967 Impala – continually visits the car, and Mike interferes with Kristin’s work at the Grill. Mike worries Kyle is going to propose to Mandy, and Vanessa is upset with Ed agrees to sell Mike’s ex-girlfriend’s line of rock climbing gear.

Last Man Standing Season 6

22 episodes | September 23, 2016 – March 31, 2017

Ryan feels neglected when Kristin starts doing well at the Grill, Mandy starts vaping and upsets her parents, and Mike charges Eve rent when she decides to volunteer building houses rather than working at a job. Mike is asked to speak at a graduation but doesn’t like the limitations put on his free speech. When Mike and Vanessa refuse to take money for Eve’s recording dream from her college fund, Kristin agrees to loan her the money. Mandy shadows Mike for her business class.

What Are the Best Last Man Standing Episodes?

Family dynamics are the basis for the comedic moments in Last Man Standing; the series has been nominated for eight awards. Here is a list of the best Last Man Standing episodes:

Season 6, Episode 5 “Trick or Treat”

Vanessa wants Mike to choose their Halloween party theme, but he doesn’t want to have a party and decides to make it so horrible they’ll never throw another party. When he sees how disappointed the family is, though, he reconsiders. This episode was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing.

Season 3, Episode 17 “Eve’s Boyfriend”

Mike learns that Eve’s boyfriend has taken a purity pledge but is suspicious of the boy’s motives, which angers Eve. When he is supposed to go with her on a JROTC outing, the family forbids her to go but she sneaks out anyway. The episode was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography.

Season 2, Episode 3 “High Expectations”

When Vanessa invites their African-American neighbors over Mike objects, not because they are black but simply because they are neighbors. Eve ditches soccer and gets drunk. This episode was nominated for an Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.

Season 2, Episode 5 “Mother Fracker”

Eve asks Vanessa to speak to her class about her job, but when she learns just what Vaness does for a living, Eve refuses to come back home. This episode won an Environmental Media Award for Television Episodic Comedy.

Season 7, Episode 22 “Shadowboxing”

While shadowing Mike at work, Mandy thinks her professor would be a better conflict mitigator, which makes Mike intent on being the best at resolving workplace conflicts. This is the final episode that aired on ABC, the original network for the series.

Season 1, Episode 1 “Pilot”

Mike, the director of marketing at a sporting goods store in Denver, struggles to connect with the women in his household, although he loves them all. This was the initial episode for the series.

Who Are the Actors in the Last Man Standing Cast?

The ensemble cast of Last Man Standing is led by award-winning actors Tim Allen, Hector Elizondo, and Nancy Travis. Here are the actors known for their starring roles in Last Man Standing:

Tim Allen as Mike Baxter

Mike Baxter is a ‘man’s man’ who is quite conservative in his views. Tim Allen is a veteran actor and comedian who is best known as Tim ‘The Toolman’ Taylor from Home Improvement; he is also the voice for the “Pure Michigan” commercials and plays Santa in the The Santa Clause franchise of films. Star Tim Allen also served as an executive producer for Last Man Standing.

Nancy Travis as Vanessa Baxter

Vanessa is Mike’s wife and supporter. She loves her daughters and tries to be a buffer between the girls and their father. Nancy Travis is a veteran actress who is best known as the absentee mom in the Three Men & a Baby films. She also appeared in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

Amanda Fuller as Kristin Baxter

Mike and Vanessa’s eldest daughter; Kristen knows what she wants and is a hard worker. Amanda Fuller is an actress and producer who is best known for her role in the series, but has appeared in many other shows including Grey’s Anatomy, Without a Trace, and Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!.

Molly Ephraim as Mandy Baxter

Molly Ephraim plays Mandy, the middle child. Mandy is obsessed with popularity and is a ‘girly-girl’. Molly Ephraim is best known for her role in Las Man Standing, but she has also appeared in the Paranormal Activity franchise of films.

Kaitlyn Dever as Eve Baxter

Eve is Mike and Vanessa’s youngest daughter and is a tom-boy. Kaitlyn Dever is best known for her roles in Last Man Standing and the crime-drama hit Justified.

Hector Elizondo as Ed Alzate

Hector Elizondo plays Ed, Mike’s boss, in the series. Elizondo is an award-winning actor who is best known for his roles in the films Pretty Woman and The Princess Diaries franchise.

Christoph Sanders as Kyle Anderson

Kyle is Mandy’s love interest. Christoph Sanders is best known for his roles in Last Man Standing and Ghost Whisperer.

Flynn Morrison as Boyd Baxter

Boyd is Kristen’s son; the boy is doted on by Mike and Vanessa. Flynn Morrison is a child actor best known for his role in the series, which has served as his break-out role. He also appeared in Pretty Little Liars.

Jordan Masterson as Ryan Vogelson

Ryan is Boyd’s father and a beer truck driver. Jordan Masterson is best known for his role on Last Man Standing; he has also appeared in Greek and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Last Man Standing?

Many Hollywood stars have made guest appearances on the series including comedian Bill Engvall, Michael Gross, and Frankie Muniz. Here are the actors and celebrities remembering for their guest appearances on Last Man Standing:

Si Robertson as Uncle Ray

Si Robertson, who best known as one of the Robertson family from the Duck Dynasty reaity series, appeared as Uncle Ray on the series. Si got his own reality series in 2016, called Going Si-ral.

Willie Robertson as Brody

Willie Robertson, also a reality star from the Duck Dynasty series, appeared on the series as Brody. Robertson is a reality star and producer who is best known for his family’s show, as well as his uncle’s Going Si-ral reality series.

Jonathan Taylor Thomas as John Baker

Jonathan Taylor Thomas appeared as John Baker on the series. He was a child star, best known as one of the Tim Allen’s sons in the hist show Home Improvement; he also provided the voice for Simba in The Lion King franchise.

Jay Leno as Joe

Comedian and late-night host Jay Leno appeared on the series as Joe. Leno is best known as the host of The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, but he has also appeared in several TV series and films including Space Cowboys, Contact, and Jay Leno’s Garage.

Patricia Richardson as Helen Potts

Patricia Richardson is best known as Tim Allen’s wife, Jill, in the hit Home Improvement series. She has been nominated for two Golden Globes in her career and has also appeared in the series Strong Medicine and The West Wing.

Richard Karn as Bill McKendree

Another visitor from Tim Allen’s Home Improvement days, Richard Karn is best known as Tim’s long-suffering assistant, Al Borland. Karn is a well-known character actor who has also appeared in CTRL and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Last Man Standing?

Last Man Standing was created by award-winning producer, writer, and actor Jack Burditt, with Jon Haller and Richard Brandon Manus writing the bulk of the episodes. The star of the series, Tim Allen, also served as an executive producer. Here are the creators responsible for Last Man Standing:

Jack Burditt: Last Man Standing, Creator and Writer

Jack Burditt is a well-known writer, actor, and producer who has won 5 Emmy awards; he is the creator and a writer for Last Man Standing. He wrote many episodes for the hit series Mad About You and in recent years has served as a creator or executive producer on a string of hit shows including Modern Family, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and 30 Rock

Jon Haller: Last Man Standing, Writer

Jon Haller is a veteran writer and producer; he served as an executive story editor and script coordinator on Last Man Standing in addition to writing many episode for the series. Haller is best known for he work in this series and with the series 30 Rock.

Marty Adelstein: Last Man Standing, Executive Producer

Marty Adelstein is a veteran producer and actor in Hollywood; he is best known for his contributions to Hanna and Made of Honor. In addition to Last Man Standing, he served as a producer for the hit series Prison Break.

Becky Clements: Last Man Standing, Executive Producer

Becky Clements worked as an executive producer for the series; she is best known for her work on the show, but has also contributed to Aquarius and Hanna.

Where Last Man Standing Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Last Man Standing never reached the critical highs that creator Jack Burditt’s other series, 30 Rock and Frasier or Tim Allen’s other starring role, Home Improvement reached. After six seasons on ABC the series was cancelled, but stars Tim Allen, Nancy Travis, and Hector Elizondo found new life when the Fox Network picked up the show. Fans had begun using social media to circulate petitions hoping to have the series renewed. Throughout the series run, Last Man Standing ranked high among ABC’s other situation comedies, though critics were not as kind to the series, saying the jokes were stiff and dated, and that the actors lacked chemistry with one another. Over the course of seven seasons Last Man Standing was nominated for eight awards and won five, including being named the Top Television Series four times at the ASCAP Film and Television Awards. TV Guide named star Tim Allen their Favorite Comeback at the 2012 TV Guide Awards.