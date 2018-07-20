Watch Lie to Me Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Lie To Me is a crime drama based one of the world’s leading experts in facial expressions and professor of psychology Paul Ekman. Ekman is the author of 15 books; the critically acclaimed drama ran for three seasons and 48 episodes on the FOX network. Now you can stream Lie to Me online. The series starred Kelli Williams and Tim Roth and was created by Samuel Baum, a writer and producer whose past series include a number of dramas and police procedurals. Brian Grazer, the co-founder of Imagine Entertainment, was an executive producer for the series. While only on the air for three seasons, the series was critically acclaimed with critics calling it thoughtful and thought-provoking. Lie to Me won an Emmy and two People’s Choice Awards, one for Favorite TV Crime Drama and another for Favorite TV Crime Fighter.

How Many Lie to Me Seasons Are There?

There are three seasons and 48 episodes of Lie to Me, a police procedural that sees a psychologist and expert in facial expressions working with law enforcement agencies to solve crimes. Here is a season breakdown of Lie to Me:

Lie to Me Season 1

13 episodes | January 21, 2009 – May 13, 2009

Dr. Cal Lightman, a professor and facial expression expert, is hired by law enforcement to help them solve crimes. Cal and his team at the Lightman Group helps the authorities investigate when a Jehovah’s Witness is accused of killing his teacher, the murder of the teenage daughter of a federal judge, and the death of someone who was taking an experimental drug.

Lie to Me Season 2

22 episodes | September 28, 2009 – September 13, 2010

Cal and the team investigate a woman’s claims that she psychically saw a murder, Cal investigates when an American woman disappears in Mexico, and when one of his workers is kidnapped at gunpoint it’s up to Cal to save her. The team also investigates when a pregnant girl is found dead in prison, the murder of a street fighter, and criminals in the adult film industry.

Lie to Me Season 3

13 episodes | October 4, 2010 – January 31, 2011

To stop a bank robber, Cal helps him plan the perfect robbery, the team is hired to help Internal Affairs investigate Detective Wallowski, and the case of a woman with Alzheimer’s who believes she knows who killed her sister. Cal is hired to look into the background of a rich woman’s new boyfriend, and when three teens are accused of causing a traffic accident the team must determine if they actually did.

What Are the Best Lie to Me Episodes?

Season 1, Episode 3 “A Perfect Score”

The team investigates the murder of a teenage girl. This was the most-viewed episode of the series with 12.99 million viewers tuning in to watch.

Season 1, Episode 13 “Sacrifice”

An FBI agent calls the team in when terrorists target Washington D.C. with a series of domestic bombings. This episode was nominated for an Hollywood Post Alliance award for Outstanding Editing.

Season 2, Episode 5 “Grievous Bodily Harm”

Cal’s gambler friend is convinced there is a conspiracy against him; criminals kidnap Cal and Terry, wanting Cal to be their human lie detector so they can determine the truthfulness of their clients. This episode was nominated for a Prism Award for Drama Series.

Season 3, Episode 13 “Killer App”

When one of Foster’s patients is killed the team is tasked with finding her killer. This was the finale episode for the series.

Who Are the Actors in the Lie to Me Cast?

Lie to Me is a critically acclaimed crime drama starring Brendan Hines, Tim Roth, and Kelli Williams. Roth’s character is based on real-life facial expression expert and professor of psychology Paul Ekman. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Lie to Me:

Tim Roth as Dr. Cal Lightman

Cal is an expert at identifying facial expressions and body language and using these clues to determine the guilt or innocence of accused criminals. Tim Roth is an award-winning actor and producer who has been active in Hollywood since the 1980s. His most notable roles include Rob Roy, Pulp Fiction and the television series Tin Star and Lie to Me.

Kelli Williams as Dr. Gillian Foster

Gillian is Cal’s colleague; her specialty is analyzing patterns of voice and behavior. Kelli Williams is an award-winning actress who is best known for her roles in The Practice and Lie to Me. In addition to these series, her notable roles include The Fosters and Ties that Bind.

Brendan Hines ad Eli Loker

Brendan is Cal’s employee; he is skilled at “reading people”. Brendan Hines has appeared in many series including Covert Affairs and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Monica Raymund as Ria Torres

Ria is also Cal’s employee; rather than a formal education, she is street smart and is consider to have come by her human-lie-detecting skills through on-the-job training with the TSA. Monica Raymund’s first big role was in Lie to Me, since she has appeared in hit series including The Good Wife and Chicago Fire.

Hayley McFarland as Emily Lightman

Emily is Cal’s teenage daughter and while she doesn’t like her father “reading” her, she does appreciate his skill at identifying good boyfriends. Hayley McFarland is best known for her role in Lie to Me; since starring in the series she has appeared in Sons of Anarchy and The Conjuring.

Mekhi Phifer as FBI Agent Ben Reynolds

Ben is a good FBI agent who relies on Cal’s team even though he doesn’t always agree with their methods. Mekhi Phifer is a veteran actor and producer who is best known for his roles in ER and 8 Mile. Since starring in Lie to Me, he has also taken roles in Frequency and Are You Sleeping.

Jennifer Beals as Zoe Landau

Zoe is Cal’s ex and Emily’s mom; she is an Assistant Attorney General. Jennifer Beals is an award-winning actress and producer who is best known for starring in the 1980s hit Flashdance. Her roles in The L Word and Lie to Me were comeback hits for her; since she has starred in series such as Taken and The Night Shift.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Lie to Me?

Several Hollywood stars made appearances throughout the series run of Lie to Me including veteran character actors Max Martini, Michael B. Jordan, and D.W. Moffett. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Lie to Me:

Monique Gabriela Curnen as Detective Sharon Wallowski

Sharon asks Cal and his team for help solving unsolvable cases. Monique Gabriela Curnen is a veteran actress and producer who is best known for her roles in the TV series Power and Lie to Me. She has also appeared in films such as The Dark Knight and Contagion.

Tim Guinee as Alex Foster

Alex is Gillian’s ex and a recovering addict. Tim Guinee is a veteran actor, writer, and director whose most notable roles include the Iron Man franchise and the TV series Gone and Lie to Me.

Sean Patrick Thomas as Special Agent Karl Dupree

Dupree is romantically involved with Torres. Sean Patrick Thomas is an actor and producer who is best known for his roles in Cruel Intentions and Save the Last Dance. In addition to Lie to Me, his television roles have included Vixen and Ringer.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Lie to Me?

Lie to Me was created by Samuel Baum and based on real-life facial expressions and body language Paul Ekman, who has written 15 books. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Lie to Me:

Samuel Baum: Lie to Me Creator, Executive Producer, Writer

Samuel Baum is a veteran producer and writer; he created Lie to Me, based on the real life abilities of author and facial expression expert Paul Ekman. His other notable series include The Wizard of Lies and The Evidence.

Brian Grazer: Lie to Me Executive Producer

Brian Grazer is an award-winning producer, writer, and actor who founded Imagine Entertainment along with Ron Howard. His most notable works include Splash, Apollo 13, the series Arrested Development, and Genius.

Vahan Moosekian: Lie to Me Producer

Vahan Moosekian is a veteran actor, director, and producer who is best known for his contributions to The Unit, Action, and Lie to Me.

Kurt Moritz: Lie to Me Executive Producer

Kurt Moritz is a producer who is best known for the series Rosewood, The Unit, and Lie to Me. Since the series wrapped he has also worked on the mini-series Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G..

Where Lie to Me Ranks in the Television Pantheon

In 2011 Lie to Me won two People’s Choice Awards, one for Favorite TV Crime Drama and the other for Favorite TV Crime Fighter. The series was created by Samuel Baum, with Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment an executive producer for the series; it starred critically acclaimed and award winning actor Tim Roth, Kelli Williams, and Mekhi Phifer. The series, which is centered around a body language scientist whose company is hired by law enforcement to assist in local and federal crimes, ran for three seasons on the FOX network. Lie to Me debuted January 21, 2009 and the series finale aired January 31, 2011; the series suffered from falling ratings after the first season but was critically acclaimed throughout its series run. It has an average rating of 89% on the Rotten Tomatoes site.