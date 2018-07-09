How to Watch ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ Season 7 Reunions Online

Season 7 of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta hasn’t quite come to an end just yet. There are two reunion episodes set to air, starting tonight, on July 9, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the VH1 channel. Part 1’s episode synopsis reads, “The cast reunites and the drama becomes too much for one OG cast member; Rasheeda lets Jasmine know what she really thinks about her apology; Joc & Karlie let slip some steamy details from the dude ranch … Things go left between Spice and Tommie.” The synopsis for Part 2 has not yet been revealed, but the plot description states, “The lives of women whose significant others are hip-hop stars.” Reunion Part 2 airs on July 16, 2018.

According to Gossip On This, Stevie J gets kicked out of the reunion for actually trying to fight Erica Mena. Jay’s Reality Blog tweeted on June 8, 2018 that, “Erica Mena said Stevie J tried to fight her at the reunion cause she said a very very low blow about him after he called her son a f*g!” Love & HipHop Fights also tweeted that, “Erica Mena & Stevie J got into a HEATED argument at the reunion which resulted in Stevie calling Erica’s son a f*ggot & Erica said that Stevie left the building.”

Gossip On This reported that, in addition to Stevie J throwing out homophobic insults, he had to be restrained by security for trying to physically fight Mena. After the incident, Mena reportedly confirmed the news, writing on Instagram, “[Stevie] likes to fight females. So if you blogs wanna blog about anything, blog about the fact that Stevie J is a B**CH, and he likes to fight girls.”

Instagram user PJAlene31 also wrote, “LGBT about to drag Stevie J, who was fired for putting the paws on #ericamena Love & Hip Hop’s firing of Stevie is “pending further investigation.” They’re reviewing the video footage to determine what FINAL steps that they can do under his contract … hearing reports Stevie appeared to ASSAULT Erica Mena – and allegedly went on a disturbing hate filled tirade against her – and her 11 year old son. Stevie called the innocent young man a “f*ggot.” The incident was so bad that SECURITY had to pull Stevie off of Erica – and force him to leave the building.” The user continued, writing, “Here’s Erica revealing account of what happened. The reunion show was filled with drama – as most reunion shows are – but what happened last night was CRAZY. Security had to be called in – to pull Stevie and Erica APART from each other. Shortly after the reunion show stopped filming – Stevie continued on his VIOLENT SPREE. He and Brittany later PULLED UP at an event where Jhonni Braze was performing – and they BEAT her (Erica Mena) up too.”

So, it sounds like Stevie J may be fired after this mess.