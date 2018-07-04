Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch the Show Online

The annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs tonight via NBC from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT, but perhaps you cannot get to a television. If this is the case, below are instructions on how to watch Macy’s fireworks online or with an app on your mobile or streaming device. All options are available for users in the U.S. only. If you do not have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch NBC live via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including the NBC network (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the fireworks live, there are encore presentations airing immediately after the show. “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: The NBC channel (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for Sling TV. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

According to NY Curbed, another way to watch the fireworks display online is via NYC & Company, who is live streaming the show on its Facebook page, starting at 9:20 p.m. ET. The actual fireworks start to go off around 9:25 p.m. ET. The official show begins at 8 p.m. ET and will feature performances from artists including Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, American Authors, and Ricky Martin. In addition, members of the West Point Band and Glee Club will also perform “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are hosting the event and most know them from American Ninja Warrior. This is the 42nd annual show for Macy’s big 4th of July fireworks event.