How to Watch ‘Making It’ Online

There’s a new competition show hitting NBC, airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, and it’s called Making It. The official Xfinity synopsis of the new reality competition show reads, “The best makers from around the country take on a series of handmade projects they must complete in their own unique way. As the competition goes on, the challenges become increasingly difficult, and the least successful maker is eliminated each week. The show culminates in a final craft-off between the last two makers. Taking place in a serene outdoor setting, the positivity, character and camaraderie of handmade culture shines through as the comedic hosts and judges provide encouragement, guidance and lots of laughs.” On episode 1, viewers get to meet the eight makers, who will take on their first challenge.

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman host Making It and it’s a family-friendly show, for all to watch. Offerman is quite crafty himself, enjoying the hobby of woodworking. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he described his hobby, saying, “It’s something that I love and I love to promote. I love to encourage people to make things. I think that’s one of the healthiest human attributes that has really gotten lost in this consumerist age of one-click shopping. So my woodworking shop is a huge part of my life, but I’ve tried to keep it separate from my work in entertainment because woodworking generally doesn’t lend itself well to the pace of a television schedule.”