WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Silence Breakup Rumors

Rumors have been going around that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, also known as “Miam” are no longer a couple. According to Cosmopolitan, chatter started after Miley deleted her Instagram account and went ghost on social media last week.

To address these rumors, Liam shared a video on his Instagram Story of he and Miley dancing together in his car. As the two dance, he lets out a scream, pretending something is wrong. Miley jumps but soon realizes Liam is just messing with her, possibly a clever way to tell those caught up in the rumors not to believe what they hear.

Miley And Liam Relationship Highlights

Their relationship first started back in 2009 after meeting on the set of The Last Song in Tybee Island, GA. The two confirmed they were dating in March of 2010.

Miley and Liam “took a break” in August of 2010. Miley was focused on work and felt she was too young to be so committed. That break didn’t last long. “Miam” was back together come September.

Miley and Liam confirmed their engagement on June 6th, 2012. “I’m so happy to be engaged and look forward to a life of happiness with Liam,” said Miley. But the two called it quits a year later.

On April 16th of 2013, Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus told Nightline he didn’t believe his daughter would make it down the aisle.

“They’re young. They’re kids. The great news is they’re great friends,” he said. “And if you end up getting married, that’s your business too, you know?”

The following month, the Hemsworth family called an intervention to stop the back and forth of Miley and Liam’s relationship. The relationship was officially called off in Septemeber.

In 2016, after a few years of seeing each other off and on, the two meet up again at a music festival in Australia.

Sources told E! News that Liam’s whole family was thrilled and that the two were seen showing quite a bit of PDA. They’ve been going strong ever since.