Watch Monk Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Monk is a detective series which aired on the USA Network from its series debut on July 12, 2002 through December 4, 2009. The series ran for eight seasons and 125 episodes, and held the record for most-watched scripted drama in cable TV history from 2009 through 2012. Now you can watch Monk streaming. The series is critically acclaimed, winning 20 awards over the course of the series run. Lead actor Tony Shaloub won multiple awards, including a Golden Globe, for his role on the show. Monk was created by Andy Breckman, who is an award-winning writer and producer. He created the series as a fan of the detective genre. The series starred award-winning actor Tony Shaloub, Traylor Howard, and Ted Levine. The series was a strong performer throughout the original run, and has spawned a novel series and a spin-off, Little Monk, as well as a TV movie which has yet to be shot.

This is your guide to watch Monk online:

In the United States, Amazon Prime is the only streaming service with every episode of Monk in its library. Here’s how to watch:

If you have Amazon Prime, you can watch every episode of Monk on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you don’t have Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Once signed up, you can watch every episode of Monk on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

How Many Monk Seasons Are There?

There are eight seasons and 125 episodes of the award-winning series Monk. The series follows an obsessive-compulsive detective as he navigates crimes in San Francisco. Here are the seasons for Monk:

Season 1

13 episodes | July 12, 2002 – October 18, 2002

Monk comes out of retirement to investigate the murder of a politician’s bodyguard, Monk investigates a death at an amusement park, the murder of a billionaire, and a new woman tries to get Monk’s romantic attentions.

Season 2

16 episodes | June 20, 2003 – March 5, 2004

Monk teaches school undercover while investigating a supposed suicide, Monk investigates a death at the circus, and when Gail is suspected of murder it’s up to Monk to prove her innocence. A law student asks for Monk’s help in finding her kidnapped grandmother, and Monk investigated the murder of a man already on death row.

Season 3

16 episodes | June 18, 2004 – March 4, 2005

While investigating his wife’s murder several years before, Monk visits New York, an FBI agent convinces Monk to go undercover with the mob, and a game show producer – and Monk’s former father-in-law – believe the host is a thief. Monk is a witness to a mob killing and the wife of a casino boss is murdered.

Season 4

16 episodes | July 8, 2005 – March 17, 2006

Monk’s deceased wife is suspected of a murder, Monk tries to win the heart of his childhood sweetheart, and one of Monk’s friends believes his saw his dentist and dental assistant kill a man while he was under anesthesia. Monk and Natalie must beat bounty hunters to a reward.

Season 5

16 episodes | July 7, 2006 – March 2, 2007

An actor who will play Monk in a movie follows him around, a basketball coach is murdered, and while a crew of firemen are fighting a fire someone breaks into their firehouse to murder another fireman. Monk attends his college reunion, and a billionaire hires Monk to solve a murder.

Season 6

16 episodes | July 13, 2007 – February 22, 2008

Monk must help his fan solve a murder, Monk investigates the death of a rapper, and Stottlemeyer’s girlfriend may have murdered her business partner. A man Monk sent to prison may be innocent, Monk’s safety deposit box is robbed, and Monk is presumed dead but is actually on the run, trying to prove his innocence in a murder plot.

Season 7

16 episodes | July 18, 2008 – February 20, 2009

Monk’s therapist dies, Monk must match wits with a chess player who killed his wife, Monk works with a boxer to get ready for his police physical. When Monk is needed most for a case, he’s been hypnotized and acts like a child, and Monk’s half-brother escapes from prison. Monk and Stottlemeyer investigate a football fan’s death.

Season 8

16 episodes | August 7, 2009 – December 4, 2009

Monk acts as a bodyguard for his favorite childhood actress, Monk and Natalie help a small-town sheriff when their car breaks down, and Monk considers retirement. Monk tries group therapy when his insurance cuts off individual sessions, Monk finally opens his deceased wife’s final gift, which could help him solve her murder.

What Are the Best Monk Episodes?

Monk won 20 awards over the course of its series run including a Golden Globe and eight Emmy awards. Here are some of the best Monk episodes:

Season 8, Episode 16 “Mr. Monk and the End: Part II”

Monk learns his beloved, deceased wife had an affair while investigating Rickover, the man with whom Trudy had the affair. This episode won an Emmy for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Season 7, Episode 12 “Mr. Monk and the Lady Next Door”

Monk must solve the murder of a museum guard, and befriends the neighbor of his prime suspect. Gena Rowlands won an Emmy for her performance in this episode.

Season 6, Episode 1 “Mr. Monk and His Biggest Fan”

Monk’s biggest fan needs his help to keep her pet dog from being put down after it supposedly mauls and kills a neighbor. Sarah Silverman was nominated for an Emmy for her part in this episode.

Season 5, Episode 1 “Mr. Monk and the Actor”

Monk investigates the case of a man who kills his girlfriend while fighting for a camera. While investigating, Monk learns a movie is to be made about him and the actor starts following him around. Guest star Stanley Tucci won an Emmy for his role in this episode.

Season 4, Episode 11 “Mr. Monk Bumps His Head”

While investigating his wife’s death, Monk is knocked out and left with amnesia. A strange woman insists she is his wife. Laurie Metcalf was nominated for an Emmy for her part in this episode.

Season 2, Episode 11 “Mr. Monk and the Three Pies”

The winner of a pie is later killed and her car stolen. The other officers believe its bad luck but Monk thinks there is more to it than a random carjacking and begins to investigate. John Turturro won an Emmy for playing Monk’s brother in this episode.

Season 5, Episode 7 “Mr. Monk Gets a New Shrink”

Monk and Krenshaw discover a dead woman at their therapist’s office. This episode was nominated for an Edgar Allen Poe award for Best Television Episode Teleplay.

Season 2, Episode 5 “Mr. Monk and the Very, Very Old Man”

Monk and Stottlemeyer investigate the death of the world’s oldest man. This episode was nominated for an Edgar Allen Poe award for Best Television Episode Teleplay.

Who Are the Actors in the Monk Cast?

The ensemble cast of Monk was anchored by award-winning actor Tony Shaloub. Shaloub won a Golden Globe and three Emmys for the role, in addition to many other awards. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Monk:

Tony Shaloub as Adrian Monk

Monk is an obsessive-compulsive detective who lives and works in San Francisco. Tony Shaloub is an award-winning actor who is best known as Adrian Monk; this was his star-making role. Since the series he has starred in series such as Nurse Jackie, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and BrainDead.

Bitty Schram as Sharona Fleming

Monk’s original assistant; Sharona refuses to coddle Monk and forces him out of his shell. Bitty is a veteran character actress in Hollywood. In addition to Monk she has appeared in the films One Fine Day and A League of Their Own.

Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger

Monk’s second assistant. Natalie tells Monk when he has gone too far, but she also lets him get away with much more than Bitty did. Traylor Howard is a well-known actress; she is best known for her roles in the sit-com Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place and the series Monk.

Ted Levine as Capt. Leland Stottlemeyer

Stottlemeyer is the head of the Homicide Division and is a good friend to Monk. Ted Levine is a veteran character actor who has appeared in film and television series since the 1980s. Some of his most notable roles include Justice League, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Alienist.

Jason Gray-Stanford as Lt. Randy Disher

Disher is also a homicide detective. Monk irritates him and Disher remains quite naïve throughout the series. Jason Gray-Stanford is a well-known actor; some of his most notable roles include the film A Beautiful Mind and TV series Republic of Doyle, Mistresses, and Monk.

Stanley Kamel as Dr. Kroger

Dr. Kroger is Monk’s psychiatrist; he has a heart attack in season 6. Stanley Kamel is a veteran character actor who is best known for his roles in Hunter, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Monk.

Glenne Headly as Karen Stottlemeyer

Karen is Capt. Stottlemeyer’s first wife; they divorce later in the series. Glenne Headly is a veteran actress who is best known for her roles in Dick Tracy, Mr. Holland’s Opus, and Monk.

Jarrad Paul as Kevin Dorfman

Krenshaw is Monk’s nosy upstairs neighbor; he is an accountant. Jarrad Paul is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer. He has appeared in shows like The Grinder and Monk and has written films including Yes Man and The D Train.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Monk?

Several Hollywood stars made guest appearances on Monk including Andy Richter, Tim Bagley, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Monk:

Laurie Metcalf as Cora Little

Laurie Metcalf appeared as Cora in the series and won an Online Film & Television Association award for her role in the series; she was also nominated for an Emmy. She is best known as Jackie from the series Roseanne but has also starred in series including The Big Bang Theory, The McCarthys, and Desperate Housewives.

Stanley Tucci as David Ruskin

Stanely Tucci appeared as David Ruskin on the show and won an Emmy and an Online Film & Television Association award for his role. Tucci is an award-winning actor, director, and producer who is best known for his roles in The Hunger Games franchise, Murder One and The Devil Wears Prada.

John Turturro as Ambrose Monk

Ambrose is Monk’s agoraphobic brother. John Turturro won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor for his role in the series; he is a veteran character actor whose biggest roles include the films O Brother, Where Art Thou, The Big Lebowski, and Barton Fink.

Gena Rowlands as Marge

Gena Rowlands made a guest appearance in the series as Marge; she was nominated for an Emmy for her guest appearance in the series. Rowlands is best known for her roles in the films Something to Talk About, Hope Floats, and The Notebook.

Sarah Silverman as Marci

Marci is Monk’s not-so-secret admirer. Sarah Silverman is a well-known actress, writer, and comedienne; her best-known roles include Vanellope in the Wreck-It Ralph franchise and The Sarah Silverman Program. Silverman was nominated for both an Emmy and an Online Film & Television Association award for her part in Monk.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Monk?

Monk was created by award-winning writer and producer Andy Breckman; it is his most well-known series. Series star Tony Shaloub would serve as an executive producer for the show. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in SHOW

Andy Breckman: Monk, Creator, Executive Producer, Writer

Andy Breckman began his Hollywood career as a writer for The Late Show with David Letterman and Saturday Night Live; he was nominated for Emmy awards for his part in both series. He created Monk as a fan of the detective genre; he also created the spin-off series Little Monk. Since the series wrapped, he has been integral in Triumph’s Election Watch 2016 and The Good Cop.

Hy Conrad: Monk, Writer, Producer

Hy Conrad wrote 30 episodes of Monk; he is the writer who wrote the most series episodes and would also serve as a producer for the series. Conrad’s other notable series include White Collar and Little Monk.

David Hoberman: Monk, Executive Producer

David Hoberman is an Oscar-nominated producer and director. His most notable works include The Fighter, The Muppets and Muppets Most Wanted

Tom Scharpling: Monk, Executive Producer

Tom Scharpling is an award-winning producer, writer, and actor; he is best known for his contributions to the series Monk and Divorce.

Randy Zisk: Monk, Executive Producer

Randy Zisk is a well-known producer, director, and writer whose most notable works include Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman and Monk.

Where Monk Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Between 2009 and 2012 Monk held the record for the most-watched scripted drama on television; that record would be taken over by the zombie series The Walking Dead. Part investigative procedural and part comedy, Monk was beloved by critics and viewers and spawned a novel series, a spin-off called Little Monk, and a TV movie. The series follows Monk, who is an obsessive-compulsive detective, as he solves crimes in and around San Francisco. Bravo listed the character of Adrian Monk as one of their 100 Greatest TV Characters of All Time. Actor Tony Shalhoub, who played Monk, was nominated for Emmy awards for seven years running, between 2003 and 2010. The series would win 20 awards during its run, including a Golden Globe, 8 Emmys, and was named the Top TV Series by ASCAP in 2005.