Watch Orphan Black Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Orphan Black is a Canadian science fiction series that stars newcomer Tatiana Maslany as several clones. It was filmed mainly in Toronto and debuted March 30, 2013. It ran for five seasons and 50 episodes with the series finale first airing June 10, 2017. Now you can watch Orphan Black streaming. The series examines the state of humanity and the science of cloning. Critics have praised Maslany’s performance as the much-cloned Sarah. Orphan Black was created by screenwriter Graeme Manson and director John Fawcett; the series has won 66 awards including star Tatiana Maslany’s Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and numerous Canadian Screen Awards. The series won a Peabody Award and in addition to Tatiana Maslany stars Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, and Maria Doyle Kennedy. Though the series finale has aired, the storyline lives on through a line of comic books; a remake of the series, set in Japan, began filming in 2017.

How Many Orphan Black Seasons Are There?

There are five seasons and 50 episodes of the award-winning series Orphan Black. The series was nominated for a Golden Globe and won an Emmy and several Canadian Screen Awards. Here is a season breakdown for Orphan Black:

Orphan Black Season 1

10 episodes | March 30, 2013 – June 1, 2013

Sarah sees a woman who looks exactly like her commit suicide by jumping in front of a train; Sarah takes the woman’s purse, learns she is wealthy, and decides to impersonate her to get to the money. She convinces Felix, her foster brother, to go along with the plan. Another Sarah clone is killed by Sarah manages to escape. Sarah learns she is a clone, as are many others. Sarah is reinstated to the police department as “Beth” and assigned to investigate the death of the other clone.

Orphan Black Season 2

10 episodes | April 19, 2014 – June 21, 2014

Sarah escapes Mark’s abduction but is later kidnapped when Art traces Kira’s call to her. The Proletheans plan to buy Kira and Mrs. S kills them. Sarah and Cal hide Kira and learn the founders of the clone project were Rachel’s adoptive parents. Sarah tries to learn more about Ethan and Alison turns herself in to Vic.

Orphan Black Season 3

10 episodes | April 18, 2015 – June 20, 2015

Cosima’s condition improves, Seth is found to have a degenerative disorder, and Art and Sarah work together to find Mark, who is shot by Bonnie. Helena escapes her cell only to find a Castor clone, Parsons, who has been experimented on by Coady. Sarah is taken to the Castor base where Coady collects her blood for the stem cells. To save herself, Mrs. S promises Cara, Helena, Kira, and Felix will become a family.

Orphan Black Season 4

10 episodes | April 14, 2016 – June 16, 2016

M.K. witnesses paramedics burying a body in the wood and tells Beth the man is linked to Neolution. Sarah flees Iceland when Neolution finds them. A clone examines Rachel, Alison and Donnie take Leekie’s bot to Cosima for examination. Fredinand convinces Sara to decrypt Rachel’s files. Hope for a cure vanishes; Sarah and Cosima deal with Kendall’s death. Delphine is found alive.

Orphan Black Season 5

10 episodes | June 10, 2017 – August 12, 2017

Cosima chooses to live in Revival, where there is access to advanced medicine, Sarah and her family are captured by Neolution, and Rachel makes them a deal. Fredinand kills M.K. Alison is distracted by a local carnival and confronts Rachel. Sarah and Siobhan con their way into a mental institution. Delphine returns to Revival but won’t tell Cosima about the endgame. Kira is targeted by a Dyad scheme.

What Are the Best Orphan Black Episodes?

Orphan Black was a critically acclaimed Canadian sci-fi television series, airing between 2013 and 2017. These are several of the series best episodes:

Season 3, Episode 6 “Certain Agony of the Battlefield”

Alison plots the next expansion as Sara suffers from negative side effects after a transfusion from Rudy. Coady kills Paul. This episode was voted by fans on IMDB as the best Orphan Black episode. Lead actress Tatiana Maslany won a Canadian Screen award for Best Performance in this episode; the episode also won a Canadian Screen award for Best Original Music Score, and another for Best Photography in a Dramatic Program.

Season 5, Episode 10 “To Right the Wrongs of Many”

Coady forces Art to save Helena and together they kill Coady. Sarah kills Mathieson/Westmoreland, and Sarah and Art help Helena give birth to her babies. Cosima and Delphine cure all 274 Ledas. Lead actress Tatiana Maslany was nominated for an ACTRA award for Outstanding Performance in this episode. The episode was also nominated for a Canadian Cinema Editors Award for Best Editing and it won the Best Writing, Drama category at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Season 1, Episode 3 “Variation Under Nature”

Sarah learns she is a clone and later finds three more clones are dead. Sarah begins hunting the killer. This episode won a Canadian Cinema Editors Award for Best Editing/Long Form Television and was also a Directors Guild of Canada winner for Picture Editing/Television Series. It was also nominated for the DGC’s best Television Series – Drama award.

Season 4, Episode 6 “The Scandal of Altruism”

In a flashback, Beth threatens to kill Susan, but doesn’t pull the trigger. Sarah and Cosima make a bargain with Susan for Kendall’s genome, and Duko plots Kendall’s death so that Leda cannot find a cure. This episode won two Canadian Screen awards, one for Best Picture Editing and another for Best Original Music Score.

Season 4, Episode 2 “Transgressive Border Crossing”

Sara and her three friends flee Iceland; Helena learns she will have twins. Sarah is mistaken for M.K., and when she tries to meet M.K., she says “it” may kill Sarah as it killed Beth. This episode won Best Direction in a Dramatic Series at the Canadian Screen Awards.

Season 3, Episode 5 “Scarred by Many Past Frustrations”

Sarah is taken to Castor base, which reunited her with Helena. Sarah and Helena plot their escape but Helena chooses to leave Sarah behind. This episode won a Canadian Screen award for Best Writing in a Dramatic Series.

Who Are the Actors in the Orphan Black Cast?

The cast of Orphan Black has been praised for their work on the show, and series breakout star Tatiana Maslany won an Emmy for playing Sarah and her clones. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Orphan Black:

Tatiana Maslany as Sarah, Cosima, Alison, Rachel, Helena, Krystal, M.K.

Sarah, Cosima, Alison, Rachel, Helena, Krystal, and M.K. are all clones seeking the truth; all were born to different women by in vitro fertilization in 1984. Tatiana Maslany is an award-winning actress who is famous for playing many clones in the TV series Orphan Black; she was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the series and won an Emmy for the role. She has won 30 other awards. This is the role that propelled Tatiana to stardom.

Jordan Gavaris as Felix

Felix is Sarah’s former foster brother and confidante. Jordan Gavaris is as award-winning actor who is best known for her role in the series. In addition to Orphan Black, he has appeared in The Sea of Trees, Unnatural History, and Degraddi: The Next Generation.

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Siobhan

Siobhan is Sarah and Felix’s foster mother; she also cares for Sarah’s daughter, Kira. Maria Doyle Kennedy is an award-winning, veteran actress who has been active in film for more than twenty years. She is best known for her roles in The Commitments, The Tudors, and Orphan Black.

Dylan Bruce as Paul Dierden

Paul was a mercenary and is Beth’s monitor and boyfriend. Dylan Bruce is a veteran actor who has starred in many films and television series including As the World Turns, Heroes Reborn, and Orphan Black. Since appearing in this series he has starred in series including American Gothic and Midnight, Texas.

Kevin Hanchard as Detective Art Bell

Art was Beth’s partner on the police force; he eventually begins working with Sarah. Kevin Hanchard is best known for her role in Orphan Black, but he has also starred in The Expanse, Cardinal, and Suicide Squad.

Kristian Bruun as Donnie Hendrix

Donnie is Alison’s husband and mentor. Kristian Bruun is an actor and producer who is best known for his roles in Murdoch Mysteries, Deep Six, and Orphan Black.

Evelyne Brochu as Delphine Cormier

Delphine is Cosima’s lover and monitor from the cloning program. Evelyne Brochu is best known for her part in Orphan Black. She has also appeared in Pawn Sacrifice and La marraine.

Ari Millen as Mark, Ira, Rudy, Miller

Ari Millen plays Mark, whose clones are Ira, Rudy, and Miller. Mark is a Prolethean and is Susan’s adopted son. Ari Millen is best known for his role in this series.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Orphan Black?

The ensemble cast of Orphan Black included many recurring and guest stars including Michael Mando, Matt Frewer, and Matthew Bennett. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Orphan Black:

Skyler Wexler as Kira

Skyler Wexler played Kira, Sarah’s daughter, in the series. Skyler is a child actress best known for her role in the series; she has also appeared in Alphas and We Wanted More.

Zoe De Grand Maison as Gracie Johanssen

Zoe De Grand Maison played Gracie, a girl who rebels against the Proletheans. In addition to Orphan Black Zoe De Grand Maison has appeared in Played and Sea Change.

Cynthia Galant as Young Rachel, Charlotte

Cynthia Galant is a child actress best known for playing Young Rachel and Charlotte in the series.

Calwyn Shurgold as Hell Wizard

Calwyn Shurgold played Hell Wizard in the series; since appearing on Orphan Black he has also starred in People of Earth.

Rosemary Dunsmore as Professor Susan Duncan

Professor Duncan is Rachel’s adoptive mother; she is also one of the scientists behind the Leda and Castor cloning projects. Rosemary Dunsmore is a veteran character actress who has been in the business since the 1980s. Her first notable role was as Katherine Brooke in Anne of Avonlea; she has also appeared in The Grid and ReGenesis.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Orphan Black?

Orphan Black was created by screenwriter Graeme Manson and director John Fawcett, in association with Temple Street Productions. Both Manson and Fawcett would be integral throughout the series run. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Orphan Black:

Graeme Manson: Orphan Black Creator, Executive Producer

Along with John Fawcett, screenwriter Graeme Manson created Orphan Black. Manson is an award-winning writer and producer whose other notable productions include Cube, Flashpoint, and Rent-a-Goalie.

John Fawcett: Orphan Black Creator, Executive Producer, Director

John Fawcett is an award-winning producer, director, and writer; his biggest hits including Ginger Snaps, The Border, and Orphan Black. In addition to co-creating the series and serving as an executive producer, Fawcett directed 17 episodes.

Karen Walton: Orphan Black Executive Producer

Karen Walton is a producer and writer who is best known for her contributions to Orphan Black and Queer as Folk. In addition to serving as an executive producer, Walton wrote four series episodes; her other writing credits include the series Deep in the City, Flashpoint, and The Listener.

Kerry Appleyard: Orphan Black Executive Producer

Kerry Appleyard is an award-winning producer and actress who is best known for her contributions to Orphan Black and Hustle.

Where Orphan Black Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Orphan Black is a critically acclaimed science fiction series. Rather that focusing on outer space and non-human life, the series tackled the subjects of basic humanity, genetic cloning, and personal identity. In the series Sarah, played by breakout star Tatiana Maslany, learns she is a clone and begins investigating the suicide of her “sister”. Orphan Black has won 66 awards including a Peabody Award, with the Peabody committee calling it “a whirling dervish of a series that ponders identity, humanity, nature-versus-nurture, bioethics and genetic research”. The series also won an Emmy and many Canadian Screen, Writers Guild of Canada and Directors Guild of Canada awards, and has been named to several “best of” television series lists. Orphan Black ranks at number 11 on Rolling Stone’s 40 Best Science Fiction TV Shows, and at 49 on Hollywood Reporter’s 100 Best TV Shows Ever list.