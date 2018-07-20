Watch Perfect Strangers Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Some people have compared Perfect Strangers to a modern Odd Couple, but the shows producers, Miller-Boyett Productions, say the show’s inspiration came from the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. They wanted to write a show about opposites that would include an immigrant. Over eight seasons and 150 episodes, they wrote about naïve Balki and cynical Larry, their job woes, and their friendship. The series success would result in a spin-off, Family Matters which would become one of the biggest sit-coms in the 1990s, with some Perfect Strangers episode premises being rewritten to fit into the family show. Over the course of the series, it was nominated for three Emmy Awards, and it has been referenced in many series, including Master of None, in which Dev and Rvai are offered roles on an “Indian remake of Perfect Strangers”.

Here’s how to watch Perfect Strangers streaming online:

How to Watch Perfect Strangers Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to all episodes of Perfect Strangers. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Perfect Strangers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Perfect Strangers Seasons Were There?

There were eight seasons and 150 episodes of Perfect Strangers., filled with light-hearted romance, misunderstandings and crazy capers between cynical Larry, his naïve cousin Balki, and their two girlfriends. Here are the seasons for Perfect Strangers:

Perfect Strangers Season 1

6 episodes | March 25, 1989 – April 29, 1986

Larry Appleton has moved to Chicago to become a photographer, when his cousin – related by marriage – arrives on his doorstep. The two become roommates and friends, scheming to pay the rent, and deal with the boss/landlord. Balki becomes a citizen of the United States.

Perfect Strangers Season 2

22 episodes | September 17, 1986 – May 6, 1987

Larry begins dating Jennifer, Balki begins dating Mary Anne. Balki invites a pregnant friend to live with them, the guys organize a rent strike, and later quit their jobs. Larry enters a photo contest.

Perfect Strangers Season 3

22 episodes | September 23, 1987 – May 6, 1988

Larry gets a job at a newspaper, The Chronicle, an editor at the paper makes overtures to an uninterested Balki, the guys take karate lessons, and Balki completes night school.

Perfect Strangers Season 4

22 episodes | October 14, 1988 – May 5, 1989

Balki loses a lottery ticket, Larry crashes a part to try to impress his bosses, Balki goes to college, and Larry gets a promotion at the newspaper. Balki wants to buy a car but Larry ruins the experience, and Balki fears he will have to go through with an arranged marriage.

Perfect Strangers Season 5

24 episodes | September 22, 1989 – May 4, 1990

Larry lears to skate to impress Jennifer, Balki messes up his company newsletter gig thanks to Larry’s advice, Lydia is afraid of cameras which is bad for her job, Larry plans another disastrous vacation, Balki is appointed to the grievance committee at the Chronicle. Balki and Larry try to flip a house for profit.

Perfect Strangers Season 6

24 episodes | September 28, 1990 – May 3, 1991

Larry’s installation of a state-of-the-art security system goes awry, Balki is challenged to a duel by a man from Mypos, and Larry and Balki go to L.A. where they are in the mob’s crosshairs. Balki finds a fortune in an old box, and Larry wants to keep it, Balki runs for student body president at his college. Larry and Jennifer get engaged.

Perfect Strangers Season 7

24 episodes | September 20, 1991 – April 18, 1992

Balki throws a bachelor party for Larry, the guys struggle while trying to build a gazebo for the girls, Balki’s mom visits to witness his citizenship event, and Balki and Larry are called for jury duty. Mary Anne wants a commitment from Balki, who doesn’t understand what she wants, and the two break up. Larry and Jennifer get married.

Perfect Strangers Season 8

6 episodes | July 9, 1993 – August 6, 1993

Balki and Mary Anne elope and become pregnant, Jennifer is also expecting. The guys compete on a game show for college scholarships for their unborn children, and the couples get stuck on a hot air balloon just as Jennifer goes into labor.

What Are the Best Perfect Strangers Episodes?

From slapstick, physical comedy to jokes, Perfect Strangers is described as fun for the whole family. As an anchor for ABC’s TGIF lineup, there are several memorable episodes. Here is a list of the best Perfect Strangers episodes:

Season 4, Episode 10 “Maid To Order”

Doris Roberts guest-stars and is nominated for an Emmy for her role. With Balki at college and Larry busy with work, the guys hire a maid who treats them like children.

Season 2, Episode 17 “Ten Speed and a Soft Touch”

Robert Jayne won a Young Artist Award for his role on the series. Larry and Balki become ‘big brothers’ to a teenage shoplifter.

Season 5, Episode 17 “Three’s A Crowd”

After a fight with roomie Jennifer, Mary Anne moves in with Balki and Larry.

Season 7, Episode 7 & 8 “Citizenship, Parts 1 & 2”

Balki’s mom visits for his swearing in ceremony to become a citizen, but then demands he return to Mypos. Larry goes to Mypos to bring Balki home.

Who Are the Actors in the Perfect Strangers Cast?

Perfect Strangers was a fish out of water comedy, featuring cynical Larry Appleton whose world views are challenged when his naïve cousin from a small Mediterranian village, Balki Bartokomous comes to live with him. The series featured for main characters: Larry, Balki, and their girlfriends, from seasons three through eight, Jennifer and Mary Anne. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Perfect Strangers:

Mark Linn-Baker as Larry Appleton

Neurotic Larry is balanced by his sweet cousin, Balki. Larry is one of eight children, and wants to be a photographer. Though he should be more knowledgeable about the world around him, Larry is often taught life lessons by Balki. Mark Linn-Baker is best known for the role of Larry on Perfect Strangers. After the series ended, he went on to roles including Alan Arnold in the series Twins and Sigmund on The Electric Company.

Bronson Pinchot as Balki Bartokomous

Balki is a sweet, naïve immigrant from a Mediterranian island, where he was a shepherd. He comes to America to have a better life. Larry only wants him to stay for a little while, but the wind up as roommated and best friends. Bronson Pinchot is best known as Balki on Perfect Strangers. He is known for his ability to create accents for his characters and has gone on to roles in films including The First Wives Club, Beverly Hills Cop III and True Romance.

Melanie Wilson as Jennifer Lyons

Jennifer is Larry’s smart girlfriend, also a flight attendant. She and Larry get married in season seven. Melanie Wilson is best known for playing Larry’s girlfriend on the show.

Rebecca Arthur as Mary Anne Spencer

Balki’s love interest throughout the series, Mary Anne is naïve and works as a flight attendant. After playing Mary Anne on the series, Rebecca Arthur would go on to star in films including Get Shorty and Men Seeking Women. She is best known for her role on Perfect Strangers.

Belita Moreno as Lydia Markham

A phobic co-worker, Lydia likes Balki and become an advice columnist for the newspaper. After playing Lydia in the series, Belita Moreno would go on to star in films including Grosse Pointe Blank, Clear and Present Danger and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Sam Anderson as Sam Gorpley

Gorpley is Balki’s boss in the mailroom; he likes Balki and usually has a scheme which doesn’t work out. Sam Anderson is a long-time character actor in Hollywood. He is best known for his roles in films including Forrest Gump, in which he played Forrest’s principal, and Water For Elephants, where he played Mr. Hyde. He has appeared in TV series including Justified, Lost and ER.

Ernie Sabella as Donald Twinkacetti

The owner of the Ritz Discount Store, where Larry and Balki work, as well as their landlord. Ernie Sabella is best known as the voice of Pumbaa in The Lion King franchise of films and shorts. Perfect Strangers is one of many 1980s and 1990s sit-coms on which he had recurring roles.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Perfect Strangers?

Many Hollywood characters actors made appearances on the series, including Doris Roberts, Lise Cutter, George Wyner, and Louie Anderson. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Perfect Strangers

Harriette Winslow is a wife and mom in Chicago and one of Larry and Balki’s neighbors. She is a nice woman who doesn’t put up with nonsense. Jo Marie Peyton is best known as Harriette Winslow in the Family Matters series, a spin-off of Perfect Strangers. She has also appeared in the series Will & Grace and The Proud Family.

Another of Larry’s newspaper bosses, Mr. Wainwright is abrupt and usually causes Larry to mumble. He is short-tempered and known for phrases including, “Appleton, you idiot!”. F.J. O’Neil is best known for his roles in Moonlighting and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Eugene Roche as Harry Burns

Harry Burns was Larry’s first boss at the newspaper, and he seemed to like Larry, but could never remember his name. . Eugene Roche is a well-known character actor in Hollywood, famous for his roles on the series Soap and The Late Show. He has also appeared in films including Foul Play and Executive Decision.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Perfect Strangers?

Perfect Strangers was one of the shows that made Miller-Boyett Productions a powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s. The show was created by Dale McRaven, and developed by Thomas Miller and Robert Boyett after the 1984 Olympic Games; the trio wanted to write about an immigrant coming to America. Once they found Bronson Pinchot, who was great with accents, the series was fast tracked, and began airing in March of 1986. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Perfect Strangers

Thomas L. Miller: Perfect Strangers Executive Producer

Thomas Boyett was an executive producer throughout the series run, having helped in it’s development along with Robert Boyett and series creator Dale McRaven. Miller-Boyett Productions would go on to produce several big sit-coms throughout the 1980s and 1990s including Full House, Family Matters and Step by Step.

Robert L. Boyett: Perfect Strangers Executive Producer

Robert L. Boyett was an executive producer for the series throughout its run, having developed it along with Thomas Miller and creator Dale McRaven after the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Their company, Miller-Boyett Productions, would go on to produce several big sit-coms throughout the 1980s and 1990s including Full House, Family Matters and Step by Step.

Dale McRaven: Perfect Strangers Creator and Producer

Dale McRaven created Perfect Strangers. He is an Emmy and Writers Guild of America nominee for his series Mork & Mindy and a Writers Guild of America award winner for his work on The Dick Van Dyke Show. McRaven worked with Miller and Boyett in Perfect Strangers development.

William Bickley: Perfect Strangers Producer

William Bickley is a well-known Hollywood producer; he would begin on the series as an associate producer before becoming a full-fledged producer in the later seasons. Bickley was also a producer on the series The Family Man and Step by Step.

Michael Warren: Perfect Strangers Producer

Michael Warren has worked on many top rated sit-coms, including Step by Step, Family Matters and Perfect Strangers.

Where Perfect Strangers Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Perfect Strangers was a buddy show that was popular with families in the 1980s and 1990s. The series taped 150 episodes and was a change from the issues based sit-coms of its era because it relied more heavily on physical comedy. Lucille Ball is said to have been a fan. The series was one of Miller-Boyett Productions staples, and would anchor ABC Network’s Friday night, TGIF block of shows. That lineup also included Family Matters, Full House, Boy Meets World and Step by Step. Balki, the naïve cousin, would regularly teach Larry, the world-wise cousin, life lessons which appealed to families who wanted to watch wholesome television together. It spawned catch phrases that were heard around the US, including “don’t be ree-deeck-u-lous” and “get out of the city!”. Like many shows of its time, Perfect Strangers was filmed before a live studio audience, who would regularly ask questions of Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot after show tapings. Though it did not win many awards, the series had strong ratings, and remains a fan favorite.