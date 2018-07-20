Watch Saved by the Bell Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Saved by the Bell was a Saturday morning show geared toward tweens and teens. Over the course of four seasons and 86 episodes, from August 20, 1989 through May 22, 1993, the characters of Zack, Kelly, Screech, Jessie, Lisa, and Slater had typical high school problems mixed in with atypical real-world problems like drug and alcohol abuse, homelessness, and environmental issues. In addition to the series, two made-for-TV movies were filmed and two spin-off series, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class were created, along with 21 novelizations of different series episodes. Now viewers can catch up with the kids at Bayside High by watching Saved by the Bell online. Crowds of teenage girls would swamp local malls when the actors, Mark Paul Gosselear, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, and Dustin Diamond had public appearances.

This is your guide to watch Saved by the Bell streaming online:

How to Watch Saved by the Bell Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Saved by the Bell. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library, which includes the original season as well as The College Years, Wedding in Las Vegas and Hawaiian Style:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Saved by the Bell on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Saved By The Bell Seasons Are There?

There are four seasons and 86 episodes of Saved By The Bell, in addition there are two made-for-TV movies, and two spin-offs. The original series aired from August 20, 1989 through May 22, 1993. Here is a season breakdown for Saved By The Bell:

Saved by the Bell Season 1

16 episodes | August 20, 1989 – December 16, 1989

In the first season Lisa goes crazy using her dad’s credit card for everything, Zack and Slater vie for Kelly’s affections, and Slater’s father, who is in the military, considers moving the family again. Zack and Slater get in hot water in a prank war with their school’s rival.

Saved by the Bell Season 2

18 episodes | September 8, 1990 – December 23, 1990

Kelly agrees to go to the prom with Zack, Zack plots against Slater but winds up hurting Kelly, Zack hires an actor to play his dad in a meeting with Mr. Belding, and Jessie uses caffeine pills to ace a test.

Saved by the Bell Season 3

26 episodes | September 14, 1991 – December 21, 1991

Kelly falls for the new manager of The Max, the gang take summer jobs at a local resort and the daughter of the manager doesn’t like them, Zack hurts his knee and Lisa helps him recover, Zack pressures Screech into making fake IDs to impress a college girl. Jessie’s new stepbrother is a menace.

Saved by the Bell Season 4

26 episodes | September 12, 1992 – May 22, 1993

Zack and Slater both fall for the new girl at school, Zack and Tori are paired up to work on a school project, Zack helps Lisa get into the fashion institute, and Zack becomes friends with a disabled girl working on a teen hotline. Zack tries to use the video yearbook as a money-maker by turned the entries into dating videos.

What Are the Best Saved By The Bell Episodes?

From homelessness to teen drug use, the creators of Saved By The Bell weren’t afraid to address hot topics. Here is a list of the best Saved By The Bell episodes:

Season 2, Episode 13 “Running Zack”

Zack learns about his Native American heritage for extra credit so he can stay on the track team, but doesn’t want to run after tragedy strikes his school.

Season 3, Episode 24 “A Home for Christmas”

Nominated for a Humanitas Prize, Zack falls for a girl that is homeless, and who is later accused of stealing.

Season 1, Episode 15 “King of the Hill”

In a flashback episode that was supposed to be the pilot for the series, Zack tells what happened when Slater arrived at Bayside.

Season 2, Episode 9 “Jessie’s Song”

Pulled in too many directions, Jessie turns to pills to stay on top of her school activities and grades; she collapses and Zack has to rescue her.

Season 3, Episode 21 “No Hope With Dope”

The gang win roles in an anti-drug PSA being filmed at school, only to learn the teen star also in the commercial is on drugs.

Who Are the Actors in the Saved By The Bell Cast?

Though the main actors became synonymous with their series characters, each of the main actors have gone on to have long careers in Hollywood, staring in series television as well as hit movies. Here is a list of the main cast on Saved By The Bell:

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris

The leader of the Bayside popular click, Zack is a schemer and always has a plan in motion to get out of school work and responsibilities. Mark-Paul Gosselaar is best known for his role on Saved By The Bell, but has had a long career in Hollywood. In addition to the series, he’s had roles on NYPD Blue. Pitch, Franklin & Bash and Nobodies.

Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater

Slater is a typical jock, and also an Army brat. He and Zack regularly fight over the prettiest girls in school, but they also have an unbreakable friendship. Since the series ended, Mario Lopez has become a well-known television host, anchoring entertainment shows like Today, Extra and The Talk. He has also continued to act, with roles in series including NCIS: New Orleans, Nashville, and Nip/Tuck. He is best known for his role on Saved By The Bell.

Dustin Diamond as Samuel “Screech” Powers

The nerdy geek, Screech is Zack’s sidekick, and usually is the reason Zack’s schemes fail. Dustin Diamond is best known as Screech on Saved By The Bell. He continues to work as a stand-up comic, but has had many legal troubles, including assault charges. He also wrote a book about his time on the show, which was slammed by co-star Gosselaar.

Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski

The pretty cheerleader, Kelly is from a poor family, and usually has a job of some kind to help out her family. Both Zack and Slater fall for her during the show. Tiffani Thiessen is best known as Kelly from Saved By The Bell, but has continued to land good roles in Hollywood. She has appeared in the films Son in Law and Fastlane and starring roles in the series Beverly Hills 90210, White Collar and What About Brian.

Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle

The superficial, rich friend, Lisa also has a heart of gold and goes out of her way to be nice and help her friends out. Lark Voorhies is best known for her role on the series, but has also had roles on the series Grown Ups, In the House and The Bold & The Beautiful.

Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano

The brain, Jessie is obsessed with her grades and getting into a good college. She dates Slater throughout the series. Elizabeth Berkley is best known for her role in the series. She has also starred in the films Show Girls, The First Wives Club, and Any Given Sunday.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Saved By The Bell?

Guest stars played a big role in the series, creating conflict between the main cast members, and also teaching them lessons. Denise Richards, Scott Wolf, and Christine Taylor all had guest starring roles. Here is a list of the most important guest stars on Saved By The Bell:

Ed Alonzo as Max

Max ran the burger joint where the kids would head after school and on dates. He was part friend, part confidante, and part advice giver. Ed Alonzo is a character actor best known for his roles on Saved By The Bell and Men in Black.

Dennis Haskins as Mr. Belding

Mr. Belding was the dim-witted principal who was always fooled by charming Zack’s schemes. No matter how many times the kids messed up, their principal was always there to help them land on their feet. Dennis Haskins is best known as the principal on Saved By The Bell, and has appeared in both the series spin-offs and TV movies.

Tori Spelling as Violet Bickerstaff

Violet is nerdy Screech’s even nerdier girlfriend. She snorts, plays with her glasses, and always calls Screech by his given name, Samuel. Tori Spelling is best known for playing Donna Martin on the hit Beverly Hills 90210. The daughter of famed producer Aaron Spelling, Tori has had a long career in Hollywood, starring in made for TV movies and several series including Saved By The Bell and Mystery Girls.

Leah Remini as Stacey Carosi

Stacey was the tough manager of the beach club where Zack and the crew had summer jobs; her father was the owner of the club. Saved By The Bell was one of Leah Remini’s first roles, and started her long career. She is best known as Carrie Heffernan in the series The King of Queens, and has continued acting, appearing in films like Old School and also hosts a series about focused on people who have left the Scientology religion.

Leanna Creel as Tori Scott

Tori was the athletic new girl, who took the place of Jessie and Kelly when they were not on the show. She drove Zack and Slater crazy. Leanna Creel starred in The Parent Trap III before landing the role of Tori on Saved By The Bell. She left acting to produce and direct movies including Mixed Signals and Dancer, Texas Pop.81.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Saved By The Bell?

Saved By The Bell was a revamp of a cancelled series Good Morning, Miss Bliss starring child star Hayley Mills. After that cancellation, he tapped writer Sam Bobrick and producer Peter Engel to develop a new pilot, focusing on the kids rather than the teacher, to air Saturday mornings. Here is a list of the important writers, directors, and producers from Saved By The Bell:

Sam Bobrick: Saved By The Bell Creator

Sam Bobrick began his career as a writer for series including The Andy Griffith Show and Get Smart. He came to Saved By The Bell as a writer for the show Good Morning, Miss Bliss, which was a precursor to this series. When that show was cancelled, it was Bobrick, along with Peter Engel, who created the series as we know it today.

Peter Engel: Saved By The Bell Developer and Executive Producer

Peter Engel was asked by NBC President Brandon Tartikoff to create the pilot for the series; he is best known for his work on an array of teenage-geared sit-coms, most of which aired on Saturday mornings on NBC. He is best known for the series Saved By The Bell, Hang Time, California Dreams and City Guys. Without the success of Saved By The Bell the other teen-based shows may not have been given the green light.

Bennett Tramer: Saved By The Bell Writer

Bennett Tramer is best known for his writing for Saved By The Bell and its spinoff Saved By The Bell: The New Class. He wrote 20 of the 86 series episodes.

Don Barnhart: Saved By The Bell Director

Don Barnhart was the director for 80 of the series episodes. He also directed series including Mork & Mindy as well as the Saved By The Bell: Hawaiian Style TV movie and the spin-off series Saved By The Bell: The New Class.

Where Saved By The Bell Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Saved by the Bell is remembered as a Saturday morning kids show that wasn’t afraid to touch on cultural issues like drug addiction, homelessness, the environment, and women’s issues. It has been named to several “Best Of” lists, including Classic TV’s Best 1980s TV Shows, and AOL TV’s 20 Best Shows of All Time because of its format of education and entertainment. The award-winning series netted several Emmy nominations, Young Artist awards, and Humanitas nominations. In addition to its own spin-offs, Saved By The Bell: The College Years and Saved By The Bell: The New Class, it is responsible for a string of shows geared toward teens and airing on Saturday mornings on NBC. Those shows including California Dreaming, Hang Time, and City Guys.