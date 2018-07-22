Shaq Shark Week Special Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Four-time NBA champion, three-time Finals MVP, 14-time All-NBA selection, basketball Hall-of-Famer and overall large human being Shaquille O’Neal is taking on a new challenge: Sharks.

Shaq Does Shark Week is a one-hour Shark Week special that will premiere Sunday, July 22, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Discovery Channel online via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five days free. After signing up, you can watch a live stream of Shaq Does Shark Week on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to “save” (DVR) programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the previous three days.

Preview

The Big Aristotle has conquered a lot of opponents throughout his career, but according to the Discovery Channel’s description of this special, Shaq “doesn’t do sharks.” It’s a good thing for him, then, that he’ll have the help of comedian and ex-Marine Rob Riggle as he prepares at Atlantis, Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Shaq will also be in a cage for the dive.

“Full disclosure, I thought I was hosting ‘Shaq Week,'” says Shaq in a promo, “but that doesn’t exist.”

To be honest, it’s pretty disappointing that Shaq Week doesn’t exist, but this should suffice. The 7-foot-1 big man is usually pretty entertaining in anything he does, but when he’s out of his comfort zone, that’s when hilarity typically ensues.

For what it’s worth, Diesel has shown us before on national television how comfortable he is in the water–he once beat Michael Phelps in a race with just a slight head start–but we’ll see what happens when sharks enter the picture.

Throw in Riggle for a little bit of a Buddy Cop comedy situation, and this should serve as a good start to the always entertaining Shark Week.