How to Watch Shark Week 2018 Online

Once a year, Shark Week takes over the Discovery Channel and puts out tons of specials, along with the latest edition of Sharknado. This year’s schedule of dates runs fro July 22, 2018 – July 30, 2018. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Discovery Channel via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services, at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial of the service without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

According to USA Today, viewers can also stream Shark Week via the Discovery GO app on iOS devices, Roku and Amazon Fire, and log in with credentials from a cable or satellite provider. Plus, all Shark Week episodes will be available for purchase in HD on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Fandango, Xbox and Vudu the day after they air. Fans also have the option to pay just once and see all the content with a season pass ($29.99). On Amazon, Shark Week episodes and specials are also available to buy individually, with prices as low as $2.99.

The official Amazon description of what to expect this Shark Week 2018, along with some of the celebrity specials, reads, “After three decades and hundreds of shows, SHARK WEEK 2018 celebrates this milestone with an all-star lineup of athletes and celebrities including Shaquille O’Neal, Ronda Rousey, Aaron Rodgers, Rob Gronkowski, Lindsey Vonn, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Guy Fieri and Bear Grylls.”

The Discovery show Naked and Afraid is also joining forces with Shark Week, for Naked and Afraid of Sharks. Normally, two survivalists are dropped off in the wilderness with no clothing and must survive for a designated amount of time. For the Shark Week edition of the show, five survivalists get stranded on a barren island in the middle of shark-infested waters, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Discovery’s Shark Week. At the start of the episode, shark expert Tristan Guttridge will tell the contestants that there are over 40 species of sharks in their location, which is in the Bahamas, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

The contestants participating in this two-hour special episode include Ky Furneaux, Ryan Holt, Chris Fischer, Steven Lee Hall and Eva Rupert, according to Cosmopolitan, and they are all former Naked and Afraid participants. The show will air on July 29, 2018, from 9 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.