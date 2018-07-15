How to Watch Showtime Without Cable (2018)

Whether you want to watch a live stream of Showtime, or any current or past series on-demand, there are a handful of different options–even if you don’t have cable or a TV.

The following are all ways to watch Showtime on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the actual Showtime channel live as it airs, or you can watch any Showtime show or movie on-demand.

With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch a live stream of Showtime, or you can watch anything from Showtime’s library on-demand. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Showtime live as it airs, or you can watch any Showtime content on-demand. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

What to Watch

Though it historically hasn’t gotten the same kind of attention as HBO for its television content, Showtime is churning out lots of quality programming.

Who is America?: Showtime’s newest series features Sacha Baron Cohen in a familiar role as a prank interviewer. The man who brought us Ali G and Borat, among others, has developed new characters as he takes on a number of US politicians and higher-ups, mostly of the conservative nature.

Billions: Billed as “a complex drama about power politics in the world of New York high finance,” Billions continues to find its stride. On the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, it received 77 percent positive reviews for Season 1, 89 percent for Season 2 and 93 percent for Season 3.

Shameless: Eight seasons in and still going strong, Shameless follows the Gallagher family, who is as endearing as it is dysfunctional. William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum are the stars, but it’s a tremendous all-around cast with all kinds of strong performances. Season 9 is set to premiere on September 9.

Homeland: An espionage thriller featuring Claire Danes, Homeland is not only one of the best shows on Showtime, but one of the best of all-time. The first two seasons, which brought home the Golden Globe for Best Television Series (Drama) in 2011 and 2012, are peak television, and while the rest may not quite stack up, it’s still quite good. The eighth and final season will likely premiere in early 2019.

Patrick Melrose: Based on Edward St. Aubyn’s Patrick Melrose book series, the 2018 five-part miniseries features Beneditch Cumberbatch as the titular character. Cumberbatch alone is reason to watch in my opinion, but if you need more than that, it’s another critically acclaimed hit, receiving 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Concluded Shows to Watch: You can also watch any of Showtime’s on-demand content, which includes past shows such as Dexter, Californication, Nurse Jackie and Weeds, all of which are worth binging.

Sports: If you’re a boxing fan, access to Showtime is a good thing to have. Not only are there very good, world-title-level fight cards usually once or twice per month, but Showtime’s on-demand library includes plenty of older fights, as well.

Movies: Showtime’s movie library currently includes the original three Jurassic Park movies, Patriot’s Day, Bad Moms, A Dog’s Purpose, Ghost in the Shell, Office Christmas Party, The Girl on the Train and much more.