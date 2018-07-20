Watch Six Feet Under Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Six Feet Under is the award-winning comedy-drama about the Fisher family. The family is thrown into turmoil when their father dies, leaving the children to run the small, family funeral home. It is part family drama and part examination of death. The series starred James Cromwell, Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, and Frances Conroy and debuted on HBO June 3, 2001. The series would run for five seasons and 63 episodes, with the last episode airing August 21, 2005. Now you can watch Six Feet Under online. It was created by Academy Award winning producer and writer Alan Ball, who also wrote American Beauty; screenwriter Gwen O’Donnell filed a copyright infringement suit saying the idea was originally hers, but that claim was rejected by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. The critically-acclaimed series won 57 awards including a Peabody Award, two Golden Globes and nine Emmy awards, and has landed on several “Best Of” lists.

Here’s your guide to watch Six Feet Under streaming online:

How to Watch Six Feet Under Online & Stream the Complete Series

In the United States, all seasons of Six Feet Under are available on both Amazon Prime Video and Hulu. Here’s how to watch via either service:

Amazon Prime

If you have Prime, or if you want to sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime, you can watch every season of Six Feet Under on your computer right here, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

When signing up for Hulu, there are two different options. With either one, you’ll need to include the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Six Feet Under.

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Again, when signing up for either of the above options, you’ll also need to add the HBO add-on to watch every episode of Six Feet Under. Once signed up, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Six Feet Under Seasons Are There?

There are five seasons and 63 episodes of Six Feet Under. The series, created by Academy Award winner Alan Ball, won three Golden Globes and 54 other awards during its series run. Here are the seasons for Six Feet Under:

Six Feet Under Season 1

13 episodes | June 3, 2001 – August 19, 2001

Nathaniel Fisher is killed in a car accident, leaving it to his children to run the family mortuary. Nathaniel’s will surprises many family members. The family deals with grieving families of accident victims and gang bangers. Nate and Dave attend a funeral director’s conference in Las Vegas.

Six Feet Under Season 2

13 episodes | March 3, 2002 – June 2, 2002

The family deals with celebrities deaths when first a drug-addicted actress dies and then a football player. Nate and Claire travel to Seattle to transport a dead body back home, and the Hell’s Angels ask the family to open the funeral home for a party on Christmas Day. Nate struggles with child custody and abortion trauma. Several corpses from the same hospital arrive at the funeral home.

Six Feet Under Season 3

13 episodes | March 2, 2003 – June 1, 2003

Nate experiences death on the operating table and has dinner with his late father. The family plans the funerals of telemarketers shot at work and the death of a woman hit by a car. David believes Rico is against homosexuality, leading to tension at the mortuary, and Nate deals with the son he never knew who doesn’t seem to care about him at all. When a polygamist dies, leaving a very extended family, the Fishers must figure out a way to keep everyone happy.

Six Feet Under Season 4

12 episodes | June 13, 2004 – September 12, 2004

Ruth and George’s sex life disrupts the family, Claire tells Russell about the abortion, and Nate presses a devout man about his faith. Nate finds a new woman to date at a playdate for Maya, and David deals with the death of his ex-fiancee’s father. Ruth and George try to make things better with Kyle, David is carjacked, and Claire can’t get a handle on her feelings for Eddie.

Six Feet Under Season 5

12 episodes | June 6, 2005 – August 21, 2005

A woman is accidentally killed by her husband after therapy, Brenda miscarries just before the wedding, and Ruth can no longer deal with George. George is haunted by his dead mother, Brenda becomes pregnant again, and Nate and Brenda struggle with what to tell Maya about her biological mother.

What Are the Best Six Feet Under Episodes?

With its blend of sardonic humor and intense emotion, Six Feet Under kept viewers enthralled throughout its five season run. Here is a list of some of the best series episodes:

Season 5, Episode 12 “Everyone’s Waiting”

In the series finale, Nate and Brenda’s baby girl arrives two months early and Nate struggles with her mortality. Rico encourages David to sell the mortuary, and David is “visited” by Nathaniel. The episode was nominated for several awards and it won an Emmy for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. The episode was nominated for four additional Emmy’s: Outstanding Art Direction, Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Writing, and Outstanding Directing.

Season 4, Episode 10 “Grinding the Corn”

David learns Keith’s secret and deals with the aftereffects of his carjacking. Claire struggles with her sexuality, and Billy Chenowith returns to the neighborhood. This episode was nominated for two Emmy awards including Outstanding Costumes and Outstanding Art Direction.

Season 3, Episode 4 “Nobody Sleeps”

The Fishers try to create a Chinese opera set for a funeral; David and Rico argue about homosexuality. Lisa wants to throw a birthday party for Ruth. This episode was nominated for two Emmy awards, one for Outstanding Art Direction and another for Outstanding Directing.

Season 1, Episode 1 “Pilot”

When Nathaniel Fisher, Sr. is killed in a car accident, it is up to his family to carry on the family business or decide to close up shop. This was the series pilot episodes, which was nominated for several awards. It won an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and was also nominated for several Emmy Awards including Outstanding Art Direction, Outstanding Single Camera Picture Editing, and Outstanding Single Camera Sound Mixing. It also won a Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement.

Season 4, Episode 1 “Falling into Place”

The fallout from Nate skipping Ruth’s wedding finally comes, Claire tells Russell about the abortion, and Ruth and George’s wedding night disrupts the whole family. This episode was nominated for a Writers Guild of America award for Episodic Drama.

Season 2, Episode 13 “The Last Time”

In the second season finale, Aaron Buchbinder’s death, shortly after a visit from Nate, brings about an investigation into the mortuary. When they are fined, Rico may be their saving grace.

Who Are the Actors in the Six Feet Under Cast?

The ensemble cast of Six Feet Under won several awards during its five season run, and was led by actors Peter Krause, Frances Conroy, and Rachel Griffiths. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Six Feet Under:

Peter Krause as Nate Fisher

Nate is the womanizing eldest son of Nathaniel Fisher. Peter Krause is a veteran Hollywood actor, having been in several hit series beginning in the 1990s. He is best known for his roles in Parenthood and Six Feet Under, for which he has won Best Actor awards from the OFTA and the Prism Awards.

Michael C. Hall as David Fisher

David is the second son of Nathaniel and Ruth; he comes out as gay in the first season and struggles with his relationships throughout the series. Michael C. Hall is an award winning actor who is best known as serial killer Dexter from the hit series Dexter. Playing David in Six Feet Under became his breakout role.

Frances Conroy as Ruth Fisher

Ruth is the matriarch of the Fisher clan and though she loves her family she struggles with the role of caregiver. Francis Conroy is a veteran actress who won a Golden Globe for her role in Six Feet Under. Conroy has also appeared in films such as Sleepless in Seattle, The Crucible, and series including How I Met Your Mother and American Horror Story.

Rachel Griffiths as Brenda Chenowith

Brenda is Nate’s on-again, off-again girlfriend. Rachel Griffiths is an award-winning actress, producer, and director who is best known for her roles in Six Feet Under and The Rookie.

Lauren Ambrose as Claire Fisher

Claire is the youngest Fisher child and is somewhat spoiled by the rest of the family. Lauren Ambrose has appeared in hit films including Can’t Hardly Wait and Where the Wild Things Are, but is best known for her role in Six Feet Under. Since appearing in the series such as Torchwood and Dig.

Freddy Rodriguez as Federico Diaz

Rico is a hard worker who buys his way into Fisher and Sons, but turns out to be a good business partner. Freddy Rodriguez is an award-winning actor and producer who now stars in the hit series Bull. Six Feet Under was his first big Hollywood role.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Six Feet Under?

The ensemble case of Six Feet Under was supported by veteran Hollywood stars including Richard Jenkins, Ed Begley, Jr., and Kathy Bates. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Six Feet Under:

Jeremy Sisto as Billy Chenowith

Billy is Brenda’s brother; he is bi-polar. Jeremy Sisto is an actor and producer and writer who is best known for his contributions to Wicked City, Clueless, and The Long Road Home.

Matthew St. Patrick as Keith Charles

Keith is David’s lover. Michael St. Patrick is a veteran actor and producer who is best known for his roles in All My Children and Six Feet Under. Since the series wrapped he has starred in Reunion and Sons of Anarchy.

James Cromwell as George Sibley

George is a professor and Ruth’s second husband. James Cromwell is a award-winning veteran actor who has appeared in hit films and TV series since the 1970s. He most-known roles including those in The General’s Daughter, The Green Mile, and American Horror Story.

Richard Jenkins as Nathaniel Fisher, Sr.

Nathaniel is the patriarch of the Fisher clan; he dies in the first episode but appears throughout the series through both flashbacks and in conversation with his living family members. Richard Jenkins is an award-winning actor who is best known for his roles in The Shape of Water, Olive Kitteridge, and The Visitor.

Lili Taylor as Lisa Kimmel Fisher

Lisa is Nate’s first wife and Maya’s biological mother; she commits suicide. Lili Taylor is an award-winning actress and writer who is best known for her roles in Mystic Pizza, Six Feet Under, and American Crime.

Illeana Douglas as Angela

Angela occasionally works at the Fisher & Sons funeral home; she has replaced Rico twice. Illeana Douglas is an award-winning actress, writer, and producer who is best known for her roles in To Die For, Grace of My Heart, and Happy Texas.

Joanna Cassidy as Margaret Chenowith

Margaret is a psychiatrist and is Billy and Brenda’s mother. Joanna Cassidy is an award-winning actress and producer who is best known for her roles in Blade Runner, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Package.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Six Feet Under?

Six Feet Under was created for the HBO network by award-winning producer and writer Alan Ball. The series ran for five seasons and 63 episodes. These are the producers and writers known for their part in the award-winning Six Feet Under:

Alan Ball: Six Feet Under Creator, Writer, Executive Producer

Alan Ball is an award-winning producer, writer, and director; he created Six Feet Under and worked as the showrunner for the whole of the series run. He has won 17 awards, including a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the film American Beauty, an Emmy and a Directors Guild of America award for Six Feet Under, as well as a Peabody. In addition to creating and executive producing the series, Ball also wrote and directed six episodes.

Nancy Oliver: Six Feet Under, Writer, Co-Producer

Nancy Oliver is an award-winning producer and writer who is best known for True Blood, Windfall, and Six Feet Under. She wrote 14 episodes of the series and worked as a producer or co-producer as well.

David Janollari: Six Feet Under, Executive Producer

David Janollari is an award-winning producer who is best known for his contributions to American Family, Elvis, and Six Feet Under.

Bob Greenblatt: Six Feet Under, Executive Producer

Bob Greenblatt is an award-winning producer in Hollywood; in addition to Six Feet Under, he is best known for his contributions to One on One, Elvis, and The Hughleys.

Lori Jo Nemahuser: Six Feet Under, Producer

Lori Jo Nemhauser is an award-winning producer who is best known for Entourage, The X-Files, and Six Feet Under.

Where Six Feet Under Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Six Feet Under is a critically acclaimed comedy-drama about a family that runs a small funeral home. The series ran for five seasons on the HBO network. The series, created by famed writer and producer Alan Ball, examined the facades that people put up even around their family members, earning nine Emmy Awards, three SAG Awards, three Golden Globes, and a Peabody Award. The Peabody committee wrote of the series that it was an unsettling “yet powerfully humane explorations of life and death”. Creator Alan Ball said about the series that he wanted to examine who the people are who deal with death for the rest of us – the funeral directors and funeral home workers – and how that kind of life impacts the family members of mortuary workers. Six Feet Under also landed on several “best of” television lists including Empire’s 50 Greatest Shows of All Time, Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 TV Shows, Hollywood Reporter’s 100 Best TV Shows ever, and Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest TV Shows of All Time, and was named the AFI’s TV Program of the Year in 2003.