Snowfall Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Premiere Online Without Cable

Snowfall, the compelling drama based on the crack cocaine epidemic in Los Angeles in the early 1980’s, is set to return for Season 2.

New episodes will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, starting with the season premiere on July 19. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Snowfall episodes live (or DVR them) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including FX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Snowfall on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

FX is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Snowfall live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch Snowfall episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

FX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Snowfall live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

FX’s Digital Platforms

You can also watch episodes from Season 1 and 2 on your computer via FXNetworks.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FX Now app.

You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have cable, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu, FuboTV or Sling TV credentials to log in and watch Snowfall on the FX digital platforms.