How to Watch the ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Season 5 Episodes Online

Season 5 of Southern Charm may have ended, but the drama is far from over, as the three-part reunion episodes begin. Unfortunately for fans, cast member Thomas Ravenel will not be in attendance, due to several sexual misconduct allegations. Whitney Sudler-Smith will also be absent from the reunion, because of other work obligations that conflicted with the reunion taping date. This season’s designated villain, Ashley Jacobs, along with the rest of the cast, will be present.

Some of the cast members go into the reunion with new relationships. Chelsea Meissner revealed to Bravo that she is in a new relationship, which is long-distance and her BFF Cameran Eubanks said that “he’s hot”. Meissner said that he is a professional sailor, so he travels a lot, which she likes. Craig Conover’s ex, Naomie Olindo, debuts a new nose and says she also is in a new relationship, though she hasn’t revealed too much about her beau. Some of the other cast members have been dating around, but nothing has stuck. And, of course, Ravenel is still reportedly with Jacobs.