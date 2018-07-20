Watch Step by Step Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Step by Step was a Friday night staple of ABC’s TGIF franchise for seven seasons and 160 episodes. The series first aired September 20, 1991, and the finale aired June 26, 1998 after a switch from ABC to the CBS network. You can watch Step by Step episodes online. Part of the Miller-Boyett Productions shows, the series focused on the melding of the Foster and Lambert families after their parents’ whirlwind vacation romance and marriage. The series starred Patrick Ewing and Suzanne Sommers, and their brood of children and extended family, and the problems of blended the very different personalities. Critics compared the series to an updated The Brady Bunch. The series younger actors were nominated for fourteen Young Artist and YoungStar Awards; the series had one Young Artist Win. Lead actress Suzanne Somers won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series in 1992.

How Many Step by Step Seasons Are There?

There are seven seasons and 160 episodes of Step by Step; the series originated on ABC and was a staple of their TGIF lineup before moving to CBS for its final two seasons. Here is a rundown of each Step by Step season:

Season 1

22 episodes | September 20, 1991 – April 24, 1992

Season one serves as a “getting to know you” season, with Frank accidentally spilling the beans about his marriage to Carol during a barbecue when the families are supposed to be just getting to know one another. Family Matters character Urkel makes a cameo as Mark’s science fair partner, Cody arrives and lives in his van in the Lamberts’ driveway, and J.T. begins working for Frank. Carol’s parenting style makes the Lambert kids crazy.

Season 2

24 episodes | September 18, 1992 – May 21, 1993

Cody disrupts Dana’s SAT testing, Carol defends J.T.’s test score when she realizes he’s been targeted as a “dumb jock”, J.T. asks Karen for help with a girl, and a dog-sitting job makes things crazier than usual in the Lambert-Foster household. Frank gets snowed in with his new employee, a woman, making Carol jealous.

Season 3

23 episodes | September 24, 1993 – May 20, 1994

Cody and Dana, who dislike each other, are cast as Romeo and Juliet in a play, J.T. sells papers to his football team, Mark gets addicted to video games, Frank and Carol are jailed on Christmas Eve, and Frank isn’t sure what to think when he find’s Carol’s “marriage improvement” book.

Season 4

24 episodes | September 23, 1994 – May 19, 1995

Mark starts karate lessons to improve his self-esteem, Cody tries to join a fraternity but doesn’t like his frat “brothers”, Mark goes too far to impress his crush on Halloween, Al asks J.T. for boy advice, and when Carol becomes pregnant she encourages the family to go into therapy to come to terms with their feelings. The family learns J.T. suffers from dyslexia.

Season 5

24 episodes | September 22, 1995 – May 17, 1996

Lilly is born, Cody mistakes a man for a wanted fugitive, J.T. and Dana have to work together on a school project, Frank sets up Al with the son of an old friend, Frank’s mother visits, setting both families on edge, and Frank and Carol struggle with being “older” parents.

Season 6

24 episodes | Mary 7, 1997 – August 15, 1997

Lilly is “rapidly” aged to 5 years old, Dana is ordered to tutor a student, Rich, J.T. and Rich take a road trip to Mexico and get put in jail, Frank tries to bond with Jean-Luc, Carol’s employee, J.T.’s girlfriend is better than him at sports, and Jean-Luc becomes a full-fledged partner in Carol’s business.

Season 7

19 episodes | September 19, 1997 – June 26, 1998

Karen goes to college, the girls audition for a new movie, Dana worries her boyfriend is cheating on her, J.T. can’t hold down a job, Frank and J.T. argue over a winning ticket, and an offer on the Lambert home seems lucrative but Lilly refuses to move.

What Are the Best Step by Step Episodes?

Step by Step was a Friday night staple for networks ABC and CBS in the mid-1990s. The series focused on relationship dynamics, and relied on smart, witty humor and comebacks. Here are Step by Step you shouldn’t miss:

Season 1, Episode 2 “The Dance”

Jaleel White, of Family Matters fame guest stars as his character Urkel, Mark’s science fair partner. Al has been dumped and is feeling bad about herself, and Urkel makes her feel better. They go to a school dance together.

Season 3, Episode 11 “Christmas Story”

Don Knotts guest stars as a local police officer who puts Frank and Carol in jail on Christmas Eve when they are caught in a Toy Store after hours.

Season 5, Episode 22 & 23 “We’re Going to Disney World, Parts 1 & 2”

Frank’s mother visits, setting the families on edge, and then offering them a trip to Disney World, Karen considers entering a country music singing contest but has stage fright.

Season 7, Episode 19 “Movie’ On Up”

Frank and Carol get an offer on their home that is too hard to resist, but youngest child, Lilly, doesn’t want to move.

Who Are the Actors in the Step by Step Cast?

The ensemble cast of Step by Step included award winning authors Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers, as well as young actors who have gone on to star in both film and television. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Step by Step:

Patrick Duffy as Frank Lambert

Frank is a contractor and typical mans-man, interested in sports, especially the Green Bay Packers. He has three children, Al, J.T., and Brendan, along with his nephew Cody, to care for before falling for Carol on vacation. Patrick Duffy is best known as Bobby Ewing from Dallas. He is an award winning actor and director; in addition to starring on Step by Step he directed 49 of the episodes.

Suzanne Somers as Carol Foster Lambert

Carol runs a hair salon out of her home with her mom and sister. She has three kids, and is a devoted mother. Suzanne Somers is best known at ditzy Chrissy Snow from Three’s Compnay fame; the role of Carol on Step by Step would bring her back to TV stardom.

Staci Keanan as Dana Foster

Dana is not happy with her mother’s surprise marriage to Frank. As the eldest Foster sibling, she feels obligated to protect her family; she is smart and always has a comeback. Staci Keanan is best known for her role on Step by Step; prior to the series she starred on the sitcom My Two Dads. Staci is an award-winning actress.

Brandon Call as J.T. Lambert

Like his father, J.T. is a typical jock; he struggles in school because he has dyslexia, and doesn’t like his new family – especially new step-sister, Dana – at all. Brandon Call is best known for his role on Step by Step; before the series he acted in the soap opera Santa Barbara and films including Warlock and Jagged Edge.

Angela Watson as Karen Foster

Karen is the middle Foster sibling. Karen wants to be a model and is very fashion conscious, and can be ditzy on occasion. Angela Watson is best known for her role on Step by Step. She also appeared in Davis Rules and the film Final Approach.

Christine Lakin as Alicia “Al” Lambert

Tomboy “Al” didn’t like the Foster family when Frank and Carol first married, but she came to love – and defend – them all. Christine Lakin is best known for her role on Step by Step. She also starred in the reality series Hollywood Darlings with former child stars Jodie Sweetin and Beverley Mitchell.

Christopher Castile as Mark Foster

Mark is Carol’s youngest child until Lilly is born. He’s a typical nerd, more interested in computers and electronics than anything else, and is quite shy. Christopher Castile is best known for his part in Step by Step, he also starred in the Beethoven series of films.

Josh Byrne as Brenden Lambert

Brenden is Frank’s youngest child, until Lilly is born. He can by shy, but is primarily a kid who enjoys learning new things and not worrying too much about consequences. Josh Byrne is best known for the role of Brenden on Step by Step; he also appeared in Who’s the Boss and Mr. Saturday Night.

Sasha Cohen as Cody Lambert

Dingy Cody is a Lambert cousin who comes to live with Frank and the family. Sasha Cohen’s role in Step by Step and his role in Dallas led to him starring in the Kickboxer series of films after actor Jean-Claude Van Damme left the franchise.

Emily Mae Young as Lilly Lambert

Lilly is the only biological child of both Frank and Carol; she is born in the fourth season, but is rapidly aged in the sixth season to be five years old. She is quite smart and very curious.

Emily Mae Young is best known for her role on Step by Step, she has also appeared in Undercover Angel and Santa and Pete.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Step by Step?

Character actors from around Hollywood made appearances on Step by Step including Peggy Rea, Don Knotts, Oliver Muirhead, and fellow TGIF alum Jaleel White as his character Urkel. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Step by Step:

Bronson Pinchot as Jean-Luc

Carol’s French assistant, he always had a quip for the kids. Bronson Pinchot is best known for playing Balki on Perfect Strangers and is famous for his ability to create and imitate accents.

Patrika Darbo as Penny Baker

Penny was . Patrika Darbo is a veteran character actress in Hollywood with starring roles as Nancy on Days of Our Lives and Shirley Spectra on The Bold and The Beautiful.

Jason Marsden as Rich Halke

Rich is sometimes a slacker but is devoted to his friend. Jason Marsden has had a long career in Hollywood; he got his start on ABC’s TGIF franchise, playing roles not only on Step by Step but also Full House and Clueless. Since, he has appeared in series including Justice League, The Weekenders and Teen Titans.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Step by Step?

Step by Step was created by William Bickley and Michael Warren, and developed by Thomas Miller and Robert Boyett; all four were executive producers for the series. The creators wanted to take two big stars from the 1970s, to appeal to adults, and add in teen stars to appeal to children. The combination, with Patrick Duffy and Suzanne Somers starring, worked, and the series was a strong player throughout its seven season run. Here are the producers and writers remembered for the part in Step by Step:

William Bickley: Step by Step Co-Creator and Executive Producer

William Bickley and Michael Warren were co-creators of the series; the two wanted to appeal to both parents and children and tapped stars Suzanne Somers and Patrick Ewing to play the parents, then brought in several teen stars to appeal to younger audiences. Bickley is also known for his work on the series Getting By and The Family Man.

Michael Warren: Step by Step Co-Creator and Executive Producer

Michael Warren is best known for his work in the production of Step by Step. He worked with William Bickley to create the idea for the series, which has been called by some an updated Brady Bunch. Warren is also known for the sit-com hits Family Matters and Getting By.

Thomas Miller: Step by Step Co-Creator and Executive Producer

Thomas Miller and Robert Boyett had a string of sit-com successes in the 1980s and 1990s, with several of their series helming the strong ABC Friday night lineup called TGIF. In addition to Step by Step Miller was an executive producer, creator, or developer of the hits Full House, Going Places and Perfect Strangers.

Robert Boyett: Step by Step Co-Creator and Executive Producer

Robert Boyett is a sit-com producer, creator, and developer known for a string of hits in the 1980s and 1990s. His production company, Miller-Boyett Productions, was responsible for the hits Two of a Kind, Full House, Perfect Strangers and Family Matters in addition to Step by Step.

Where Step by Step Ranks in the Television Pantheon

For seven seasons, Step by Step was a sit-com staple for American families. The series originated on ABC as part of the TGIF lineup. The series was originally produced jointly by Bickley-Warren Productions, Miller-Boyett Productions, and Lorimar Television; Lorimar had a contractual obligation to Patrick Ewing, the this series fulfilled that. Miller and Boyett would remain on as executive producers throughout the series run. The producers banked on the appeal of Ewing and star Suzanne Somers to bring in adult viewers, and brought in teen stars Brandon Call and Sasha Mitchell to appeal to younger viewers. This worked, and the series remained a hit with fans throughout the series run. The show’s younger actors would be nominated for 14 Young Artist and YoungStar Awards, and lead Suzanne Somers would win the People’s Choice Award in 1992 for Favorite Actress in a New TV Series.