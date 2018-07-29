How to Watch ‘Aurora Teagarden: The Disappearing Game’ Full Movie Online

The Disappearing Game, the newest movie in the Aurora Teagarden series featuring Candace Cameron Bure, is set to premiere Sunday night. The first showing will air at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Channel.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of The Disappearing Game (or DVR it, or watch it later on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

This marks the ninth film in which Cameron Bure will play Aurora Teagarden in Hallmark’s adaptations of author Charlaine Harris’ crime novels.

In The Disappearing Game, Aurora attempts to track down her cousin, Phillip (Dylan Sloane), and his roommate, who have disappeared along with two other college students. In addition to the Real Murder club, she also gets help from new neighbor/college professor/dreamboat Nick Miller (Niall Matter).

Unlike many of the previous Aurora Teagarden movies, this one isn’t named directly after one of Harris’ books. However, it does bear some similarities to All the Little Liars, the second-most recent book in the series, which was published in 2016. Here’s a description of that book:

Aurora Teagarden is basking in her new pregnancy when disaster strikes her small Georgia town: four kids have gone missing from school–and her teenage brother, Phillip, is one of them. While the local police comb the county for clues, Aurora and her new husband, bestselling writer Robin Crusoe, begin their own investigation.

Marilu Henner (as Aida Teagarden), Lexa Doig (Sally Allison) and Peter Benson (Arthur Smith) also reprise their roles from previous films in the series.