Watch The Goldbergs Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

The year was 1980-something and a young Adam F. Goldberg was growing up in Jenkintown, Penn. dreaming of stardom. Goldberg would eventually achieve his dreams of becoming a producer and writer for TV and film, having spent his childhood recording his family’s every move and crafting his own amateur films on his trusty camcorder. These recordings would eventually become the bones of his latest show, The Goldbergs, which has been airing on ABC since 2013. Now five seasons in, the show follows a semi-autobiographical version of Goldberg’s youth; while his older brother was transformed into the fictional teenage daughter Erica, Wendi McLendon-Covey slays as Beverly Goldberg, an over-protective smother whose only fault is loving her kids a little too much.

The show takes place in “1980-something,” incorporating the decade’s greatest movies, music and fads, as Adam, Barry and Erica Goldberg navigate the halls of high school and try to outsmart the powerful and commanding Bev. Present-day adult Adam (voiced by comedian Patton Oswalt) narrates the show as young Adam (Sean Giambrone) documents the family’s lives, often seeking the advice and help of Pops (George Segal), Beverly’s dad.

The Goldbergs has a family-friendly charm to it, with quirky characters who display their love for each other in increasingly odd ways. The cast is incredibly strong and likable, and the show’s plots are believable and dripping with ’80s flair. Here’s how to watch The Goldbergs streaming online.

How to Watch The Goldbergs Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of The Goldbergs. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of The Goldbergs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Seasons of The Goldbergs Are There?

The Goldbergs have been steeped in the nostalgic ’80s for five seasons now, with the show already receiving a renewal for a sixth.

The Goldbergs Season 1

23 Episodes | September 2013 – May 2014

In Season 1, we meet the precocious young Adam and his family of oddballs. Beverly is an overbearing smother for the ages, often embarrassing her kids by taking them shopping or showing up at their school to meddle. Middle child Barry gets his driver’s license and fights with Erica over possession of the family station wagon. Adam’s love of movies is a consistent theme as he cons Pops into taking him to see Poltergeist, and feuds with a video store clerk with his father, Murray. The series wears its love for the decade on its sleeve, using music by Huey Lewis and the News, Europe, Bon Jovi and more to lead the way.

The Goldbergs Season 2

24 Episodes | September 2014 – May 2015

Beverly struggles with the fact that Adam has a girlfriend. Adam accidentally gets Barry kicked out of his crew, the JTP, and devises a plan to get Bar’ back on the inside. Pops is evicted from his apartment after starting a fire, causing him to move in with Bev and the family. Erica works overtime to keep Barry away from her friend Lainey, worried that the two will eventually start dating. Adam helps Erica tape a video for her application to Julliard. Adam’s girlfriend Dana announces she’s moving to Seattle.

The Goldbergs Season 3

24 Episodes | September 2015 – May 2016

Barry, Erica and Lainey plan a Risky Business-style party since Lainey’s dad is out of town, but they end up crashing his car, putting the party on hold. Beverly swoops in to become Lainey’s temporary smother. Later, Lainey feels Barry is too needy (thanks to Erica always telling him she’s out of his league), so Erica tells Barry he needs to be more like Boy George in order to win Lainey’s love. That doesn’t end well. Geoff Schwartz constantly tries to get Erica to date him, but she consistently refuses. When she finally realizes she likes him, he’s already moved on. The Cars, Rush and Chicago provide the soundtrack to a season full of Top Gun, Double Dare and Porky’s-centric episodes.

The Goldbergs Season 4

24 Episodes | September 2016 – May 2017

The season begins with Adam’s first day of high school which gives him and his nerdy pals a fresh start. He decides to reinvent himself by dressing like Judd Nelson’s character in The Breakfast Club, while Barry tries to claim a jock role. Adam attempts to write a novel a la Stephen King, but he’s hit with writer’s block until Beverly sparks an idea, much to her own detriment. When Barry is sick, Murray is forced to take Adam to see the Globetrotters, which is amazing because everyone should go see the Globetrotters always. Barry and Erica get jobs at Spencer’s Gifts, but the two can’t seem to stop sabotaging each other. Erica and Lainey prep for college as graduation day nears. Despite her annoyance with Beverly, Erica finally realizes how much she’s going to miss home.

The Goldbergs Season 5

22 Episodes | September 2017 – May 2018

When Erica needs help with her film appreciation class, she invites Adam to D.C. for a visit. Adam brings along Dave Kim and the rest of his buddies so they can all have the ultimate Revenge of the Nerds college experience. When Halloween approaches, Adam and his new girlfriend Jackie engage in a lengthy battle over what’s better for a couple’s costume: Star Wars or Star Trek. Beverly worries about who she’ll hang out with once she has an empty nest, so she forms her own version of The Golden Girls. Adam tries to make his own Indiana Jones film, but Beverly inserts herself and enlists the JTP to help the production. Barry impulsively asks Lainey to marry him and she says yes.

What Are the Best The Goldbergs Episodes?

The Goldbergs often dedicates full episodes to honor the ’80s pop culture that the real Adam Goldberg grew up with. Those tributes are often some of the series’ best episodes.

Season 1, Episode 16: “Goldbergs Never Say Die!”

After Adam hears about missing family jewelry, he goes into full-on Goonies mode. Knowing Adam’s obsession with the movie, Erica and Barry play a prank on him, planting a “treasure map” for Adam to find. Cyndi Lauper’s “The Goonies R Good Enough” provides the stellar soundtrack to this throwback homage to the action-adventure great from 1985.

Season 2, Episode 14: “Barry Goldberg’s Day Off”

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off gets its own send-up when Barry fakes being sick in order to ditch school with Pops and Adam. Everything goes wrong when the trio gets pelted with food, have a run-in with a security guard, and get Pops’ car stolen. Erica meets a convict (played by Charlie Sheen, just like in the movie), and Barry gets the ultimate Ferris moment singing and dancing to “Twist and Shout.”

Season 4, Episode 6: “Recipe for Death II: Kiss the Cook”

Inspired by the Arnold Schwartzenegger film Commando, Adam convinces Murray to fund his new action movie entitled Recipe for Death. Murray agrees to buy $80 of equipment in order for Adam to start filming, and though the two bond over the experience at the start, Murray takes his role as producer a little too seriously.

Season 5, Episode 18: “MTV Spring Break”

Barry and Erica manipulate their parents into sending them to Florida for Spring Break under the guise of visiting Pops, who they expect would want to party with them. They soon become disappointed when Pops’ condo complex turns out to be boring and full of old people, so the two get into shenanigans and wind up getting arrested. They remind Pops of the “old Al,” and later bring him along to the beach to party.

Who Are the Actors in The Goldbergs Cast?

The Goldbergs cast includes a former TV police officer and Larry David’s fictional manager.

Beverly Goldberg is the overprotective matriarch of the family who constantly interrupts her kids’ lives by injecting herself in them. She’s overly confident in their modest abilities and oftentimes an embarrassment to her three teenage children. Reno 911‘s Mclendon-Covey gives a manic performance that’s impossible to take your eyes off. It’s even more impressive that the rest of the cast can keep up.

Murray is the Goldbergs’ asocial and apathetic patriarch. Though he doesn’t show much emotion (and often calls them morons) he really does care about his kids’ well-being. Garlin can also be seen playing Jeff Greene on Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Adam Goldberg is the youngest son of the Goldberg family. He’s obsessed with pop culture and aspires to be a filmmaker; he records most of his family’s lives on his camcorder. Giambrone can be seen in next year’s Kim Possible live-action movie. He also provided voice work for the show Clarence.

Barry is the middle child of the family in every possible way. He overcompensates for everything he does, overestimating his abilities in karate (“ka-ra-TAY!”) and rapping. He also heads his crew, the Jenkintown Posse (“JTP!”). Gentile played young JB in Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Erica is the classic teenage girl and oldest sibling of the three. She’s smart and talented, and also popular in school. She enjoys holding her dominance over her brothers’ heads. In addition to acting, Orrantia is a singer-songwriter who has competed on The X-Factor.

Patton Oswalt as Adult Adam/The Narrator

Oswalt narrates the show as grown-up Adam, setting us up for specific scenes throughout the episodes.

Albert Solomon, aka “Pops”, is Beverly’s father and grandfather to Erica, Barry and Adam. He’s a party guy who often overspends on cars, poker and booze, and a man whose grandchildren love spending time with him. Segal has a storied career full of TV and film roles, but most TV fans know him as Jack Gallo in Just Shoot Me.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Goldbergs?

Outside of the Goldberg family, the series has many notable guest stars and recurring characters.

The king of parody guests as himself when Adam gets concert tickets to a Weird Al show for him and his girlfriend. You can’t have an ’80s show without at least one Weird Al episode.

David Spade as Gus

When Barry gets involved in the fake I.D. biz, he goes to Gus, a sketchy local who churns out fake cards for teens. Spade also starred in Just Shoot Me with Segal, and appeared in movies like Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt, Grown Ups and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

Beverly Goldberg, Essie Karp, Virginia Kremp, Linda Schwartz, Eric Goldberg, Barry Goldberg, Matt Bradley, Andy Cogan, Geoff Schwartz and Rob Smith as Themselves

What makes The Goldbergs special is that many of its characters are modeled after real-life people in creator Adam Goldberg’s life. Goldberg ends many of his episodes featuring the show’s real-life counterparts which adds a sweet extra layer to the comedy.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Goldbergs?

The Goldberg’s plays like a fictional depiction of creator Adam Goldberg’s real-life childhood.

Adam F. Goldberg: The Goldbergs Creator, Executive Producer and Writer

The Goldbergs is based on the real Goldberg’s family life and childhood in the ’80s, complete with a childhood version of himself and his aspiration to become the next Steven Spielberg. Goldberg was the creator and showrunner of Breaking In and lent his writing talents to the 2009 film Fanboys, a story about a group of Star Wars fanatics who take a cross-country trip to George Lucas’ Skywalker Ranch.

Seth Gordon: The Goldbergs Executive Producer and Director

Gordon has worn many hats throughout his career as a film director, producer, screenwriter and film editor. He created Breaking In with Goldberg and has also directed episodes of Marry Me, The Good Doctor and Atypical, all of which he also produces. He’s also the director of The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters, Horrible Bosses and 2017’s Baywatch.

Doug Robinson: The Goldbergs Producer

Robinson also produced Breaking In alongside Goldberg and Gordon. His other producing credits include Rules of Engagement and Imaginary Mary.

Where The Goldbergs Ranks in the Television Pantheon

For the last five years, The Goldbergs has provided a unique spin on the traditional sitcom, offering a zany, ’80s-soaked take on family dynamics and growing up. Its premise is refreshing, with The Hollywood Reporter deeming its premiere season as “one of the rare freshman comedies to deliver.” The show is often cited for its smart writing and strong cast. In 2013, TV Guide called it one of the Top 20 Best Shows of the Year, while Entertainment Weekly wrote about the Season 2 premiere calling it “the best of any family comedy on TV in the way it eschews dysfunction for its more appropriate, real-world term: love.”