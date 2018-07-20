Watch The Mindy Project Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

After her character Kelly Kapoor left her post at Dunder Mifflin, Mindy Kaling moved on up to create, write, produce and star in The Mindy Project, a single-camera comedy series that’s equal parts The Office and Sex and the City. Kaling plays Mindy Lahiri, an OB/GYN working at a small practice in New York City. She’s a messy single narcissist (to start) trying to balance her personal and professional lives while dating, ruining weddings, and dealing with her quirky, oddball co-workers which include her super-religious love interest, Danny Castellano; English doctor and office manager Jeremy Reed; and Morgan Tookers, a lovable ex-con who just can’t take a hint.

The series bleeds that good ol’ Kaling wit she delivered while writing for The Office, with comedy that is both acerbic and lighthearted all the same. Like its creator, the show was fashion-forward and up on its pop culture, always ahead of the Twitter game, with every episode a GIF waiting to happen. For six seasons (half of which aired on Fox, while the remainder streamed on Hulu), Kaling’s charm carried this Project forward, and even made the show’s lulls forgivable and fun.

While it retains a chewy rom-com center, comedy fans can certainly find something to latch on to with Mindy‘s delightful ensemble and speedy, smart pacing. Here’s how you can watch The Mindy Project streaming online.

How to Watch The Mindy Project Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of The Mindy Project. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of The Mindy Project on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How Many Seasons of The Mindy Project Are There?

There are six seasons of The Mindy Project in total. While the series lived through some growing pains in the beginning in terms of whittling down its cast, the show soon hit a groove becoming smart and snappy as the actors settled into their roles. The addition of Adam Pally certainly didn’t hurt (and yes, I’m still mourning Happy Endings).

The Mindy Project Season 1

24 Episodes | September 2012 – May 2013

Obstetrician Mindy Lahiri takes her love of romantic comedies far too seriously when she meets a guy named Tom and thinks he’s “The One.” Of course he isn’t (hey, it’s only the pilot!), and he dumps her for a younger woman. Mindy counters by making a drunken speech at his wedding and crashing her bike into a pool. From that moment on, she decides to get her shit together and the rest of the series tells tales of her noble and not-so-noble attempts, all of which have varying degrees of success.

The Mindy Project Season 2

22 Episodes | September 2013 – May 2014

Mindy returns from a year-long sabbatical in Haiti to meet Dr. Paul Leotard, a studly doctor (played by James Franco) who has taken her spot at Shulman & Associates. She faces a dilemma: return to her boyfriend Casey in Haiti or stay in New York and return to her old life. Adam Pally joins the series and it’s serious cause for celebration (seriously, pour one out for Happy Endings).

The Mindy Project Season 3

21 Episodes | September 2014 – March 2015

Mindy’s bicker-fest and will-they-won’t-they chemistry with fellow doctor Danny becomes a thing, and the two try to hide their budding relationship from their coworkers. Rhea Perlman is introduced as Danny’s mother Annette and Mindy strives to win her approval. Mindy becomes pregnant with Danny’s baby, but questions his commitment to her after he misses the chance to meet her parents who are soon moving back to India.

The Mindy Project Season 4

26 Episodes | September 2015 – July 2016

Mindy and Danny navigate new-parent waters. Tamra convinces Jeremy that his girlfriend is cheating on him. While Danny is away, Mindy pretends Jody is her husband in order to get Leo into an elite preschool. Mindy’s new fertility clinic is up and running and she delivers her first patient’s baby. Amid the stress of balancing two careers and a new practice, Mindy and Danny break up.

The Mindy Project Season 5

14 Episodes | October 2016 – March 2017

Things heat up between Mindy and Jody after Jody tries to win her heart by buying her and Leo (her son) a new apartment. The nurses go on strike led by a handsome new nurse named Ben, who of course Mindy starts dating. When Mindy is unfairly passed over for a promotion, she goes to bed and wakes up in the body of a white male, basking in the perks of being the male majority. Ben gets serious and proposes to Mindy…just as she decides she’s fine to never marry.

The Mindy Project Season 6

10 Episodes | September 2017 – November 2017

Mindy does marry Ben after all, but things don’t turn out the way both of them had hoped. Jeremy breaks up with new-ish doctor, Anna, as Ben and Mindy head toward splitsville. Tamra makes a huge life decision, deciding that she wants to become a mother. Annette is diagnosed with cancer and Mindy inserts herself to help out in any way possible. Mindy’s caring for her son’s grandmother ultimately brings Danny and Mindy back together, though the two can’t agree on the proper care for Annette. Morgan becomes the father of Tamra’s baby and the two get married in the series finale.

What Are the Best Episodes of The Mindy Project?

With its punchy dialogue and pop culture-heavy plots, The Mindy Project is a light, quick watch with tons of great episodes. Here’s a list of the best ones.

Season 2, Episode 7: “Sk8r Man”

To prove that they’re not “too picky,” Mindy and Danny both dive head first into dates with partners who are completely unsuitable for them. Mindy dates Graham (guest-star Timothy Olyphant), while Danny’s companion is the incredibly boring Mary (Vanessa Bayer). Graham is a total bro, bro’d out with a mermaid tattoo and a penchant for dining and dashing. (Not cool, bro.) The episode is just one of many forays into Mindy’s world of dating, but this line of hers takes the cake: “My body is very attracted to your body, but when you speak, my brain gets angry.”

Season 2, Episode 16: “Indian BBW”

Mindy tries to get back an old sex tape from her pervy dentist ex, played masterfully by Bill Hader. Porn aficionado Peter is on the case which makes the mission that much more exciting, but he comes incredibly close to sniffing out Mindy and Danny’s secret. It’s a great episode that gives new viewers a taste of what Mindy is all about. Just feast on this line: “Look how dainty my wrists are! They can barely hold the giant calzones that I eat!” Classic, Mindy.

Season 4, Episode 16: “Mindy Lahiri is DTF”

With Mindy newly single, she’s primed and ready to hit the dating scene again. Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings!) pops up as a neighbor who helps introduce her to Tinder. The episode brings Mindy back in touch with her former self, showing that she still has plenty of life to live post-parenthood.

Season 5, Episode 12: “Mindy Lahiri is a White Man”

Ryan Hansen (Veronica Mars) steps in to play Mindy in one of the series’ best fantasy episodes. After being unfairly passed over for a promotion, Mindy goes to bed angry wishing things were different. She wakes up in the body of Hansen and lavishes in all the perks that come with being a white man.

Who Are the Actors in The Mindy Project Cast?

The show’s large ensemble cast is full of incredible performers nimble enough to handle Kaling’s quick-witted dialogue.

Mindy is vivacious and bubbly with a romantic heart and great sense of humor. She’s often blunt in many social situations but her light-hearted demeanor encourages others to give her a pass on her many faux pas. After writing for and starring in The Office, Kaling created the show Champions and acted alongside Oprah in A Wrinkle in Time. Mindy Lahiri would totally freak.

Danny is Mindy’s babydaddy and fellow partner at Shulman & Associates. He’s assertive and intense, but often loyal to those he loves, even if his actions don’t always translate. Messina can now be seen in HBO’s adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s Sharp Objects.

Morgan is an ex-con who was arrested when his cousin turned in him for stealing cars. He becomes a nurse at Mindy’s practice and calls Mindy one of his best friends. Recently Barinholtz has appeared in movies such as Blockers, Bright, Suicide Squad and Snatched.

Jeremy is a self-described “ladies man” who uses his British charm to attract women and get his way. Jeremy is known to begrudgingly help people and is also sometimes the butt of many jokes. Weeks was a writer for Man Stroke Woman and has appeared on LA to Vegas as Colin.

Rounding out the cast are Xosha Roquemore as the sassy, youthful Tamra, and Beth Grant as Beverly, the sex-starved and out of control receptionist who’s often high on prescription drugs. In the latter half, Garret Dillahunt and Fortune Feimster join the show as Jody and Colette Kimball-Kinney, a pair of siblings who move to New York from the South and hilariously struggle to adapt.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on The Mindy Project?

Schulman & Associates became a temporary home to many notable guest stars throughout the show’s six seasons.

Adam Pally as Dr. Peter Prentice

Pally popped up sporadically throughout the show’s latter half. Often viewed as loud and immature by his peers, Pally brought an energetic presence to the show since he was no longer starring on the beloved, cherished, gone-too-soon masterpiece that is Happy Endings. (Have you heard of it?)

Rhea Perlman as Annette Castellano

Annette is everything you’d ever imagine a strict Catholic Italian-American to be, and Perlman played it with feisty zest. Mindy always worked overtime to get along with her mother-in-law and the two eventually reached common ground. Perlman was on a little show called Cheers. That one you probably haven’t heard of.

Mark Duplass as Brendan Deslaurier

Mumblecore king Mark Duplass played Brenden, one of Mindy’s career nemeses from a different practice located a few floors beneath Shulman & Associates. Duplass’ indie cred stems from flicks like Your Sister’s Sister, Creep and Creep 2, The Puffy Chair, and more.

Anders Holm as Casey Peerson

Holm plays one of Mindy’s many boyfriends throughout the series. She follows him to Haiti, but her love for New York couldn’t keep her away for long. Holm is best known for his work on Comedy Central’s Workaholics.

Glenn Howerton as Cliff Gilbert

Mindy dates Cliff until she leaves him for Danny in Season 2. In the final season, Cliff begrudgingly helps Mindy with her divorce from Ben, but lets it slip that he’s also helping Danny with his divorce. Cliff more or less hates Mindy most of the time, which is super amusing to watch. Howerton plays Dennis Reynolds on the neo-classic It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind The Mindy Project?

Mindy Kaling: The Mindy Project Creator, Writer and Star

The show was Kaling’s baby from beginning to end. While the creator wrote a majority of the episodes, fellow actor Ike Barinholtz shared writing duties along with Tracey Wigfield, Chris Schleicher, David Stassen, Harper Dill and more.

Where The Mindy Project Ranks in the Television Pantheon

The Mindy Project was no stranger to positive reviews and critical acclaim, especially for Kaling’s performance and the series’ writing and directing prowess. Even as the show transitioned from broadcast TV to Hulu, the series still defied expectations, delivering some of its best episodes that continued balancing its heart with razor sharp humor. As written on Rotten Tomatoes‘ Critics Consensus, “Mindy Kaling earns consistent laughs with wit, charm and physical comedy, as she and her cast grow into well-rounded and familiar, albeit peculiar, characters.”

Kaling proved that she’s far more capable than simply taking up space in the background. As Vulture notes, the show propelled Kaling forward as she became “one of the first Indian-American leads on television, not to mention a creative force in her own right…taking [the show] into new territory with a unique amalgamation of romantic comedy send-up, heartfelt moments, and a main character who somehow combined Liz Lemon’s professional competence with Miss Piggy’s psychotic confidence.”

Although the show worked hard to perfect its cast and chemistry, its ebbs and flows never prevented Mindy Lahiri—or Mindy Kaling, for that matter—from being so uniquely herself.