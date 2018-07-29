‘Who is America’ Episode 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Show Online

Who is America?, Sacha Baron Cohen’s new prank-interview series that highlights some of the country’s more, we’ll say, interesting individuals, has quickly become one of the most talked-about and must-watch shows of the summer.

Episode 3 will air Sunday, July 29, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Who is America? (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Preview

Two episodes in, and Sacha Baron Cohen has already made headlines like only he can.

It may have seemed like he used his most absurd material for the series premiere, when his character Erran Morad–an Israeli anti-terror expert–got Philip Van Cleave and other pro-gun activists and lawmakers to support a program to arm toddlers.

But that paled in comparison to what he gave us in Episode 2.

Once again posing as Morad, Baron Cohen got Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer, among other things, to scream the n-word, run around with pants down and perform a horribly racist impression of a Chinese person. Following the backlash of that segment, Spencer announced his resignation just days later.

Other segments from Episode 2 that created plenty of buzz saw Baron Cohen–posed as his self-hating liberal character–traveling to Kingman, Ariz, to meet with a group of locals to propose a multi-million dollar project to build the world’s largest mosque outside of the Middle East, and Baron Cohen–again as his Morad character–interviewing former Vice President Dick Cheney and getting him to sign his waterboarding kit.

The initial ratings for the show haven’t been great, but because Baron Cohen is creating such controversial and buzzworthy content, delayed viewings are off the charts. Showtime’s last four Who is America? clips posted to Youtube have tallied over 17 million total views. DVR, on-demand, and streaming numbers are big. And the show has been a consistent hot topic on other social media sites such as Twitter and Reddit.

In short, this is a show that gets people talking–not just when it airs, but the entire week afterwards.

So, what does Baron Cohen have in store for an encore in Episode 3? It’s clear that nothing should surprise us at this point, but that’s what makes this must-watch TV.