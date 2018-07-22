‘Who is America’ Episode 2 Live Stream: How to Watch Sacha Baron Cohen Show Online

Following a controversial-as-expected premiere of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Who is America?, the satirical look at the state of the nation continues Sunday with the show’s second episode.

Episode 2 will be broadcast Sunday, July 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. Even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Who is America? (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch Who is America? live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand Sundays at 10 p.m. ET). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

Showtime live and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch Who is America? episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch Who is America? episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Despite only about a week of marketing, Who is America? premiered with plenty of high expectations due to Baron Cohen’s history of social commentary via prank interviews with characters such as Ali G and Borat.

The premiere was met with mixed reviews. Three of the four segments–a right-wing character interviewing Bernie Sanders, a left-wing character having dinner with two Trump supporters, and an ex-con presenting his crappy art, quite literally, to a gallery consultant–didn’t seem to move the needle all that much.

But the last segment, in which Israeli anti-terrorist officer and gun-lover Col. Erran Morad (played by Cohen) gets Philip Van Cleave and other gun-rights activists to support a program to arm toddlers, was especially popular, creating tons of buzz.

Overall, the premiere drew a mere 0.1 rating (327,000 viewers) in the adults 18-49 demographic, but that doesn’t quite tell the entire story. Adding in encore showings and streaming numbers (per Showtime, Who is America? drove the highest number of sign-ups of their streaming service in one day for 2018), that number surely jumps to over one million. Additionally, you have the significant social media impact. Twitter was abuzz about the show Sunday night, while the above clip on Showtime’s YouTube account has received more than 12 million views.

There aren’t many details about the second episode, but if the premiere was any indication, Cohen Baron won’t be holding back.