When Is Outside Lands 2018? Lineup, Weather Info

Outside Lands is a music festival that takes place every year at the Golden Gate park in San Francisco. This year, it will take place on the second weekend of August, from August 10-12.

On Friday morning, the festival gates open at 11 in the morning, and the music ends at 10 in the evening. The same schedule applies for the following two days, with a slight exception for Sunday: the music will end at 9:40 rather than 10 in the evening.

Outside Lands is not a camping festival like other music festivals, and you are not allowed to sleep at Golden Gate park or in your car nearby.

The Lineup for Outside Lands 2018 Includes Florence & the Machine, The Weekend, & Janet Jackson

The lineup for Outside Lands will feature several dozen different performers for each day.

Friday Headliners: The Weekend, Beck, & Odesza

The Friday lineup includes: The Weekend, Beck, Odesza, N.E.R.D., Mac DeMarco, Father John Misty, Carly Rae Jepson, The Growlers, Billie Eilish, Perfume Genius, Chicano Batman, Rex Orange County, Margo Price, The Mountain Goats, Lauv, Quinn XCII, Shannon & the Clams, Dermot Kennedy, Lucy Dacus, Mikky Ekko, Olivia O’Brien, Sasha Sloan, Caleborate, Nick Mulvey, Sweet Plot

Saturday Headliners: Florence & the Machine, Future, & Bon Iver

The Saturday headline includes: Florence & the Machine, Future, Bon Iver, Churches, Jamie XX, Illenium, Tycho, Sob X RBE, Big Gigantic, Daniel Caesar, Brooklyn Social Scene, Goldlink, Lizzo, Jessie Reyez, Whetman, Smoke Purpp, Poolside, Cuco, Amen Dunes, Pale Waves, Gang of Youths, Freya Ridings, Gogo Penguin, Jack Harlow, Knox Fortune, Kikagaku Moyo

Sunday Headliners: Janet Jackson, DJ Snake, & Portugal, The Man

The Sunday headline includes: Janet Jackson, DJ Snake, Portugal, the Man, James Blake, Janelle Monae, BORNS, Chromeo, The Internet, Gryffin, Tash Sultana, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, LP, Sabrina Claudio, Kelela, Claptone, Bahamas, Saba, Aquilo, Tyler Childers, Kailee Morgue, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, Durango Jones & the Indications, Monophonics, Hot Flash Heat Wave, Dick Stusso

For full information on the lineup schedule and specific times for each performer, you can check out the schedule on the Outside Lands site.

What Will the Weather Be Like for Outside Lands?

According to the SFist, your best bet for Outside Lands prep is to bring layers, as it can get cold and wet when attending a music festival near the Golden Gate Bridge.

For reference, the last five years of temperatures for August in San Francisco have hovered between highs of 65-75 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows of 55-65 degrees Fahrenheit. Of course, this doesn’t factor in wind chill, which can affect temperature significantly.

As the event comes closer, this will be updated to reflect any weather predictions for the weekend.