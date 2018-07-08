Where Was ‘Sharp Objects’ Filmed? Is Wind Gap, Missouri a Real Place?

Tonight, HBO premieres the long-anticipated eight-episode series, Sharp Objects. The series takes place in Wind Gap, Missouri. But no, Wind Gap isn’t actually a location that you can visit. It’s a fictional city created for the story. The locations in the series weren’t filmed in Missouri at all. They were filmed in Georgia and California.

Sharp Objects was filmed in Barnesville, Georgia; Redwood Valley, California; Santa Clarita, Mendocino, and Los Angeles, California.

According to IMDB, the Calhoun Day Festival and Adora Crellin’s Victorian home in Wind Gap were both filmed in Redwood Valley, California. Adora’s (Camille’s mother’s) home was filmed at 11531 East Rd. in Redwood. According to Movoto, this home is worth $8,000,000 and is 7,200 square feet, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. You can see a stunning photo of the home here. In fact, the home was featured on Homes of the Rich, called The East Ranch. The previously yellow home was repainted for the series, and a new brick patio and columns were built.

And two dogs from Redwood Valley were invited to be part of the series, Ukiah Daily Journal reported. Their owner, Lorenzo Ayala, also manages the East Ranch with Tim Buckner. (The property was previously known as Skull Mountain Ranch.) The German Shepherd Chucky and German Shepherd mix Chapo absolutely loved filming, Ayala said. In the series, the dogs are owned by the local sheriff. The dogs also filmed in Los Angeles.

But many other scenes featuring the fictional town of Wind Gap were filmed in Barnesville, Georgia, about 500 miles from Missouri. The town has a population of just 6,000 and was the site of almost two months of Sharp Objects filming. You can see photos of the filming on Barnesville.com here, from July 3, 2017. The town signs were changed to read “Welcome to Wind Gap.” Filming locations included the public library, converting a store to a place of worship, changing another store to a BBQ restaurant, and even adding murals that read “Wind Gap.” Muralist Andrew Henry was hired to paint the murals, GA Studio Alliance reported. Barnesville even kept one of the wall paintings that had Wind Gap on it.

Barnesville locals were excited about the movie. Brenda Mitchell shared a public Facebook post that her dog grooming studio, Brenda’s Pet Services, would be include in the series. “They said my signage and everything WILL be in the show, just my phone number will be blocked out. Cool, huh? The set for the police station is right next to me… HBO is is compensating the busness owners for the interruption of our business. Nice to see that we aren’t being overlooked. I think this is exciting and will be good for Barnesville!”

HBO gave a tour of Barnesville for international media, which included a stop at Antiques on Atlanta.

They also shared a photo of Amy Adams at Antiques on Atlanta:

Niki Sappington shared a number of photos showing Barnesville turned into Wind Gap.

Here are more photos from the filming:

Barnesville-Lamar County Industrial Development Authority shared this photo of the signs being put up.

Meanwhile, The Pizzeria and Such in Barnesville is having a special event for the season premiere, offering a special menu and signed tickets.

Georgia was picked because the state offers massive tax credit incentives, The Culture Trip reported. And Barnesville was a great choice because local businesses were so happy to welcome the crew and cast.

Sharp Objects also filmed at many California locations, including 501 S. Los Angeles St. in LA (the Baltimore Hotel.)