Who Is America? Showtime: Release, Streaming & Air Date

Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Who Is America?” Showtime series is already causing controversy and creating buzz. However, when does the Sacha Cohen vehicle air and when is it available to stream? What date and time? Is there a trailer?

The release date and time are coming up soon for a show that was kept mysteriously under wraps to the degree that no one knew it was being filmed until a few days ago. The series debuts on Showtime on July 15, 2018, and and it appears to feature “interviews” in which Cohen, in character, dupes various political figures, especially Republicans. There is a short trailer, which you can see below as well as more specifics about streaming and air dates and times.

Although it’s unclear who will actually appear, prominent political figures whose names have leaked out as possibly being punked on the show include Sarah Palin, Dick Cheney, David Petraeus, Trent Lott, Bernie Sanders, Howard Dean, Sheriff Joe Arpaio, Roy Moore, Alberto Gonzales, and Ted Koppel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Date & Time the Show’s Premiere Airs & Streams Plus the Trailer

Showtime labeled the program “the most dangerous show in the history of television,” and it’s been described as a “satirical half-hour series.”

When it runs: Sunday, July 15, 2018 is the series premiere.

According to CBS News, “The first episode of ‘Who is America?’ will air on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, July 15, and debut on streaming, online and on demand Sunday at midnight. Subsequent episodes will air on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.”

Reports Indie Wire: “‘Who Is America?’ premieres on streaming, online and On Demand this Sunday, July 15 at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT July 14), and will premiere on air that same night at 10 p.m. ET.”

The tease for the show says, “Who Is America? You know Ali G, Bruno, and Borat, but this summer Sacha Baron Cohen returns in a new series as you’ve never, ever seen him before. Who Is America? Series premiere Sunday, July 15 at 10pm ET/PT.” You can watch that trailer or “tease” above.

Sacha Baron Cohen is a comedian best known for his appearances as “Borat” and on “Da Ali G Show.” The show’s website contains a promo that features Dick Cheney saying, “I hope you’ll tune in next week for an interview with me.” According to Variety, though, the show has seven episodes. It was written and directed by Sacha Baron Cohen and was kept a mystery until days before the launch.

Some Critics Say It Mocks Republicans Mostly

Claims about the show’s political bent are already trickling out, but, of course, time will tell what the final product looks like. Fox News reported that a source claimed it was “a Hollywood hit job on GOP” complete with a conspiracy-theory-laden fake website and at least one character named Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick, supposedly played by Cohen.

Other indications point to politicians from both parties falling prey to Cohen’s skits. The first person to reveal that she was duped was a conservative, though: Former Alaska governor and John McCain’s vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin. Instagram footage indicates Cheney was probably hoodwinked too.

Sacha Baron Cohen posted a video snippet on Instagram that appears to show an interview with former Vice President Cheney.

“Imagine if Sacha Baron Cohen had been undercover secretly filming a new show for a year,” the video starts. A heavily accented voice asks Cheney, who is sitting in a chair, “Dick Cheney is it possible to sign my waterboard kit?”

“Sure,” Cheney says.

The words “coming soon” appear on the screen, and then Cheney says, “That’s a first. That’s the first time I’ve ever signed a waterboard.”

Sarah Palin wrote a lengthy post on Facebook on July 10, 2018 in which she claimed that she sat through a “long interview” thinking a man she now suspects was Sacha Baron Cohen was a disabled veteran in a wheelchair. Here’s what she wrote in the post:

Yup – we were duped. Ya’ got me, Sacha. Feel better now? I join a long list of American public personalities who have fallen victim to the evil, exploitive, sick ‘humor’ of the British ‘comedian’ Sacha Baron Cohen, enabled and sponsored by CBS/Showtime. This ‘legit opportunity’ to honor American Vets and contribute to a ‘legit Showtime historical documentary’ was requested of me via a speakers bureau. For my interview, my daughter and I were asked to travel across the country where Cohen (I presume) had heavily disguised himself as a disabled US Veteran, fake wheelchair and all. Out of respect for what I was led to believe would be a thoughtful discussion with someone who had served in uniform, I sat through a long ‘interview’ full of Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm – but finally had enough and literally, physically removed my mic and walked out, much to Cohen’s chagrin. The disrespect of our US military and middle-class Americans via Cohen’s foreign commentaries under the guise of interview questions was perverse. Here is my challenge, shallow Sacha boy: go ahead – air the footage. Experience tells us it will be heavily edited, not pretty, and intended to humiliate. The challenge is to Cohen, CBS and Showtime: donate all proceeds to a charitable group that actually respects and supports American Vets. Mock politicians and innocent public personalities all you want, if that lets you sleep at night, but HOW DARE YOU mock those who have fought and served our country. Truly sick. And as an aside, for further insight into the wealthy corporate enablers of this kind of ‘joke’, I’ll add that after great costs on our part in time and resources to contribute to their “documentary” the Cohen/CBS/Showtime production team purposefully dropped my daughter and me off at the wrong Washington, DC airport after the fake interview, knowing we’d miss all flights back home to Alaska. After refusing to take our calls to help get us out of the bind they’d put us in for three days, I wrote this off as yet another example of the sick nature that is media-slash-entertainment today. Feel good and manly about your M.O., Sacha? By the way, my daughter thinks you’re a piece of ****, Sacha. Every honorable American Vet should feel the same.

Daily Mail says the Palin situation happened in November 2017 and she was with Piper, her teenage daughter.

The show promises to “explore the diverse individuals, from the infamous to the unknown across the political and cultural spectrum, who populate the unique nation.”

However, Fox reported that, according to an unnamed insider, “Cohen went undercover to nail Republicans. Total hit piece on Dick Cheney, Sheriff Joe, Roy Moore and others. None of these people seemed to know they were duped. Total secret.”

The source further alleged to Fox: “I couldn’t believe how unbelievably partisan it is. They also interviewed Bernie Sanders but didn’t mock him at all. The crazy right-wing character was interviewing him with a bunch of stupid statistics that made no sense and he also did the same thing with Ted Koppel. The truth is, Sacha is really funny and good at what he does.”

The show may also feature some Democrats, such as Howard Dean and Bernie Sanders, according to a tweet from Matt Drudge.

Cohen Shared a Video Mocking Donald Trump & Trump University on Social Media

Cohen’s Instagram page also posted a video that mocks President Donald Trump and Trump University, but it’s not clear how it figures into Cohen’s new show. In the video, Trump trash talks Cohen in a video. “This third-rate character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish he that would’ve been punched in the face so many times right now, he’d be in a hospital,” Trump said in part.

“A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day,” Cohen tweeted with the video. According to CBS, the video of Trump trashing Cohen is real; it dates to 2012 and related to Cohen dumping an urn of supposed ashes on Ryan Seacrest at the Oscars.

“Sacha graduates soon,” the Trump video concludes, before flashing the logo for Trump University.

Sacha Cohen Baron has interviewed Trump before:

Whether he managed to interview Trump again for the new show is not yet clear.