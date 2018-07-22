Who Is the Killer in ‘Sharp Objects’? Here’s How the Book Ended [SPOILERS]

Sharp Objects is an intense drama on HBO based on Gillian Flynn’s book by the same name. The author is known for her crazy plot twists (see Gone Girl), and Sharp Objects is no exception. If you want to know ahead of time how the book ended and who the killer was, in case they do the same thing in the series and you can watch for all the clues, then continue reading.

This article has MAJOR spoilers about who the killer is going to be in the series (unless they diverge from the book), so only read on if you already know or if you’re OK with being spoiled.

In Sharp Objects, Camille Preaker is investigating the grisly murders of Natalie Keene and Ann Nash. Nash was strangled and her teeth were pulled out. Natalie disappeared a few months later and was found dead by episode 2. Something terrible is going on in Wind Gap, and it may be related to the disappearance and death of Camille’s little sister years earlier.

But Camille herself is struggling with her own demons. She cuts herself (her body is covered with scars) and writes phrases on her body like “Vanish.” Her mom is overbearing and narcissistic. She’s a journalist, but going back to her hometown may be more than she can bear.

So here’s the spoiler about the killer in the series. Remember, this is a BIG spoiler and might be something you won’t expect. So only read on if you’re ready for the details.

In the book, Camille’s mom, Adora, killed Camille’s younger sister Marian. It was Munchausen syndrome by proxy. She was slowly poisoning Marian to get attention, and whent overboard, her own “remedies” poisoning her daughter to death. It’s crazy, since Marian always seemed to be Adora’s favorite, but apparently Adora loved the attention she got when Marian was sick. Amma also seemed to get sick at times, so it’s possible that Adora is doing the same to her. (Camille made the discovery about her mom after she started feeling ill while staying at her mom’s house. Someone told Camille that they thought Adora had a contagious illness. Adora went to read her sister’s medical records and found a note from a nurse saying she strongly believed that Marian would never have been sick if it hadn’t been for her mother, and the children should be removed from the home.)

Camille confronts the nurse, who tells her to get Amma out of the home.

This quickly leads to Adora being the lead suspect in the girls’ murders.

But it’s a red herring. In the book Amma, Camille’s younger half-sister, confessed to the murders of Natalie and Ann. It seems hard to believe, considering how much strength it takes to pull teeth and how sweet (but disturbed) Amma appears in the first two episodes. She’s a little creepy, but she also just seems to be a rebellious teen. However, she killed the two girls, with the help of some very insane friends of hers. More about why Amma did what she did and what motivates her will be revealed in the series.

So in the books, it’s understandable why Camille is super messed up. It turns out that her mom’s a murderer and passed on her murdering ways to Camille’s half-sister Amma. That’s insane, isn’t it?

Of course, we don’t know if the TV series is going to choose to solve the murders in the same way that the book did. It’s hard to imagine a more unexpected twist, however, so we’re guessing the show will follow suit.