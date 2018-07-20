WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg’s Response to Judge Jeanine Pirro: “I Did Not Spit on Her”

Whoopi Goldberg had plenty to say about her explosive disagreement with Judge Jeanine Pirro on ‘The View’ earlier this week, and she let it all out on Friday’s episode. “Unless you were under a rock yesterday, you know all about Jeanine Pirro’s appearance on the show,” Goldberg began. “Now, things got hot on the air, which you’d expect, that happens a lot… but [in her following interviews] Pirro seemed to leave out a few key points.”

Goldberg said, “I want to clarify what happened afterwards, because [Pirro] talked about it on Fox News…but she seemed to leave out some key points, she left a lot of pertinent stuff out.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s Story of What Happened Off Air: “She Called Everyone at the Table a Name I Cannot Repeat on TV”

Goldberg went on to explain that there were “a lot of people” backstage with them when the altercation took place. “She was upset when she got here, because Ana Navarro was here instead of Joy [Behar]. And after the segment, which ended when it was supposed to-it was not early, it was not late, it ended when it was supposed to- she then called everyone at the table a name I cannot repeat on TV, and she said it in front of the audience.”

Goldberg continued, “When I came off stage, I went over there because I was a little hot, you know? So I went to calm down. She came off, she could have just passed me… but she stopped [and put a finger in my face] and said, ‘I’ve done more for victims than you ever will’. And I said to her, some few choice words I cannot repeat.”

Whoopi was like "who you pointing at", but inside she was saying… #theview pic.twitter.com/MbN6gh9h9r — Sabrina Anirbas (@step4battle) July 19, 2018

Goldberg continued amid laughter, “I did say it, I did say it. But I did not spit on her, no one chased her out of here saying ‘get out’. But she did leave here cursing at the people who book the show, cursing at the guys who do security for the show, so I did say to her in the middle of all of this, ‘You and I have never had a problem here before’.”

Goldberg also pointed out that she didn’t chase Pirro out of the show, because she and the rest of the hosts had to finish their segment. She also added that ‘The View’ has a history of hosting guests who have opposing viewpoints, including Newt Gingrich and Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“I suspect that this is going to go on,” Goldberg said, “But look: you can come to the show, we treat everyone with respect. But you cannot come and call people names. You cannot point at people.”

The Original Argument on Thursday Was All About the Trump Administration & Pirro’s Explanation of What She Calls ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

On Thursday, Pirro and Goldberg grew increasingly contentious over the effect that the Trump administration has had on the country, with Goldberg maintaining that no other president has “whipped up people with such hate” as Trump has, and Pirro maintaining that “every metric” in the country has been better off since Trump took office.

Goldberg said, “Listen, I’m 62 years old. There have been a lot of people in office that I didn’t agree with, and I have never ever seen anything like this. I’ve never seen anybody whip up such hate, I’ve never seen anybody be so dismissive, and clearly you don’t watch the show, so you don’t know that [I don’t suffer from Trump derangement]. What I suffer from is the inability to figure out how to fix this. That’s my issue.”

‘Trump derangement’ is a phrase that appears in Pirro’s latest book, ‘Liars, Leakers and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.’ Pirro describes ‘Trump Derangement’ in her introduction: “The left-wing liberal media have savaged not only President Trump, but everyone around him… the haters march, protest, riot, resist, obstruct, and jump onto their ninja Antifa getups, suffering from ‘Trump derangement syndrome’.”

If you suffer from “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” we can help @RealDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/ucges1kMhp — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 19, 2018

After Pirro engaged in a shouting match with Goldberg, Goldberg eventually ended the conversation by yelling, “What’s horrible is when the President of the United States whips up people to beat the hell out of people. Say goodbye. I’m done.”

Later, Pirro told Sean Hannity that Goldberg then went on to confront her off air. Pirro said, “I went on thinking that we would have a discussion about the book. The truth is, that it was an attack on Donald Trump, and then on me. I sat there as Whoopi Goldberg pontificated about how horrible Donald Trump was and at one point I said ‘you know I’m here to talk about the book’ and then she went ballistic – ended the segment. She said ‘that’s it I’m done’ and what people didn’t see who were watching the show, was she yanked away from the desk where we were all sitting and she decided that she was going to end it. No one saw that, but it got worse.”