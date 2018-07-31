‘The Proposal’: Who Is Mystery Man Winston Showman

Winston Showman is ready to find himself a wife. ABC describes Winston as an “entrepreneur and self-made millionaire.” In their introduction of Winston during the episode, Jesse Palmer states that he is the founder and creator of his own business, but fails to offer what exactly that business is.

If you look closely at his Instagram, though, it appears Winston is an actor with an IMDB page. He has appeared as an actor in two projects: 2017’s Road, and 2014’s EastEnders. He appeared as himself in Yolo UK, O’Brien, and Girlfri3nds.

He does, however, warn the ladies that there’s a very cute someone in Winston’s life: his dog, Max.

Showman was also featured on the Big Brother UK 15, where he placed 7th overall.

Back in 2016, it seems as though Winston was in a relationship. He captioned a photo of him holding up a girl “babe”. Since then, however, he seems to have preoccupied himself spending time at the gym and with friends.

Learn more about Showman by checking out his Instagram here.

The Proposal

Each episode of The Proposal opens with one promise: that by the end of the evening, one mystery man or woman will make a proposal of marriage to one of ten contestants.