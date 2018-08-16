Tonight is the first live results show for America’s Got Talent 2018. Last night, 12 acts performed as part 1 of the quarter finals for the season and tonight, only 7 of them made it through to the next round. Read on for the live recap of what went down.

The Dunkin’ Save gets its first use of the season, with at-home viewers having the power to vote one of the acts in jeopardy through in the competition. Only one of three acts can be saved live. The followings acts that came in 6th, 7th and 8th place – the Angel City Chorale choir, the Junior New System dancers, and diabolo juggler Mochi – were eligible for the Dunkin’ Save. Those results are revealed at the end of the show.

After a video montage dedicated to the performers from last night, more results were revealed. The Pac Dance Team, the family band We Three and young rapper Flau’jae were the first three to find out if they were moving on or eliminated. The first act revealed as going into the semi-finals was We Three. Upon hearing they made it through, the three siblings were shocked and said they felt so honored.

Stand-up comedienne Vicki Barbolak and spitting variety act Human Fountains were the next to find out their fates on the show. Barbolak made it through and she was so overcome with emotion that she could barely speak.