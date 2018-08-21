AGT 2018 Voting: How to Vote for America’s Got Talent Live Shows – Week 2

Week 2 of the quarter finals for America’s Got Talent, and it’s all live shows, from here on out, with 12 contestants performing for America’s votes each week. The contestants performing on tonight’s show are Makayla Phillips, Da Republik, Noah Guthrie, Quinn & Misha, Yumbo Dump, Glennis Grace, Duo Transcend, Voices of Hope, Front Pictures, Samuel J. Comroe, The Sacred Riana, and a wild card act from the auditions.

Viewers at home are essential when it comes to their favorite contestants moving on in the competition and there are several voting methods available. Whether you use the official voting app, cast your votes online via the AGT website, vote via phone, or use your Xfinity X1 remote to vote, there are many options to choose from and we have all the details below.

If you would like to cast your votes via phone, will list the phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes, which fans can use as the show airs. Voters can vote up to 10 times for each available act during the voting window. Stay tuned for the phone numbers for each contestant performing during week 2 of the quarter finals. The voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow morning, according to NBC.

If you are using the AGT app to vote, the official rules and description of the voting app stated that fans can vote and save their favorite contestants during the live voting shows and save your choice acts on results nights. With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, you can play along with America by using green, red and golden buzzers during the performances. You can also sound off on your buzzer whenever you want, vote for your favorite acts during the live voting episodes, save acts during results night, share your favorite performers on Facebook, tweet to Tyra Banks and the judges straight from the app, and get immediate access to your buzzers with 3D Touch (iOS only).

Additional ways viewers can casts their votes online are by visiting NBC.com/AGTApp, NBC.com/AGTVote, and Xfinity.com/AGTVote. For online voting, fans must sign in or register in order to complete their votes.

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

With the help of America’s votes, five acts are put through automatically on tomorrow night’s results show. Then, three of the acts from the middle of the votes will have the opportunity to be saved. Only one will be saved by live voting and another will be saved by the judges.

The quarter finals live shows will air on Tuesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT. The live results shows will follow on Wednesday nights, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.