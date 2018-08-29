Part 3 of the quarterfinals aired this week for America’s Got Talent 2018 and tonight, America finds out the results. Last night, the final twelve acts, out of the top 36 performers, carried out performances for the judges, as well as the at-home viewers. Some received rave reviews, while others rubbed the judges the wrong way, but, overall, the majority of the acts were a success. Tonight, only 7 acts will make it through to the next round of the competition, as the quarterfinals come to a close.

During the live results show, viewers will have the opportunity to vote for acts who are in jeopardy, live during the show. They will be voting by using the Dunkin’ Save, according to News OK.

There are several methods when using the Dunkin’ Save. To vote online with the Dunkin’ Save for your favorite acts, you can access voting here. To sign up to use the Dunkin’ Save, you can either sign in via Facebook or enter your email with a password. Then check off “I have read and agree to the NBC Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Video Viewing Policy. I understand that NBC Entertainment may send me the latest news, promotions and more from NBC.” If you already have an NBC profile, you can simply sign in. By signing up for an NBC profile, you can also watch NBC programming on the website, as well as link your TV provider.

Fans are also able to save their favorite acts tonight by using the AGT voting app, as the live results show airs as well. When voting via the AGT App, the website states, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store and via Google Play.

The acts who performed last night on the show included golden buzzer winners, as well as other contestants who previously made it through in the competition. Last night’s acts included wildcard opera singer Daniel Emmet, daredevil mentalist Aaron Crow, golden buzzer singer Michael Ketterer, Illusionist Rob Lake, Musicians Us the Duo, golden buzzer acrobatic group Zurcaroh, violinist Brian King Joseph, singer Christina Wells, entertainer Hans, singer Joseph O’Brien, Chicago dance crew The Future Kingz, and dance group UDI Dance. The couple who makes up Us the Duo revealed to viewers that they are pregnant with a baby girl. Meanwhile, Ketterer, who closed out the show, brought tough head judge, Simon Cowell, to tears.

Contestants this season on America’s Got Talent are vying for a $1 million prize and headline a show at the Paris Theater in the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is set for November 2 – 4, 2018.

Next week, the semifinals begin and there are 21 acts left in the mix.