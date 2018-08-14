AGT 2018 Voting: How to Vote for America’s Got Talent Live Shows – Week 1

Week 1 of the quarter finals for America’s Got Talent, as the live shows kick off, begins on August 14, 2018, with 12 contestants performing for America’s votes. The contestants performing on tonight’s show are teen singer Amanda Mena, the Angel City Chorale, 13-year-old singer Courtney Hadwin, young rapper Flau’jae, the novelty act Human Fountains, dance group Junior New System, escape artist Lord Nil, diabolo artist Mochi, the PAC Dance Team, magician Shin Lim, stand-up comedienne Vicki Barbolak and family band We Three. At-home viewers are essential in moving some of these contestants on in the competition and there are several voting methods available. Whether you use the official voting app, cast your votes online via the AGT website, vote via phone, or use your Xfinity X1 remote to vote, there are many options to choose from and we have all the details below, including the phone numbers for the contestants tonight.

If you would like to cast your votes via phone, has listed the phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes, which fans can use as the show airs. Voters can vote up to 10 times for each available act during the voting window. Here are the phone numbers for each contestant performing during week 1 of the quarter finals:

Amanda Mena 1-866-602-4805

Angel City Chorale 1-866-602-4803

Courtney Hadwin 1-866-602-4812

Flau’jae 1-866-602-4809

Human Fountains 1-866-602-4802

Junior New System 1-866-602-4806

Lord Nil 1-866-602-4808

Mochi 1-866-602-4801

PAC Dance Team 1-866-602-4804

Shin Lim 1-866-602-4810

Vicki Barbolak 1-866-602-4811

We Three 1-866-602-4807

The voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET, according to NBC.

If you are using the AGT app to vote, the official rules and description of the voting app stated that fans can vote and save their favorite contestants during the live voting shows and save your choice acts on results nights.

With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, you can:

– Play along with America by using green, red and golden buzzers during the performances

– Sound off on your buzzer whenever you want, even when the show’s not on!

– Vote for your favorite acts during the live voting episodes

– Save acts during results night

– Join the conversation by sharing your favorite performers on Facebook

– Tweet Tyra Banks and the judges straight from the app

– With 3D Touch (iOS only), get immediate access to your buzzers.

Additional ways viewers can casts their votes online are by visiting NBC.com/AGTApp, NBC.com/AGTVote, and Xfinity.com/AGTVote. For online voting, fans must sign in or register.



When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

The quarter finals live shows will air on Tuesday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT. The live results shows will follow on Wednesday nights, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.