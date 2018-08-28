AGT 2018 Voting: How to Vote for America’s Got Talent Live Shows – Week 3

Week 3 of the quarterfinals for America’s Got Talent is here. During tonight’s live show, the final 12 contestants, out of the top 36, are performing for America’s votes. The contestants performing on tonight’s show are The Future Kingz, UDI Dance, Joseph O’Brien, Us the Duo, Christina Wells, musician Hans, Brian King Joseph, daredevil Aaron Crow, Rob Lake, Zurcaroh, and Michael Ketterer. Opera singer Daniel Emmet is also joining the performers, as the wild card contestant for the night.

Viewers at home are extremely important when it comes to deciding the fates of the performers. If you want your favorite contestants to move on in the competition, then voting is key. And, there are several voting methods available to use. Whether you use the official voting app, cast your votes online via the AGT website, vote via phone, or use your Xfinity X1 remote to vote, there are many options to choose from. Read on for all the details below.

If you would like to cast your votes via phone, has the phone numbers per contestant eligible for votes, which fans can use as the show airs. Voters can vote up to 10 times for each available act during the voting window. We will update this post live with the phone numbers for each contestant performing during week 3 of the quarter finals, as they become available.

The voting window closes at 7 a.m. ET tomorrow morning, according to NBC, so be sure to get your votes in.

If you are using the AGT app to vote, you can save your favorite contestants during the live voting shows and save your choice acts on results nights, just like the other methods. With the America’s Got Talent Official App, according to NBC, you can also play along with America by using green, red and golden buzzers during the performances. In addition, fans can sound off on their buzzer whenever they want, vote for their favorite acts during the live voting episodes, save acts during results nights, share their favorite performers on Facebook, tweet to Tyra Banks and the judges straight from the app, and get immediate access to their buzzers via 3D Touch (iOS only).

When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

Additional ways viewers can casts their votes online are by visiting NBC.com/AGTApp, NBC.com/AGTVote, and Xfinity.com/AGTVote. For online voting, fans must sign in or register in order to complete their votes.

With the help of America’s votes tonight and into the morning, five acts will be put through on tomorrow night’s results show. Three of the acts from the middle percentages of the votes will have the opportunity to be saved by America live. Only one will be saved by live voting and another act will then be saved by the judges.

The live results shows will air tomorrow, on Wednesday night, from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT time delayed and 7 p.m. CT.