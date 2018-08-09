Alejandra Silva: Who Is Richard Gere’s Wife?

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere announced they were having their first child together in August 2018, just four months after the couple tied the knot. The news was first broken via Spanish newspaper ABC on August 8. The couple were first pictured together in June 2015. Silva is 35, Richard Gere is 68, he turns 69 on August 31. The couple divides their time between Madrid and New York City. Silva is a native of the Spanish city of La Coruna. Gere, who has frequented Spain for years, is a family friend of the Silva family for more than 15 years.

Gere has a child, Homer, 18, from his previous marriage to actress Carey Lowell. Gere divorced Lowell in October 2016, three years after first announcing their separation.

People Magazine reported that Gere and Silva were married in a civil ceremony in New York City in April 2018. A friend told the magazine, “They’re so comfortable with each other, have fun together and are looking forward to their future together.”

In 2015, Gere spoke about the couple’s relationship in an interview with Spain’s Hola Magazine saying, “Our karma was attracted the moment we saw each other. I’m not ignoring our age different and what it means to be with a Hollywood star, but when there’s such a strong karmic energy, the problems disappear.”

Silva has one son, Albert, with her first husband, Govind Friedland. The couple was married between 2012 and 2015. Friedland is the son of Chicago-born mining billionaire Robert Friedland. According to Mining Weekly, Friedland is a geologist. His father’s company is worth close to $350 million.

El Mundo reports that Gere and Silva met in 2014 while he was staying at a boutique hotel she ran with Friedland in Positano, Italy, the Hotel Villa Treville. The newspaper described Friedland and Silva has handling their divorce in a “very civilized and very cordial way.”

Silva is the patron of the RAIS Foundation in Spain, a homeless charity.

During the time of Lorenzo Sanz as president of Real Madrid, Silva’s father, Ignacio Silva, was the vice president of the legendary soccer club. That’s what led to Silva dating Brazilian left back Roberto Carlos for a time in 2005. ABC described Silva as “being in love” with the Brazilian Carlos. The relationship occurred just after Carlos had split from his wife, Alexandra Pinheiro.