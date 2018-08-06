WATCH: American Horror Story Apocalypse Trailer Released

American Horror Story – Apocalypse, the eighth season of creator Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology, is set to air Wednesday, September 12, and the series finally released an official trailer.

Staying true to traditional AHS form, the trailer is filled with an array of disturbing images, including an hourglass womb incubating a demonic fetus, shots of oozing black skulls, scorpions, nuclear explosions and that same creepy black monster hand from the official posters announcing the theme of season eight.

The highly anticipated eighth season will be a crossover between two of the show’s most popular seasons: Murder House (season 1) and Coven (season 3), according to Murphy.

“It’s a season unlike anything we’ve done because there’s a big hook to it. There’s a huge thing that happens in episode 5.”

“Season 8 has a promising premise since it will finally begin to connect the seemingly very different seasons into one coherent universe,” Screen Rant reports. It was confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con that the eighth season’s theme would be titled Apocalypse and Murphy himself confirmed the Murder House and Coven crossover via Twitter back in June.”

CAUTION: SPOILERS AHEAD

For those who need a reminder, Murder House ended with Vivian (Connie Britton) giving birth to the Antichrist just before her death. The baby, named Michael Langdon, is the product of Tate Langdon (Evan Peters) raping Vivian. Sarah Paulson’s character Billie Dean Howard, a medium that occasionally interacted with the dead in Murder House, predicted that the offspring of the dead and the living would one day bring about the end of days.

Michael is raised by Constance after the Harmon’s are all killed and left to remain in Murder House forever. The final scene of the season shows the toddler smiling and laughing while dripping in blood after murdering Constance’s housekeeper.

Actor Cody Fern has signed on to portray Michael Langdon, the satanic spawn of Vivian Harmon and Tate Langdon in the series.

The eighth season will also see the long-awaited return of Jessica Lange, who will reprise her Golden Globe-winning character Constance Langdon from “Muder House.”

The announced cast so far for AHS: Apocalypse, which premieres Sept. 12 on FX, includes Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson and newcomer Joan Collins.