‘America’s Got Talent’ 2018 Time & Schedule for the Quarter Finals

America’s Got Talent 2018 kicks off its live shows tonight, on August 14, 2018. The quarter finals begin with 12 acts performing live for America’s votes and the judges will have a say in how they feel each act performs. Find out who is performing tonight, how to vote online, how to watch the quarter finals online and the new schedule for the season. The show moves from one night per week to two.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2018 LIVE SHOW TIME SCHEDULE: There will then be three weeks of live quarterfinals to run each Tuesday and Wednesday from August 14 to August 29, 2018. Tuesday night’s shows will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, while Wednesday night’s shows will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET live/PT time delayed and from 7 – 8 p.m. CT.

AGT 2018 TV CHANNEL TO WATCH: The show airs, as usual on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

“AMERICA’S GOT TALENT” 2018 VOTING: The live shows begin with the 2018 AGT quarter finals on August 14, 2018. To vote for your favorite acts and winners on the show, there are four voting methods available to viewers. Find them, along with voting instructions and the designated phone numbers for part 1 of the quarter finals here.

HOW TO WATCH AGT SEASON 13 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

AGT 2018 CONTESTANTS PERFORMING ON PART 1 OF THE QUARTER FINALS: The contestants performing on part 1 of the quarter finals are golden buzzer winner Amanda Mena, the Angel City Chorale, golden buzzer-winning singer Courtney Hadwin, young rapper Flau’jae, the novelty act Human Fountains, dance group Junior New System, escape artist Lord Nil, diabolo artist Mochi, the PAC Dance Team, magician Shin Lim, stand-up comedienne Vicki Barbolak and family band We Three.