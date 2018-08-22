Another Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Case is Under Review in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is reviewing a second sexual assault case brought against Kevin Spacey yesterday. Authorities confirmed today with The Hollywood Reporter.

There are no further details.

The first case of sexual assault involving Spacey was presented to the D.A.’s office on April 5th of this year via the County Sheriff’s Department.

Spacey had removed himself from the public eye long before the first case surfaced after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct involving him surfaced in wake of the #MeToo movement.

#MeToo, a movement against sexual harassment and assault that aims to empower survivors, spread virally in October 2017. Around that time, multiple men came forth accusing Kevin Spacey of sexually assaulting them.

Authorities in America and England have opened criminal investigations into the accusations surfaced by #MeToo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau has been investigating claims against Spacey since December 2017.

Netflix Fired Spacey From House of Cards in November 2017, After Actor Anthony Rapp Told Buzzfeed That Spacey Made Sexual Advances Toward Him When he Was 14

A young actor by the name of Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey sexually harassed him when he was just a boy. In an exclusive with Buzzfeed, he mentioned that Spacey was 26 at the time when he tried to seduce him in his New York Apartment in 1986.

“I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually,” Rapp said to Buzzfeed.

Spacey put out a statement in response to Rapp’s claims:

Netflix had no comment initially, but a month later fired Spacey from House of Cards. Netflix told The Verge that the news of Spacey’s alleged behavior “deeply troubled” the company.

“In response to these revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported,” a spokesperson said. “Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”