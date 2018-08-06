‘American Ninja Warrior’ Indianapolis Live Stream: How to Watch the Show

Tonight, American Ninja Warrior will continue on to the American Ninja Warrior Indianapolis City Finals. And in the words of ANW Nation, it’s “poised to be a captivating episode.” The show will air tonight, Monday, on NBC at 8pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

A strong lineup will be competing tonight in Indianapolis, including returning champion Isaac Caldiero. Brian Arnold, Ethan Swanson, and Travis Rosen will also be present in the hopes of making it to the Vegas finals.

Caldiero is rock climber and carpenter and competed on American Ninja Warrior for seasons five, six, seven, and ten. He completed all four stages of the National Finals Course in season 7, becoming one of just two Americans to achieve “total Victory” on the American Ninja Warrior Vegas Finals course.

Fans were elated in June when Caldiero shared that he would be returning from his time off from the show. Asked by ANW Nation what he’s been doing over the past three years, Caldiero said, “In a giant nutshell, three years of my life was a lot of traveling, a lot of interviews, a lot of TV, a lot of eating good food. And just relaxing, kind of unwinding from everything. Then right back into rock climbing. Traveling and rock climbing. That was kind of the big thing up until the last couple of months.”

Caldiero was then asked what sparked his interest in coming back to the show. He said, “Well, to be honest, I’ve been keeping up to date with everything and watching every single episode since I’ve been on the show. It’s been three years now. And every time I watch it, part of me is like, “I’m glad I’m not doing it anymore.” But then part of me… it’s really hard for me not to want to get my hands on the obstacles. It’s just come to that point now where I’m like, “Alright, I’ve got to get back into this.”

Be sure to watch Isaac Caldiero and the rest of the Ninja veterans tonight at 8pm ET/PT on NBC.